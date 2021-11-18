 Skip to content
(The Verge)   It doesn't take an Edison to diagnose Stage IV fraud conviction   (theverge.com) divider line
berylman [TotalFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
She lost her fraudulent superpowers as soon as she took off the Steve Jobs emulating black turtleneck
 
JerkStore
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
Did she try to use The Voice on the jury?
 
iheartscotch
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

JerkStore: Did she try to use The Voice on the jury?


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Windmill Cancer Survivor
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
Rich white people problems...yeah, if she'd crossed state line with an automatic rifle and killed people, she'd be home free...
 
