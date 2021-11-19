 Skip to content
(Twitter) NewsFlash It's Finally Official. Murder is legal in the state of Wisconsin   (twitter.com)
389
    More: NewsFlash  
•       •       •

Original [TotalFark]
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
Original Tweet:
 
hoodiowithtudio
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
Only if you're white.
 
Russ1642
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
This is my shocked face.
 
edmo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
Well, congrats kid but I guarantee, your life is going to suck donkey balls.
 
NM Volunteer [TotalFark]
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
He's still a murderer and a scumbag.
 
bighairyguy [TotalFark]
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
Does he get to go back and finish off the third guy?
 
FigPucker [BareFark]
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
Whelp...this gonna be a long day.
 
indy_kid
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
Shiat's gonna burn tonight.
 
Mr. Tweedy
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
Like I needed another reason to not go to Wisconsin.
 
hammettman
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
Sieg Kyle a hero to a new generation of angry puff-faced incels
 
Moniker o' Shame
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
Free Christmas shopping in Kenosha?
 
Hey Nurse! [OhFark]
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
Why am I not surprised? The judge made but sure this was the only possible outcome
 
capt_sensible [TotalFark]
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
I expect there will be a new trial after appeals,That freak of a Judge pretty much served it up on a silver platter.
 
EnderWiggnz
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
Disappointed, not surprised.

Thanksgiving might get mighty hot.
 
Sorelian's Ghost [TotalFark]
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
Probably best to log off of the internet for a while.
 
jmsvrsn
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
This makes the Simpson verdict look just.
 
EvilElecBlanket
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
Get bent, subby.
 
dailygrinds
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
Well glad that's finally settled. No way this leads to future violence or anything.
 
FriarReb98 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
This was never in doubt. Too bad the kid now has to face federal charges on transporting weapons across state lines....

\and by "too bad" I mean "fark Wisconsin almost as hard as this little shiat"
 
webct_god
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
This thread won't end well...
 
freetomato
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
We are never going to stop hearing about this trashy little farker now, aren't we?
 
ShadowWolf
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
Color me surprised.
 
fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
Has he become a red state senator yet?
 
dababler
‘’ 43 minutes ago  

EvilElecBlanket: Get bent, subby.


It's true though
 
Gubbo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
Legal for some people. For others, not so much.

Which I think is how America is designed from the beginning to work.
 
TommyDeuce [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
So if I find myself in Wisconsin, walking around with a gun, exercising my 2A rights, I can shoot anyone I think is a "threat" (anyone that I think is "scary")?

/Might make an interesting vacation


(still not a good idea)
 
Mr.Uncle.Bill
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
We suck
 
Mad_Radhu
‘’ 43 minutes ago  

edmo: Well, congrats kid but I guarantee, your life is going to suck donkey balls.


He'll have a show on Newsmax in a few years, then he'll get elected to Congress as a Trump Republican.
 
Badmoodman [TotalFark]
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
It's Finally Official. Murder is legal in the state of Wisconsin


Cool. I'm goin' after Aaron Rodgers.
 
Clash City Farker
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
Know your rights, Subby. Murder is a crime, unless it is done by a policeman or an aristocrat.
 
Dr. Bison
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
Forget it Jake. It's cheeseheadtown.
 
blatz514 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


/runs out of office with a butter knife
 
LarryDan43
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
Illinois citizens can hunt Wisconsin citizens and don't even need a license.
 
downstairs [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 43 minutes ago  

capt_sensible: I expect there will be a new trial after appeals,That freak of a Judge pretty much served it up on a silver platter.


New trial?  On what?

Not saying you're wrong about the judge... but you know, double jeopardy.
 
Lexx
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
Remember folks, your victim needs to be  human, or recognized as a human being, for  killing them to be considered murder.

Leftists and antifascists are not considered human in America, even when they're white.
 
dr_blasto [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 43 minutes ago  

capt_sensible: I expect there will be a new trial after appeals,That freak of a Judge pretty much served it up on a silver platter.


That's not going to happen.
 
Flogirl
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
I'm sure the victim's families are thrilled. Whoops-can't use the word "victims"! However, I am grateful I can shoot two people and be found guilty. Yay! /S
 
Jake Havechek [TotalFark]
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
Honkey cracker justice.
 
UncleDirtNap [BareFark]
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
Well I guess it's open season on left leaning protesters now. But I'm sure the same rules will apply to anyone who shoots a threatening right wing protester.
 
dark brew [OhFark]
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
Rittenhouse threads always bring out the worst.  I'll see myself out early.
 
Iworkformsn
‘’ 43 minutes ago  

capt_sensible: I expect there will be a new trial after appeals,That freak of a Judge pretty much served it up on a silver platter.


I don't think you can appeal a not guilty verdict. It's a one and done.

Now a civil suit...
 
Gift Horses Mouth
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
When the 3rd guy admitted to pointing a gun at him and threatening to shoot him, that was the downfall of the case.
 
bighairyguy [TotalFark]
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
Hopefully there's some Federal charges available for prosecution.  Guns, underage, crossing state lines, stuff like that.
 
wegro [TotalFark]
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
I'm sure this will go over well.
 
State_College_Arsonist
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
Lawful self defense was the correct verdict.  Good to see that the jury didn't cave to threats and didn't reward the scummy behavior of the prosecution.
 
dababler
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
Is there a way prosecution can appeal this?
Also: get ready for him and his mom to experience absolute crippling debt for the rest of their lives as as punitive civil cases move forward.
 
dbaggins
‘’ 42 minutes ago  

edmo: Well, congrats kid but I guarantee, your life is going to suck donkey balls.


What?  being America's youngest Alt-Right superstar is going to suck?   His campaign for Congress is going to be the second biggest political story of 2024.
 
ScottRiqui [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 42 minutes ago  

capt_sensible: I expect there will be a new trial after appeals,That freak of a Judge pretty much served it up on a silver platter.


Can't appeal from an acquittal. The only remaining chance for any consequences would be if federal charges were filed (if any are appropriate).
 
chasd00
‘’ 42 minutes ago  

capt_sensible: I expect there will be a new trial after appeals,That freak of a Judge pretty much served it up on a silver platter.


ugh prosecution doesn't get to appeal.

/not sure if serious
 
Mad_Radhu
‘’ 42 minutes ago  

capt_sensible: I expect there will be a new trial after appeals,That freak of a Judge pretty much served it up on a silver platter.


Can't appeal a Not Gullty verdict.
 
