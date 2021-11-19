 Skip to content
 
(Narcity)   For the nth time: Mask requirements in stores do not violate Canada's human right codes   (narcity.com) divider line
18
BumpInTheNight [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
grokca [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I have a medical exemption for wearing pants, my balls must stay cool to enhance my procreation abilities, why do I have to wear pants in stores?
 
Boo_Guy
‘’ 1 hour ago  

grokca: I have a medical exemption for wearing pants, my balls must stay cool to enhance my procreation abilities, why do I have to wear pants in stores?


I don't. Remember it's easier to ask forgiveness than get permission.

PANTS ARE TYRANNY!
 
algman
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I know my human rights! Now give me the horse paste and shut up!
 
Needlessly Complicated
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Asking anyone to wear a mask when they're around people in the middle of a pandemic has never violated anyone's human rights, but it seems like that should go without saying.

Seems like.
 
Lexx
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Meanwhile the Toronto Police Service is asking employees of the local school boards to please stop calling the cops to report vaccine mandates as criminal assaults.
 
iheartscotch
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Boo_Guy: grokca: I have a medical exemption for wearing pants, my balls must stay cool to enhance my procreation abilities, why do I have to wear pants in stores?

I don't. Remember it's easier to ask forgiveness than get permission.

PANTS ARE TYRANNY!


"Decency" laws are, inherently, indecent.

Also....some women should have absolute impunity from any and all laws, restrictions or regulations with regards to garments.
 
God Is My Co-Pirate
‘’ 56 minutes ago  

Boo_Guy: grokca: I have a medical exemption for wearing pants, my balls must stay cool to enhance my procreation abilities, why do I have to wear pants in stores?

I don't. Remember it's easier to ask forgiveness than get permission.

PANTS ARE TYRANNY!


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Thatguy!1984
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
So are these just nut jobs imported from America or does Canada have their own breed of stupid?
 
iheartscotch
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
cyberspacedout
‘’ 54 minutes ago  

grokca: I have a medical exemption for wearing pants, my balls must stay cool to enhance my procreation abilities, why do I have to wear pants in stores?


Same reason as masks.

pbs.twimg.comView Full Size
 
Boo_Guy
‘’ 45 minutes ago  

iheartscotch: Boo_Guy: grokca: I have a medical exemption for wearing pants, my balls must stay cool to enhance my procreation abilities, why do I have to wear pants in stores?

I don't. Remember it's easier to ask forgiveness than get permission.

PANTS ARE TYRANNY!

"Decency" laws are, inherently, indecent.

Also....some women should have absolute impunity from any and all laws, restrictions or regulations with regards to garments.


IIRC there was a woman in Quebec(I think) years ago that successfully argued that she wasn't naked because her pubic hair was thick enough to block her puss from being seen.
 
Valter
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
I don't wear a mask because I like it. I wear a mask because the shared health improvement benefit both of us.

Christ it's like asking a guy to wear a condom.
 
wage0048
‘’ 43 minutes ago  

Boo_Guy: grokca: I have a medical exemption for wearing pants, my balls must stay cool to enhance my procreation abilities, why do I have to wear pants in stores?

I don't. Remember it's easier to ask forgiveness than get permission.

PANTS ARE TYRANNY!


Avatar The Last Airbender: Pants Are An Illusion
Youtube IzPIBHBbyQM
 
Gordon Bennett [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
gideon
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

iheartscotch: Boo_Guy: grokca: I have a medical exemption for wearing pants, my balls must stay cool to enhance my procreation abilities, why do I have to wear pants in stores?

I don't. Remember it's easier to ask forgiveness than get permission.

PANTS ARE TYRANNY!

"Decency" laws are, inherently, indecent.

Also....some women should have absolute impunity from any and all laws, restrictions or regulations with regards to garments.


DOWN WITH PANTS!!
 
face bacon
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

Thatguy!1984: So are these just nut jobs imported from America or does Canada have their own breed of stupid?


Own breed unfortunately
 
Dknsvsbl
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

face bacon: Thatguy!1984: So are these just nut jobs imported from America or does Canada have their own breed of stupid?

Own breed unfortunately


Also Faux News leaks across the border quite a bit.
 
