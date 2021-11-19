 Skip to content
(MSN)   Deer hunter is recovering from surgery to have part of his leg amputated after his firearm accidentally discharged into his left thigh during a deer hunting trip. This time Bambi won   (msn.com) divider line
aleister_greynight [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
How the fark do you discharge a gun into your leg while hunting?  Were you hunting with a 9mm or something, because that seems like it would be difficult with a long gun.
 
Bootleg [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

aleister_greynight: How the fark do you discharge a gun into your leg while hunting?  Were you hunting with a 9mm or something, because that seems like it would be difficult with a long gun.


I'm glad someone came here to ask this question. It appears the answer is: On November 12, Hendrickson was climbing a tree stand when his firearm discharged, causing him to fall to the ground.

Which leads to additional questions, like Why did he have a round chambered while he was climbing the tree stand?
 
RaceDTruck [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Either a rifle slung over his back or a .44 magnum pistol would be my guess.
 
fmcgalaxie500 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Bootleg: aleister_greynight: How the fark do you discharge a gun into your leg while hunting?  Were you hunting with a 9mm or something, because that seems like it would be difficult with a long gun.

I'm glad someone came here to ask this question. It appears the answer is: On November 12, Hendrickson was climbing a tree stand when his firearm discharged, causing him to fall to the ground.

Which leads to additional questions, like Why did he have a round chambered while he was climbing the tree stand?


This.

When I used to hunt, I never had a round in the chamber for this exact reason. Sometimes I didn't even load the gun until I got in the tree.
 
BretMavrik [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Those pesky firearms, always discharging themselves and whatnot... especially when being handled by people.
 
eurotrader [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Bootleg: aleister_greynight: How the fark do you discharge a gun into your leg while hunting?  Were you hunting with a 9mm or something, because that seems like it would be difficult with a long gun.

I'm glad someone came here to ask this question. It appears the answer is: On November 12, Hendrickson was climbing a tree stand when his firearm discharged, causing him to fall to the ground.

Which leads to additional questions, like Why did he have a round chambered while he was climbing the tree stand?


Or why wasn't the safety on? Hunting rifles and shotguns have a safety  button or slide to prevent accidentally firing. Plus as another poster pointed out climbing up or down from a tree stand means no round in the chamber, it is basic hunter safety taught to 12 year olds that should never be forgotten.
 
IgG4 [TotalFark]
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
What the actual fark?
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Picklehead [TotalFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
I would have liked the story better if Bambi was defending himself.

i.pinimg.comView Full Size
 
falkone32
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

Picklehead: I would have liked the story better if Bambi was defending himself.

[i.pinimg.com image 500x760]


You're in luck.

New Disney Movie - SNL
Youtube uFJz2IMUeDE
 
Hendawg
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
Did they play Russian Roulette after?
 
Recoil Therapy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
"accidentally" really should be replaced with "negligently"
 
grokca [TotalFark]
‘’ less than a minute ago  

IgG4: What the actual fark?
[Fark user image 369x661]


The Elephant Deer.
 
