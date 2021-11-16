 Skip to content
(Army Times)   US Army colonel reprimanded for shoplifting $45 pair of shoes from PX while deployed to Camp Arifjan, Kuwait. Because what happens while TDY doesn't always stay TDY   (armytimes.com) divider line
Summoner101
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Someone really didn't want him to be a general because otherwise they would have found a way to sweep it under the rug.
 
SirDigbyChickenCaesar [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Someone really wanted to go home.
 
New Rising Sun
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Man, that is one ugly shoe.  They should just let them wear off the rack gray New Balance 990s (the "classic" gray new balance).

cloudfront-us-east-1.images.arcpublishing.comView Full Size
 
drjekel_mrhyde
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Could've stole a better brand
 
King Something
‘’ 1 hour ago  
What punishment would a lower enlisted (E-4 or below) have gotten for shoplifting? Because that's the punishment this Colonel should have gotten.

/an E-1 with less than 4 months in service could have afforded those sneakers
 
King Something
‘’ 1 hour ago  

drjekel_mrhyde: Could've stole a better brand


Not from AAFES he couldn't, even if he wanted to.
 
PluckYew [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

New Rising Sun: Man, that is one ugly shoe.  They should just let them wear off the rack gray New Balance 990s (the "classic" gray new balance).

[cloudfront-us-east-1.images.arcpublis​hing.com image 324x224]



Idiot gave up an O6 career for that?  Dumber than the average grunt
 
Dr. Bison
‘’ 1 hour ago  
external-content.duckduckgo.comView Full Size
 
HighlanderRPI
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Covey Leader to Raven, I've got the shoes, Over!
 
ClavellBCMI [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Summoner101: Someone really didn't want him to be a general because otherwise they would have found a way to sweep it under the rug.


No kidding. Usually this sort of shiat happens to a brand-new butter-bar, not an O-6. The BG or MG who pressed the case must have been looking for any excuse they could find to nail this O-6 to the wall (I do know of this Army nurse who had been an E-6 before she got her bachelor's degree as a nurse and got her commission, made O-4, then managed to, somehow, get herself kicked out of the Irish Embassy in the UK, despite being married to a general who later became Chief of Staff of the Army (she also boasts of getting an Article 15 from Colin Powell), all, somehow, without getting herself a court-martial despite, to her own admission, being one of the most insubordinate officers ever).
 
Hey Nurse! [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

King Something: What punishment would a lower enlisted (E-4 or below) have gotten for shoplifting? Because that's the punishment this Colonel should have gotten.

/an E-1 with less than 4 months in service could have afforded those sneakers


An E4 would have gotten an Article 15, reduction in rank by one pay grade, forfeiture of one month's pay, and almost no chance of ever seeing E5 or above. I've seen careers ruined for less.
 
fortheloveof
‘’ 1 hour ago  

King Something: What punishment would a lower enlisted (E-4 or below) have gotten for shoplifting? Because that's the punishment this Colonel should have gotten.

/an E-1 with less than 4 months in service could have afforded those sneakers


Much worse. That and the rest of the GOMAR list would have at minimum been big chicken dinners with some time served and stripping of rank and pay while serving that time.

In fact being an NCO with any of those would have made the punishment worse since leadership is supposed to be held to a higher standard.

That 1LT at the bottom of the list should have seen Leavenworth with his NCOIC. Lying to an investigation, not reporting the sexual harassment, not protecting the Soldier after it happened, that is the one that should have been front and center.

The COL is a dumbass, but the COL was medical and they are... peculiar anyways.
 
TheOtherGuy
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I guess I need to join the army, because I haven't seen a pair of shoes - of any variety beyond flip-flops - under $80 in years and years...
 
DVD
‘’ 1 hour ago  

fortheloveof: King Something: What punishment would a lower enlisted (E-4 or below) have gotten for shoplifting? Because that's the punishment this Colonel should have gotten.

/an E-1 with less than 4 months in service could have afforded those sneakers

Much worse. That and the rest of the GOMAR list would have at minimum been big chicken dinners with some time served and stripping of rank and pay while serving that time.

In fact being an NCO with any of those would have made the punishment worse since leadership is supposed to be held to a higher standard.

That 1LT at the bottom of the list should have seen Leavenworth with his NCOIC. Lying to an investigation, not reporting the sexual harassment, not protecting the Soldier after it happened, that is the one that should have been front and center.

The COL is a dumbass, but the COL was medical and they are... peculiar anyways.


___________________________

I was wondering how an O6 would be dumb enough to shoplift, and yeah... some of the medical officers can be odd.
 
SNAFUq
‘’ 1 hour ago  
...was he bored? Is it a cry for help? With COL's pay it isn't like he couldn't afford the stupid things.
 
fortheloveof
‘’ 1 hour ago  

TheOtherGuy: I guess I need to join the army, because I haven't seen a pair of shoes - of any variety beyond flip-flops - under $80 in years and years...


Might be cheaper but you will be replacing them much more often. The boots and dress shoes are more expensive.
 
theguyyousaw
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
The ol presto change-o.
 
Valter
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
Colonel earns 85,669 - $151,661 per year.

What the fark was this guy doing that led to him shoplifting?

Am I missing something?? I don't just go out and steal things.
 
berylman [TotalFark]
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
If you shoplift these it's a straight week to the solitary brig on base. Priceless
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Summoner101
‘’ 45 minutes ago  

Valter: Colonel earns 85,669 - $151,661 per year.

What the fark was this guy doing that led to him shoplifting?

Am I missing something?? I don't just go out and steal things.


For the thrill, probably, and/or he felt he was above the law.
 
ClavellBCMI [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 44 minutes ago  

Valter: Colonel earns 85,669 - $151,661 per year.

What the fark was this guy doing that led to him shoplifting?

Am I missing something?? I don't just go out and steal things.


They didn't have the cash on them and it was the day before payday, and they had somehow managed to spend all their money before then? Hell, an O-6 should be able to buy multiple pairs of Jordan's every month, unless their cost of living is absurd where they are stationed.
 
Sgt Otter
‘’ 39 minutes ago  

TheOtherGuy: I guess I need to join the army, because I haven't seen a pair of shoes - of any variety beyond flip-flops - under $80 in years and years...


I haven't been to Camp Arifjan, but I've been to Ali al-Salem Air Base in Kuwait probably a dozen times.  The PX there has a lot of weird old shiat that they just keep marking down and down because it's not worth it to ship it back to the States. I think they usually eventually get donated to a Third Country National laborer working on base.
 
yet_another_wumpus
‘’ 39 minutes ago  

PluckYew: New Rising Sun: Man, that is one ugly shoe.  They should just let them wear off the rack gray New Balance 990s (the "classic" gray new balance).

[cloudfront-us-east-1.images.arcpublis​hing.com image 324x224]


Idiot gave up an O6 career for that?  Dumber than the average grunt


He's an O6.  Payment is optional.  Usually.  Almost always.  There are a ton of things a senior officer isn't accountable for, and he is almost certainly used to taking advantage of them.  Until it p!sses the wrong guy off.
 
Fancy_Bear
‘’ 36 minutes ago  

Summoner101: Someone really didn't want him to be a general because otherwise they would have found a way to sweep it under the rug.


HE didn't want to be a general. Fark that colonel.
 
fortheloveof
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

Valter: Colonel earns 85,669 - $151,661 per year.

What the fark was this guy doing that led to him shoplifting?

Am I missing something?? I don't just go out and steal things.


Power trip. There is anecdotal evidence that officers and senior enlisted tend to utilize services more often than junior enlisted even though the programs are primarily for junior enlisted. This is because word does not get out as well as it should and officers, finding out about the thing first put their names on the list before the juniors get a chance.

Good units work hard to avoid that.
 
Fancy_Bear
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
"Major" Nidal Hasan probably takes a long time to wear out a pair of shoes.
 
indy_kid
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

Summoner101: Someone really didn't want him to be a general because otherwise they would have found a way to sweep it under the rug.


Possibly passed over once, but this way ensures his a$$ is out the door.
 
indy_kid
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

Fancy_Bear: Summoner101: Someone really didn't want him to be a general because otherwise they would have found a way to sweep it under the rug.

HE didn't want to be a general. Fark that colonel.


EVERY colonel wants to be a general. You get the star, the flag, etc. You can always retire shortly after.

It's what that douchebag Ronnie Jackson did. He was TFG's personal physician, lied through his teeth - repeatedly - about the health of TFG, and TFG made him an admiral for it. Ronnie retired shortly after and is a Rep out of Texas (big surprise) now.
 
