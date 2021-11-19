 Skip to content
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(Some Guy)   The world's most famous long distance hiking trail just got 1.2 miles longer   (appalachiantrail.org) divider line
25
    More: Cool, Virginia, Appalachian Trail, official length, West Virginia, total length of the A.T., Appalachian Mountains, 1.2-mile increase, miles  
•       •       •

1005 clicks; posted to Main » on 19 Nov 2021 at 7:25 PM (50 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



25 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
8 inches [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Length isn't important.
 
AnotherBluesStringer [TotalFark]
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
Good. Now I can tell my friends that have hiked it that they didn't.

I'm sure it'll come up naturally in conversation.
 
whidbey
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
The world's most OVERRATED hiking trail.
 
cryinoutloud [TotalFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  

AnotherBluesStringer: Good. Now I can tell my friends that have hiked it that they didn't.
I'm sure it'll come up naturally in conversation.


My friend got a plaque from the official foundation or somewhere.
Now she has to give it back.

I used to want to  hike the AT, like 30 years ago.  Then I moved out west and I'd never hike anywhere that populated now.  I have the Continental Divide Trail  a few miles away.
 
Bob Down
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
They shaved the pubes off?
 
Summoner101
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
So now it looks like a grilled cheese?
 
Subtonic
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

whidbey: The world's most OVERRATED hiking trail.


Fark user imageView Full Size


Explain yourself.
 
King Something
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
theknuckler_33
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
whidbey
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

Subtonic: whidbey: The world's most OVERRATED hiking trail.

[Fark user image 425x365]

Explain yourself.


I dunno man, I need conifers. And sea/island views.
 
brantgoose [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
Technically the Appalachians stop in Canada, so there's still lots of room for expansion. The bit between Nova Scotia and Newfoundland might be a bit hard to walk except when the marine gap freezes solidly, which is less likely to do nowadays.
 
Feel_the_velvet
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
The picture of the PA section, with the obligatory rocks....
 
skybird659 [OhFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
Did they water it or what?
 
Kyle Butler
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
Mark Sanford hiking the Argentine portion of the trail.

cdn.vox-cdn.comView Full Size
 
buntz
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
I've told this story on Fark before.
A guy I worked with in high school (the 80s) hiked the entire trail.
The night he finished he stayed in a hotel.
He tripped in the room that night and broke his leg.
 
anuran
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

8 inches: Length isn't important.


Length? Girth? These words of the Dark Side are!
 
Kuroshin
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
I know gravity can be rough, but that's just plain rude.  I doubt she's sagging that badly.  1.2mi indeed.  Hmph!
 
Mr.Man [TotalFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
Hmmmm, Inca trail, West Coast trail and somehow this one is the best?  What other trails are out there?
 
henryhill
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
francistapon.comView Full Size
 
Jake Havechek [TotalFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
So keep that in mind next time you're banging your Argentinian mistress.
 
berylman [TotalFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
Bah. You haven't lived until you walk the trans-Siberian railroad. Difficulty: Just one bottle of Smirnoff
Fark user imageView Full Size
/no I have not done this and it seems treacherous
 
leeksfromchichis [TotalFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

Feel_the_velvet: The picture of the PA section, with the obligatory rocks....


See Pennsylvania Three Feet at a Time
 
Subtonic
‘’ 1 minute ago  

whidbey: Subtonic: whidbey: The world's most OVERRATED hiking trail.

[Fark user image 425x365]

Explain yourself.

I dunno man, I need conifers. And sea/island views.


Long rant about the difficulty of establishing a perpetually conserved stretch of public access land along the easternmost portion of America, the most valuable lands, subject now to the most ardent rules this far east, a testament to a bygone progressive era th...

I'm running out of breath, but there are conifers.
 
ISO15693
‘’ 1 minute ago  
Serious question... When I was a kid in the 70s I went on a multiday scout hike along a section of the appalachian trail, and where we camped one night there were millions of fireflies lighting up the night. Is that still common or has pollution/climate change eliminated fireflies there?
 
alicechaos [TotalFark]
‘’ less than a minute ago  

henryhill: [francistapon.com image 673x1440]


Why would the Continental Divide end at the Mexican border?  Mexico is part of North America, isn't it?
 
Displayed 25 of 25 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Obsolete HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

Come for the Total, stay for the Farking.

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.