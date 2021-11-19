 Skip to content
(CNN)   Well, that's one way of purging the military of MAGAts   (cnn.com) divider line
24
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
Well, it's a start, anyway. But when can we purge the entire military all together?
 
ghambone
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
Good.
 
ImpendingCynic
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
They should be dishonorably discharged for even suggesting that they're entitled to refuse a lawful order. Full loss of benefits.
 
Bowen [TotalFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
"If we do this, the military will lose most of its bad decision makers. So much for diversity."
 
Billy Bathsalt
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
I encourage anyone to quit anything if they don't want a vaccination.
 
4seasons85! [TotalFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
While this is good I do fear a large number of angry former military personnel suddenly grouping up and roaming the streets.  Some of them have the knowledge and skills to do terrible things (aka McVey). I hope that doesn't happen.

/yes I'm aware some already are doing this. I don't want them to get any bigger.
 
lilbjorn
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
This is the compromise, since they don't have the guts to give them all dishonorable discharges.
 
Mrtraveler01
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
Win! Win!
 
jaivirtualcard
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
sdd2000
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
Now how about some of them being discharged with either "general" or "other than honorable"? Some big chicken dinners would also fit, but that may not be a can of worms that the military really wants.
 
Chemlight Battery
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
My first day in the Army, at the 30th AG at Ft. Benning, they lined us up and walked us into a room where you would get a vaccine, take a step, and then get another vaccine until you had made your way all around the whole room. The last shot was the penicillin shot in the ass. The whole middle area of the room was clear for people who passed out from so many shots.

I can't understand why one more makes any difference. Get your damn shot.
 
tzzhc4
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

ImpendingCynic: They should be dishonorably discharged for even suggesting that they're entitled to refuse a lawful order. Full loss of benefits.


I thought they were getting big chicken dinners?
 
atomic-age [TotalFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
Someone on here commented that the vaccine refusers are the worst employees in any outfit, and I believe it.

The military is handling this perfectly, IMO. There won't be a a disruption in staffing, because they are stuck until time for reenlistment. Oh, Lordy, I hope there are tapes of the carping.
 
4seasons85! [TotalFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

Chemlight Battery: My first day in the Army, at the 30th AG at Ft. Benning, they lined us up and walked us into a room where you would get a vaccine, take a step, and then get another vaccine until you had made your way all around the whole room. The last shot was the penicillin shot in the ass. The whole middle area of the room was clear for people who passed out from so many shots.

I can't understand why one more makes any difference. Get your damn shot.


It's sort of the same thing with healthcare.  I work at a hospital.  I was checked for vaccine titers when hired. If not where they needed to be I had to get vaccinated.  It was a condition of my job offer. Refuse the vaccine and they would yank away the offer. I don't get the healthcare workers who are vehemently opposed to this. I knew one woman who quit because she didn't want to get tested every week, but she had an exemption.  She was also exempt from the flu shot every year. But I am pretty sure another who worked there almost 30 years was fired. I don't get it.
 
PluckYew [TotalFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

tzzhc4: ImpendingCynic: They should be dishonorably discharged for even suggesting that they're entitled to refuse a lawful order. Full loss of benefits.

I thought they were getting big chicken dinners?


That's usually reserved for those court martialed and most court martials are for committing crimes.  Other than honorable or administrative is enough, just as long as they are separated from service.
 
Weatherkiss [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
Yeah, well once Donald Trump and JFK Jr. get into office he's going to hire them all back and make them five star generals.
 
Enigmamf [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

4seasons85!: I knew one woman who quit because she didn't want to get tested every week, but she had an exemption. She was also exempt from the flu shot every year. But I am pretty sure another who worked there almost 30 years was fired. I don't get it.


I'd bet whose flimsy 'exemptions' are accepted has more to do with one's willingness to lie (if you simply refuse, fired; if you make up a PEG allergy, you're golden!), and internal politics driving a preference of supervisors to believe certain people's BS over others (who is required to get medical documentation backing up their 'allergy', and who isnt?) that makes up the difference.
 
fortheloveof
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

lilbjorn: This is the compromise, since they don't have the guts to give them all dishonorable discharges.


Being barred is a cause for removal from service. A bar has to be reviewed and either removed or renewed every three months. A bar that lasts six months is grounds for separation from the military.
 
Lexx
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
They'll just join domestic law enforcement, so this really isn't better.
 
fortheloveof
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

sdd2000: Now how about some of them being discharged with either "general" or "other than honorable"? Some big chicken dinners would also fit, but that may not be a can of worms that the military really wants.


A bar must be reviewed and either removed or renewed every three months, at six months per AR 601-280 that is grounds for separation from the Army. Add to this that in order to get this particular bar you have to have refused lawful orders twice and you are looking at a general discharge at best.
 
Ambitwistor
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
I feel a great disturbance in the Armed Forces, as if millions of crybabies suddenly cried out in terror and were suddenly silenced.
 
iheartscotch
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
My dad has spoken a lot about the time he had mumps when he was a kid.

Basically, he was completely isolated in the front bedroom of my grandparents house and my grandmother used tongs to touch everything that he touched. He was in that room for 2 weeks.

/ He's first in line for vaccines these days
 
Muzzleloader
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

PluckYew: tzzhc4: ImpendingCynic: They should be dishonorably discharged for even suggesting that they're entitled to refuse a lawful order. Full loss of benefits.

I thought they were getting big chicken dinners?

That's usually reserved for those court martialed and most court martials are for committing crimes.  Other than honorable or administrative is enough, just as long as they are separated from service.


Yep.
A bcd requires  special or general court martial conviction which takes a lot of time and money.

Articles 15 and 134 are non judicial punishment, have limited appeal avenues and can result in general under other than honorable condition discharges as well as fines, confinement, and loss of rank.

A general under other than honorable also results in no va benefits.
 
dryknife
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
Shoot 'em if they won't get shot.
 
