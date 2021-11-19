 Skip to content
 
(Human Rights Campaign)   For the second year in a row, the 2021 Transgender Day of Remembrance marks the deadliest year on record for trans people. We could use a hug   (hrc.org) divider line
aleister_greynight [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Seems to me like we manage to beat the record every year.
 
foo monkey
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Is it that difficult to not kill people?  I do it every day and I am lazy as fark.
 
smunns
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Interesting that if you follow the links, it becomes clear it's not white middle age men killing trans people.  It's just like normal people and their relationships are the number one source of violence.
 
Theeng [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

foo monkey: Is it that difficult to not kill people?  I do it every day and I am lazy as fark.


Gotta find someone to hate, so trans people are the unfortunate target now.  The amount of hate pointed toward them is farking disgusting.
 
Eravior
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"For the second year in a row, the 2021 Transgender Day of Remembrance marks the deadliest year on record for trans people. We could use a hug"

The 2021 Transgender Day of Remembrance won two years in a row? Looks like the fix is in.
 
thealgorerhythm
‘’ 1 hour ago  
*Hugs* away.

Stay safe out there.
 
Nidiot [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Hugs to all trans and gender non-conforming people, you are beautiful, wonderful people who are being unfairly treated. I am so sorry there are so many assholes in the world. It would be a better place for absolutely everyone if there were fewer assholes.
 
jimjays
‘’ 1 hour ago  

foo monkey: Is it that difficult to not kill people?  I do it every day and I am lazy as fark.


I saw a cartoon in a joke paper today on OCD: Obsessive Complacent Disorder.
 
ace in your face
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Hugs. I'm so sorry you all face such discrimination, starting from the time you are such tiny children. It's abhorrent.
 
Begoggle
‘’ 1 hour ago  

smunns: Interesting that if you follow the links, it becomes clear it's not white middle age men killing trans people.  It's just like normal people and their relationships are the number one source of violence.


Hatemongers that are triggered by gender differences, like yourself, are the problem.
 
palelizard
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Nidiot: Hugs to all trans and gender non-conforming people, you are beautiful, wonderful people who are being unfairly treated. I am so sorry there are so many assholes in the world. It would be a better place for absolutely everyone if there were fewer assholes.


This.
 
MusicMakeMyHeadPound [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

smunns: Interesting that if you follow the links, it becomes clear it's not white middle age men killing trans people.  It's just like normal people and their relationships are the number one source of violence.


I mean... okay. I guess middle aged white men can breathe a sigh of relief that we're not the obvious cause of something awful for once.

It doesn't in any way make this acceptable or any less horrific.
 
hardinparamedic
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Forget a hug, we have bronchitis and could definitely use a pizza or some bbq tonight.
 
Alien Robot
‘’ 1 hour ago  

aleister_greynight: Seems to me like we manage to beat the record every year.


It's statistical jiggery-pokery. There are far more out transgender people this year than there were last year and every year before that follows the same pattern. If there are 100 trans people in 1951 and ten of them die, that is a rate of 10%; if there are 100,000 trans people in 2021 and 500 of them die, that is only 1/2 of a percent, even though five times as many died.
 
gbv23
‘’ 1 hour ago  
i.imgur.comView Full Size
 
hardinparamedic
‘’ 1 hour ago  

foo monkey: Is it that difficult to not kill people?  I do it every day and I am lazy as fark.


men are terrified of being perceived of being gay because the women they love have outies instead of innies.

The same men are also the ones hitting us up on Grindr and Tinder while hiding their wives and families from us.
 
OtherLittleGuy [TotalFark]
‘’ 56 minutes ago  

MusicMakeMyHeadPound: smunns: Interesting that if you follow the links, it becomes clear it's not white middle age men killing trans people.  It's just like normal people and their relationships are the number one source of violence.

I mean... okay. I guess middle aged white men can breathe a sigh of relief that we're not the obvious cause of something awful for once.

It doesn't in any way make this acceptable or any less horrific.


I still approve of thorough beatdowns for Tooth Fairys and their supporters.
 
hardinparamedic
‘’ 53 minutes ago  

Alien Robot: aleister_greynight: Seems to me like we manage to beat the record every year.

It's statistical jiggery-pokery. There are far more out transgender people this year than there were last year and every year before that follows the same pattern. If there are 100 trans people in 1951 and ten of them die, that is a rate of 10%; if there are 100,000 trans people in 2021 and 500 of them die, that is only 1/2 of a percent, even though five times as many died.


Trans violence among white transgender people has stayed constant for the last few years. The majority of victims of violence tend to overwhelmingly be minority transgender women and men. This has a LOT of complex ties to socioeconomic disparity and lack of upwards socioeconomic mobility due to discrimination in housing, the job market, and in the perception of their relationships with others. This complex relationship not only translates into toxic and unhealthy relationships, but driving those women into dangerous situations to make money.

When I first transitioned, I was put in cuffs by memphis pd, while in uniform setting on the back of my ambulance reading, because I was visibly trans and in the wrong place at the wrong time (medical center district - which was a hotbed for lgbt sex work at the time) and they accused me of being a prostitute simply for being trans.

i was not prepared, even as a white trans woman, for the level of discrimination, bigotry, and profiling I was going to experience coming out - even in a "blue" city in 2016 America.
 
purpurosea
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
Popping in to share good vibes. Remember that sometimes the most radical act of resistance is to just survive.  Treat yourself well.
 
revrendjim [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
Stay safe out there trans farkers. Avoid the hate as best as you can.
 
Mimekiller
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
cooked numbers that don't actually mean anything. *yawn*
 
vodka
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
Wait, what? How many trans people exist in the population and what percentage of those were killed? Is that percentage more than the percentage of non-trans people killed? Lots of people die of violent acts every day, of all types.
 
151 [OhFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
People are assholes. I'm sorry you have to worry about this shiat. fark people.
 
purpurosea
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

vodka: Lots of people die of violent acts every day, of all types.


What is the number of trans people that need to be killed before you consider it worth the time to remember their lives? What the actual fark?
 
JessieL [TotalFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

vodka: Wait, what? How many trans people exist in the population and what percentage of those were killed? Is that percentage more than the percentage of non-trans people killed? Lots of people die of violent acts every day, of all types.


How much statistical rigor is a needed before you can feel bit of empathy?

Farking hell.
 
ace in your face
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

Mimekiller: cooked numbers that don't actually mean anything. *yawn*


You clearly don't know any trans people, but bigger than that, you're being unnecessarily cruel in a thread that's supposed to be supportive. You're an asshole plain and simple.
 
vodka
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

purpurosea: What is the number of trans people that need to be killed before you consider it worth the time to remember the


JessieL: How much statistical rigor is a needed before you can feel bit of empathy?


Not what I was saying at all.
 
ox45tallboy [TotalFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

OtherLittleGuy: MusicMakeMyHeadPound: smunns: Interesting that if you follow the links, it becomes clear it's not white middle age men killing trans people.  It's just like normal people and their relationships are the number one source of violence.

I mean... okay. I guess middle aged white men can breathe a sigh of relief that we're not the obvious cause of something awful for once.

It doesn't in any way make this acceptable or any less horrific.

I still approve of thorough beatdowns for Tooth Fairys and their supporters.


What exactly do you mean by "Tooth Fairy" here?
 
purpurosea
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

vodka: purpurosea: What is the number of trans people that need to be killed before you consider it worth the time to remember the

JessieL: How much statistical rigor is a needed before you can feel bit of empathy?

Not what I was saying at all.


Then you ought to clarify the point of your question.
 
JessieL [TotalFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

vodka: purpurosea: What is the number of trans people that need to be killed before you consider it worth the time to remember the

JessieL: How much statistical rigor is a needed before you can feel bit of empathy?

Not what I was saying at all.


Maybe you should work on expressing yourself better - or just when not to.
 
gunga galunga [TotalFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

Mimekiller: cooked numbers that don't actually mean anything. *yawn*


Wow. You suck.

vodka: Wait, what? How many trans people exist in the population and what percentage of those were killed? Is that percentage more than the percentage of non-trans people killed? Lots of people die of violent acts every day, of all types.


And you have company.
 
SirMadness
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
It would be really nice if my wife wasn't afraid to make long-term life goals because she believes she'll "probably die violently, even though I don't want to."

It would also be really nice if we didn't have to be so grateful, each and every day, for our good fortune to be Canadian instead of American.

But here we are...
 
MechaPyx
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

Mimekiller: cooked numbers that don't actually mean anything. *yawn*


vodka: Wait, what? How many trans people exist in the population and what percentage of those were killed? Is that percentage more than the percentage of non-trans people killed? Lots of people die of violent acts every day, of all types.


Don't think it's a big deal? Tell your boss/friends/family you're trans. Let me know how that goes. I'll wait.  :p

/try living as a trans person for a month
//I'm guessing you wouldn't last more than a day
///meh
 
OtherLittleGuy [TotalFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

ox45tallboy: OtherLittleGuy: MusicMakeMyHeadPound: smunns: Interesting that if you follow the links, it becomes clear it's not white middle age men killing trans people.  It's just like normal people and their relationships are the number one source of violence.

I mean... okay. I guess middle aged white men can breathe a sigh of relief that we're not the obvious cause of something awful for once.

It doesn't in any way make this acceptable or any less horrific.

I still approve of thorough beatdowns for Tooth Fairys and their supporters.

What exactly do you mean by "Tooth Fairy" here?


This "joke", which thinks trans violence is funny
 
ox45tallboy [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

OtherLittleGuy: ox45tallboy: OtherLittleGuy: MusicMakeMyHeadPound: smunns: Interesting that if you follow the links, it becomes clear it's not white middle age men killing trans people.  It's just like normal people and their relationships are the number one source of violence.

I mean... okay. I guess middle aged white men can breathe a sigh of relief that we're not the obvious cause of something awful for once.

It doesn't in any way make this acceptable or any less horrific.

I still approve of thorough beatdowns for Tooth Fairys and their supporters.

What exactly do you mean by "Tooth Fairy" here?

This "joke", which thinks trans violence is funny


Thank you.
 
hardinparamedic
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

OtherLittleGuy: MusicMakeMyHeadPound: smunns: Interesting that if you follow the links, it becomes clear it's not white middle age men killing trans people.  It's just like normal people and their relationships are the number one source of violence.

I mean... okay. I guess middle aged white men can breathe a sigh of relief that we're not the obvious cause of something awful for once.

It doesn't in any way make this acceptable or any less horrific.

I still approve of thorough beatdowns for Tooth Fairys and their supporters.


And this is why every trans person needs to carry a gun. People like this shiat right here.
 
hardinparamedic
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

MechaPyx: Mimekiller: cooked numbers that don't actually mean anything. *yawn*

vodka: Wait, what? How many trans people exist in the population and what percentage of those were killed? Is that percentage more than the percentage of non-trans people killed? Lots of people die of violent acts every day, of all types.

Don't think it's a big deal? Tell your boss/friends/family you're trans. Let me know how that goes. I'll wait.  :p

/try living as a trans person for a month
//I'm guessing you wouldn't last more than a day
///meh


Yeah. Being trans is so easy. All it takes is being wiling to lose your career, your family, the people who you thought were friends, your financial security, and make yourself automatically a target of violence and ridicule simply for existing.
 
Single Malt
‘’ less than a minute ago  

Nidiot: Hugs to all trans and gender non-conforming people, you are beautiful, wonderful people who are being unfairly treated. I am so sorry there are so many assholes in the world. It would be a better place for absolutely everyone if there were fewer assholes.


Ally here. What Nidiot said.
 
IgG4 [TotalFark]
‘’ less than a minute ago  
It may be aspirational, but I look forward to being part of a world where nobody cares about other's sexual identities and preferences.

Live and let live is kind of a low bar, but I'll take it at this point.
 
