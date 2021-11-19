 Skip to content
(NBC News)   FBI search for Jimmy Hoffa leads to landfill in NJ. AKA, Anytown, NJ   (nbcnews.com) divider line
    Teamsters, remains of union boss Jimmy Hoffa  
offacue [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Kuklinski's book said they melted him in acid and shipped him to China with scrap metal  I'm guessing that isn't far from the truth.
 
Benevolent Misanthrope [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  

offacue: Kuklinski's book said they melted him in acid and shipped him to China with scrap metal  I'm guessing that isn't far from the truth.


Frank Sheehan says they disposed of him as they disposed of lots of mob hits at the time - shoved him into a cardboard box and cremated him at a mob-owned crematorium.  That makes far more sense to me than all these dramatic stories about being buried or sent to China.  That's way too convoluted.  Cremate him, dump the ashes into a concrete mixer at a mob-owned concrete business, done.
 
IgG4 [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Is that were they dumped construction debris from the old Mets stadium?
 
dodecahedron [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  

offacue: Kuklinski's book said they melted him in acid and shipped him to China with scrap metal  I'm guessing that isn't far from the truth.


Kuklinsi lied about and exaggerated a lot of stuff, it turns out.
 
EnzoTheCoder [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
He's NOT dead. He's just chillin with Elvis.  They got a thing this weekend with Marilyn.

Yes, that Marilyn.
 
Jake Havechek [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Jake Havechek [TotalFark]
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
