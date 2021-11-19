 Skip to content
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(Gizmodo)   Vials labeled "Smallpox" did not actually have smallpox, per CDC. Maybe they had bigpox?   (gizmodo.com) divider line
27
    More: Followup, Smallpox, Vaccination, smallpox vaccines, Pennsylvania lab, Edward Jenner, variola virus, vaccinia virus, Disease Control  
•       •       •

372 clicks; posted to Main » on 19 Nov 2021 at 10:05 PM (1 hour ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



27 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
dionysusaur [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
They said Smallpox Vaccine, so yes, they did say "Smallpox," but not what they meant.
 
EnzoTheCoder [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
If you leave condiments in that refrigerator for more than one shift they WILL get "borrowed".

I was just protecting my hot sauce.  Sorry, but I totally forgot about it.
 
The Irresponsible Captain [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Oh, there's lots of poxes. Chicken, cow, monkey.
In fact a pox on you all!
 
Mock26
‘’ 1 hour ago  
cdn.theatlantic.comView Full Size
 
Mad-n-FL
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Not so sure I like them finding the empties....
 
HighlanderRPI
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Ah smallpox, how did we get rid of that again?

Oh, right, vaccination.
 
Resident Muslim [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
So someone is working on creating the next pandemic?
 
Vlad_the_Inaner
‘’ 1 hour ago  
labels

i.ebayimg.comView Full Size
 
Gyrfalcon
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
So close...
 
Holy Carp
‘’ 56 minutes ago  

The Irresponsible Captain: Oh, there's lots of poxes. Chicken, cow, monkey.
In fact a pox on you all!


Oh you like poxes?  We have all the poxes, the best poxes. A lot of people said chicken pox, that's the best pox there will ever be. But you know what? Once they try our local duck pox, they never go back. They never go back.
 
Znuh [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
...Was it largepox?
 
King of Monkeys
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
Great pox = syphilis
 
thehellisthis
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
Smallpock.  They were single-size servings.
 
Ringshadow [TotalFark]
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
I got blood pulled to check my childhood vaccination levels today.

Didn't expect to see a headline cheerfully confirming my choice was good so soon but here we are.
 
MythDragon
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
Do you find it's too easy to sleep at night?
This will help with that.
images-na.ssl-images-amazon.comView Full Size
 
erik-k [OhFark]
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
Christ... Gizmondo's website gave my browser tab smallpox and I had to mercy kill it.
 
MythDragon
‘’ 37 minutes ago  

Ringshadow: I got blood pulled to check my childhood vaccination levels today.

Didn't expect to see a headline cheerfully confirming my choice was good so soon but here we are.


Since I saw you post, I wanted to ask you something.
I just finished the 2nd episode of Chernobyl on HBO. Wondered what you thought of the series.
 
Dr Jack Badofsky
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
It was mediumpox.
 
My Sober Alt
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
It doesn't matter. The conspiracy theorists will just say the CDC is lying to cover up their evil plot to control the world via vaccines and viruses.

Sometimes these same people decry relying on computers instead of good old fashioned paperwork like we used to which can't be hacked, but sloppy paperwork is how we ended up with these things that were forgotten and mislabeled. Inventory control.

Not that computers solve everything, but GIGO .  Also, paper records could be stolen if left in unsecured buildings too. Or burned up in a fire.
 
whither_apophis [TotalFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
No anthrax either

media.npr.orgView Full Size
 
Ringshadow [TotalFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

MythDragon: Since I saw you post, I wanted to ask you something.
I just finished the 2nd episode of Chernobyl on HBO. Wondered what you thought of the series.


I honestly never saw it.

From what I've read, it's a very good look at the political environment, and does a rather good job of explaining the play by play of the actual event, which was pretty pants on head stupid realistically. Just amazing what they put that poor reactor through and the end result was inevitable.

/remember, the reactor that exploded was one of several, and the rest ran for several years afterwards... on remote
 
thurstonxhowell
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
I would be very surprised to find out that the only Variola virus in the world truly was in either Atlanta or Novosobirsk, but I'm glad to hear that it wasn't in this lab.
 
Mad-n-FL
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

Ringshadow: I got blood pulled to check my childhood vaccination levels today.

Didn't expect to see a headline cheerfully confirming my choice was good so soon but here we are.


You can DO that?

/off to see the doc tomorrow, pretty sure I am covered and then some; wondering if some of those 4 "swine flu shots" in 04 were anthrax. /lol
 
SafetyThird
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
Simple mistake. They shipped in generic moving boxes. Smallpox got confused with small box.
 
AstroJesus
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
One pox, Tupacs, red pox, blue pox.
 
Ringshadow [TotalFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

Mad-n-FL: You can DO that?

/off to see the doc tomorrow, pretty sure I am covered and then some; wondering if some of those 4 "swine flu shots" in 04 were anthrax. /lol


Yep! All vaccines should leave antibodies and you can have your levels checked. While this is obviously currently a thing for COVID vaccination, you can have it done for any of them. CVS MinuteClinic actually offers this, though they'll redirect you to a lab for the bloodwork.

FWIW: Because this is blood work it ain't cheap, but my insurance covered almost all of it (over $500) immediately
 
StoPPeRmobile
‘’ less than a minute ago  
This is stupid. Who the fark cares? Anyone with an ounce of intelligence is already wearing and has made the correct and responsible commitment to wear a mask for the rest of their life.
 
Displayed 27 of 27 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Obsolete HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

Total access
Total knowledge
Total Fark

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.