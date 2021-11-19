 Skip to content
(Manchester Evening News)   For just £950, you too can rent a 7.8-tonne FV107 Scimitar armored vehicle for a day, drive it around village, then crash it into war memorial on Remembrance Day. "When they parked, I think they left the handbrake off"   (manchestereveningnews.co.uk) divider line
roofmonkey
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
Criminy that website gave my browser the clap.
 
nytmare
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
"7.8-tonne"

For you Americans, that's 127 washing machines.
 
