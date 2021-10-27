 Skip to content
(NPR)   A reminder humanity has only implemented these norms recently. Be kind   (npr.org) divider line
aleister_greynight [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
media.npr.orgView Full Size

This is a common practice in places that have low water pressure.  They give you a little waste bin specifically to collect used TP in, instead of flushing it, and they come by and collect it periodically.  Had to do this at the place I stayed when I was in Beijing some years back.
 
Billy Liar [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
NSFW
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Axeofjudgement
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
Someone explain this to the drywallers at my job sites. Tp everywhere and footmarks on either side of the seat. And well... shiat everywhere.
 
ltdanman44
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
SloppyFrenchKisser
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
external-preview.redd.itView Full Size
 
MrHormel [OhFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
Life is a toilet sometimes you get to be number 1 butt usually you are number 2.
 
MIRV888
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
Holy crap
 
Dave and the Mission [TotalFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Ragin' Asian
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
A reminder that we'll maintained public toilets would go a long way to preclude people shiatting and pissing in streets. This applies to many so-called first world countries.
 
CptnSpldng [BareFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
And my favorite was written on the changing table in the grocery store men's room: "Place Sacrifice Here."
 
nytmare
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
omg bbq
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

When I worked offshore we'd often have a very globally diverse crew. We'd have to go over this a lot.
Ship toilets are very fragile anyway and some folks just don't know.
 
Jake Havechek [TotalFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
HighlanderRPI
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

Conversely, I have seen the problem somewhere I used to work, where the water pressure was fine but visitors would leave the used TP next to the toilet.

Apparently they were confused why there was no waste bin.
 
Summoner101
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

It's almost like the conveniences we take for granted aren't accessible worldwide.  Many places of the planet still squat to poop.  Even modern societies like Japan though they have western toilets too.

The worst was going in to a squat portapotty.... They just confuse squatters even more.
 
fluffy_pope
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

Billy Liar: NSFW
[Fark user image 228x300]


(Hammering on door.) Let's go, Branson!
 
The Irresponsible Captain [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
i.chzbgr.comView Full Size
 
The Irresponsible Captain [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 minute ago  
i.pinimg.comView Full Size
 
Twilight Farkle [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 minute ago  
Poo2Loo: Poo Party
Youtube _Pj4L7C2twI
 
The Irresponsible Captain [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 minute ago  
pics.me.meView Full Size
 
