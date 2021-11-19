 Skip to content
(ABC11 North Carolina)   Good news teachers You're getting a raise. Well, unless you teach at a filthy Democrat school   (abc11.com) divider line
27
    More: Asinine, County, North Carolina, School, Raleigh, North Carolina, Education, Teacher  
27 Comments     (+0 »)
ArkAngel [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
If the point is to draw teachers to areas that have trouble recruiting teachers, it wouldn't make sense to give it everywhere.
 
hangloose
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Good :-) hopefully their C.R.T. curriculum keeps them warm this winter
 
genner
‘’ 1 hour ago  
So Wake county is woke.......?


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
the unabomber was right [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
the supplement was created to help counties that don't have the ability to provide high local teacher supplements as the large urban counties do.

Wait a second...THAT SOUNDS LIKE SOCIALISM
 
animal color
‘’ 1 hour ago  

hangloose: Good :-) hopefully their C.R.T. curriculum keeps them warm this winter


Oh, you seem like a nice person that not everyone hates.
 
Fu Manchu
‘’ 1 hour ago  
We're going to see a lot of this: straight up economic and political warfare against the urban areas of this country.

Red counties already are vampire squids sucking the productivity out of blue areas that actually work.

I look forward to them killing the host (which they now seem intent to do).

Let's see them reap the wealth of a rural America that only produces soybeans and violent rednecks.
 
lifeslammer
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
Pretty sure even the stupid kids in middle school could tell you this will end in a lawsuit
 
Destructor [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
"Democrat schools are the filthiest... What... with all their communism."

/This fine performance was brought to you by NPR and Fark... in a dream I just made up.
 
Weatherkiss [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 54 minutes ago  

lifeslammer: Pretty sure even the stupid kids in middle school could tell you this will end in a lawsuit


It's not a crime to refuse money to communists. Study it out.
 
EJ25T
‘’ 53 minutes ago  

hangloose: Good :-) hopefully their C.R.T. curriculum keeps them warm this winter


Hey, everybody. I found the idiot. You can stop looking now.
 
SpaceyCat [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
Given that teachers in the US, as a rule, are underpaid to the point of being just above poverty levels in some areas, it's surprising that they're giving "bonuses" to certain teachers.  Unfortunately, it still doesn't cover what's needed if they actually want to attract new teachers.
 
Dermatologist_Tested
‘’ 46 minutes ago  

hangloose: Good :-) hopefully their C.R.T. curriculum keeps them warm this winter


I have never blocked a farker. Until now.
 
August11
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
I'm a pretty well-paid teacher. But if we ever run into a young teacher at a party or the like, my wife tells her, "Trust me, marry the doctor."
 
WillJM8528
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
Soon as the left realizes it is at war, whether it likes it or not...the better.
 
Cafe Threads [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 43 minutes ago  

SpaceyCat: Given that teachers in the US, as a rule, are underpaid to the point of being just above poverty levels in some areas, it's surprising that they're giving "bonuses" to certain teachers.  Unfortunately, it still doesn't cover what's needed if they actually want to attract new teachers.


Fark user imageView Full Size


/ from postsecret.com
 
UNC_Samurai [TotalFark]
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
In a vacuum, I agree that rural counties need pay supplements to make them competitive with more populated areas.  The system America has developed of using local property taxes as the primary means of funding schools, is one of the dumbest farking things.

That being said, the Republicans running the NC Genital Assembly have demonstrated time and again they always operating out of either incompetence, greed, or malice.  In this case, malice is the only item that makes sense.
 
AmbassadorBooze
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
Don't live or work in shiat hole states.

Problem solved.
 
bighairyguy [TotalFark]
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
I used to work at large health insurance company in the Triangle area.  They had been giving out Honey Baked Ham gift certificates for Christmas but some middle management genius figured they could save money by not doing that.  After some thought, they decided they didn't want the hourly workers to riot so they still got gift certificates.  Management had their own separate program so that wasn't touched either.  That left the professional tier employees who got shut out.  The math: 2500 employees, 100 professionals excluded (including me).  Total company savings: 100 x $25 = $2500, or $1 per employee.  Loss of goodwill: priceless.
 
SirDigbyChickenCaesar [TotalFark]
‘’ 40 minutes ago  

bighairyguy: I used to work at large health insurance company in the Triangle area.  They had been giving out Honey Baked Ham gift certificates for Christmas but some middle management genius figured they could save money by not doing that.  After some thought, they decided they didn't want the hourly workers to riot so they still got gift certificates.  Management had their own separate program so that wasn't touched either.  That left the professional tier employees who got shut out.  The math: 2500 employees, 100 professionals excluded (including me).  Total company savings: 100 x $25 = $2500, or $1 per employee.  Loss of goodwill: priceless.


I give out $1000 Christmas bonuses to everyone but Steve in accounting. But he knows why.
 
thehellisthis
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
This is nothing more than a challenge to anyone who says, "you couldn't pay me enough to live there."
 
Hyjamon
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

UNC_Samurai: In a vacuum, I agree that rural counties need pay supplements to make them competitive with more populated areas.  The system America has developed of using local property taxes as the primary means of funding schools, is one of the dumbest farking things.

That being said, the Republicans running the NC Genital Assembly have demonstrated time and again they always operating out of either incompetence, greed, or malice.  In this case, malice is the only item that makes sense.


it will take more than that.

married teacher?  congrats you have a two-body problem.  Is there gainful employment for the spouse? if not, you are not getting that teacher

single teacher? do you have a culture beyond "which church do you attend"  Good luck keeping that teacher there.

local taxes funding local things is the epitome of conservative ideals.  Shame the locals don't like paying taxes or learning to code.
 
dsmith42 [TotalFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

SpaceyCat: Given that teachers in the US, as a rule, are underpaid to the point of being just above poverty levels in some areas, it's surprising that they're giving "bonuses" to certain teachers.  Unfortunately, it still doesn't cover what's needed if they actually want to attract new teachers.


Its probably left over covid relief funds. No way they would do this otherwise.
 
damageddude [TotalFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
I don't have a problem with this. I live in NJ where schools are mostly financed through property taxes which has led to an imbalance between rich (suburbs) and poor (urban areas). I don't know how schools are financed in NC but this seems fair, the more well to do subsidizing the less affluent so their children get a better education. Of course it is Republicans supporting socialism but whatever.
 
centaur5ball
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

hangloose: Good :-) hopefully their C.R.T. curriculum keeps them warm this winter


Hmm. Not bad, really. Efficient word economy. Got a few bites already, including mine. The emoticon was a nice touch. I'm giving your post an 8.2/10 on the douchebag scale.
Also, I think the reason some people have an aversion to CRT might be because they are afraid it might be critical of racists. In theory.
 
Hyjamon
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

damageddude: I don't have a problem with this. I live in NJ where schools are mostly financed through property taxes which has led to an imbalance between rich (suburbs) and poor (urban areas). I don't know how schools are financed in NC but this seems fair, the more well to do subsidizing the less affluent so their children get a better education. Of course it is Republicans supporting socialism but whatever.


this is a short term raid of the better-off counties.  Hence it is a bonus and not a flat higher starting wage.

It isn't sustainable.
 
the unabomber was right [TotalFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

damageddude: I don't have a problem with this. I live in NJ where schools are mostly financed through property taxes which has led to an imbalance between rich (suburbs) and poor (urban areas). I don't know how schools are financed in NC but this seems fair, the more well to do subsidizing the less affluent so their children get a better education. Of course it is Republicans supporting socialism but whatever.


For all the Republicans who cry about their tax dollars supporting black welfare queens, one would think that urban tax dollars supporting their rural teacher salaries would be a problem.

But no, socialism for me not for thee
 
Ambitwistor
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
In addition, his office said the goal is to help lower-wealth counties compete, not take tax dollars from poorer counties and send them to richer counties.

It's not a wealth transfer to richer counties unless it's being taken disproportionately from poorer counties and/or given disproportionately to richer counties.  I doubt that would be the case even if those richer counties were included.
 
