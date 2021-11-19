 Skip to content
(Twitter)   Does the defense attorney in the Ahmaud Arbery case make it a point to be even a more despicable person than the previous day   (twitter.com) divider line
2 hours ago  
Original Tweet:
 
JessieL
2 hours ago  
This is what racists sound like when they think they've found a sympathetic ear.

Given the makeup of the jury, it might work.
 
fragMasterFlash
2 hours ago  
Don't bother hating yourself, subby. Just like everything else in your life, someone else will take care of that for you.
 
NewportBarGuy
2 hours ago  
Woke-Left Mob?

Ummmmmmmmm... K.

K

K
 
hobnail
2 hours ago  
You said "mob" twice, counselor.
 
Bootleg
2 hours ago  
Is the defense attorney trying to build an insanity plea for himself?
 
anfrind
1 hour ago  
Murder is a core conservative value.
 
BorgiaGinz
1 hour ago  
Will this be another bullshiat acquittal?
 
Harry Freakstorm
1 hour ago  
"And, I shall mention it here.  Our friends in Kenosha just passes a 'Not Guilty' for our dear vigilante, Kyle Rittenhouse.  Just saying that."  That's some U S Justice right there.  Yes sir. "
 
Combustion
1 hour ago  
When I hear "woke mob" I think of Carmine and Vito drinking way too many espressos.
 
saintstryfe
1 hour ago  

hobnail: You said "mob" twice, counselor.


"I like mobs. Especially white ones."
 
SumoJeb
1 hour ago  
If my legal rep was resorting to slingin shiat like this I would be packing my prison wallet with essentials and watching youtube videos about prison life.
 
Oliver Twisted
1 hour ago  

NewportBarGuy: Woke-Left Mob?

Ummmmmmmmm... K.

K

K


Sounds sinister.
 
Manic Depressive Mouse
1 hour ago  
Dear USA,

Your justice and political systems are really starting to make me feel physically ill. Could you do something about that?
 
justanotherfarkinfarker
1 hour ago  

Harry Freakstorm: Our friends in Kenosha just passes a 'Not Guilty' for our dear vigilante, Kyle Rittenhouse.



This isn't the same as the Rittenhouse trial. He didn't drive around chasing one person saying he was going to kill them; likely motivated by racism.
 
fsbilly
1 hour ago  

fragMasterFlash: Don't bother hating yourself, subby. Just like everything else in your life, someone else will take care of that for you.

View Full Size
 
Abe Vigoda's Ghost
1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


Damn. He should at least try a be a bit subtle.
 
mofa
1 hour ago  
This is a public lynching is what it is. Totally unfair to the lynchers.
 
PvtStash
1 hour ago  
this is exactly what the situation of, irreconcilable differences is.
there is no get along with this POV, there is nothing rational or reasonable about making any attempt to peacefully coexist with that kind of inhuman trash.
They create that situation of we can only fight them or be subjugated, becasue they are just animals that cannot understand the very concept of equality, they live the animal life of one o us per ladder rung, and you are either above or below, there is no all the same together version of reality for them.
 
AurizenDarkstar
1 hour ago  

JessieL: This is what racists sound like when they think they've found a sympathetic ear.

Given the makeup of the jury, it might work.


Pretty much.

If these guys are not found guilty of anything, it's really only a matter of time before we see regular killings of minorities again.  Simply due to the courts agreeing with white defendants that they have the right to do so.

justanotherfarkinfarker: This isn't the same as the Rittenhouse trial. He didn't drive around chasing one person saying he was going to kill them; likely motivated by racism.


You really think that will make any difference?  Looking at the sh*t going on in this case, we've started to backslide as a nation to the 40's and 50's.  And it will probably end exactly like cases did back then.  White guys go free because the jury agrees with their actions.
 
dracos31
1 hour ago  
I've said it from the beginning:

The defense has no interest in winning. They know the best they can hope for is a hung jury or a mistrial. This is just part of that, giving their clients a good excuse to get a new trial down the road.
 
cherryl taggart
1 hour ago  

BorgiaGinz: Will this be another bullshiat acquittal?


Odds are, yes.  I will be absolutely floored if there is anything else.  Hell, if the jury takes more than a half day to acquit, I'll be surprised.

At best, I'm afraid we might see a hung jury, and the state deciding not to retry, in the name of saving the tax payer dollars.
 
Grungehamster
1 hour ago  
They have literally already decided to go with "they were in fear for their life because he looked suspicious to them and then tried to flee them."
 
Kuroshin
1 hour ago  

Manic Depressive Mouse: Dear USA,

Your justice and political systems are really starting to make me feel physically ill. Could you do something about that?



Nope.  Gonna need y'all to come put us down in a few years, like we had to do back in the forties.  We're a rabid monster on the same path.
 
Doctor Funkenstein
1 hour ago  
Anyone who uses the word "woke" with any measure of seriousness should have a cinder block tied around their neck and be tossed into a very deep lake.
 
Mrtraveler01
1 hour ago  

BorgiaGinz: Will this be another bullshiat acquittal?


I don't know.

This judge doesn't seem to be kissing the defendants ass like that other trial.
 
Another Government Employee
1 hour ago  

BorgiaGinz: Will this be another bullshiat acquittal?


Here are your odds:

Hung jury (with greater than 9 guilties)  5:4
Conviction on at least one count            4:1
Full acquittal                                           10:1

If there is a conviction, the chances of a successful appeal will be 3:2.
 
justanotherfarkinfarker
1 hour ago  

AurizenDarkstar: White guys go free because the jury agrees with their actions.


I think you're undercutting jury trial. There is no way this isn't a racially diverse jury. And I doubt we'll see a hung jury.
 
HotWingConspiracy
1 hour ago  
These honkies think the mere presence of black people is violence.
 
Another Government Employee
1 hour ago  

HotWingConspiracy: These honkies think the mere presence of black people is violence.


You are not wrong.
 
Elliot8654
1 hour ago  

Another Government Employee: BorgiaGinz: Will this be another bullshiat acquittal?

Here are your odds:

Hung jury (with greater than 9 guilties)  5:4
Conviction on at least one count            4:1
Full acquittal                                           10:1

If there is a conviction, the chances of a successful appeal will be 3:2.


Chance the victim will be treated like a person?

3:5ths
 
Snort
56 minutes ago  
It's BLM'S fault.
 
Wine Sipping Elitist
55 minutes ago  
"This is what public lynching looks like", said the defense attorney for 3 white men accused of lynching a man in public.
 
Another Government Employee
55 minutes ago  

Elliot8654: Another Government Employee: BorgiaGinz: Will this be another bullshiat acquittal?

Here are your odds:

Hung jury (with greater than 9 guilties)  5:4
Conviction on at least one count            4:1
Full acquittal                                           10:1

If there is a conviction, the chances of a successful appeal will be 3:2.

Chance the victim will be treated like a person?

3:5ths


They never are.
 
Unobtanium
53 minutes ago  

Manic Depressive Mouse: Dear USA,

Your justice and political systems are really starting to make me feel physically ill. Could you do something about that?


How do you think we feel? We *live* here.

I'm just hoping that a South Georgia jury has better sense than a Wisconsin jury.

Of course, the jurists occupying the benches (that's fancy talk for "judges") are slightly different. They seem to have drawn Rittenhouse's uncle or something in the Wisconsin case, and the survivor who testified didn't seem to help prove the state's case.

On the other hand, the defendant that testified in the Georgia trial pretty much admitted they didn't have even "reasonable suspicion" of a crime when they confronted Arbery under the old "citizen's arrest" statute that was in effect at the time.
 
GlenninSac
47 minutes ago  
Bee Movie - Mosquito Lawyer
Youtube 4kqxUq6VAM8
 
xxBirdMadGirlxx
46 minutes ago  

dracos31: I've said it from the beginning:

The defense has no interest in winning. They know the best they can hope for is a hung jury or a mistrial. This is just part of that, giving their clients a good excuse to get a new trial down the road.


Well they're certainly helping pave the road for the appeal due to ineffective assistance of counsel or whatever they call it in South Carolina.
 
Nina9
45 minutes ago  
I was in the area earlier this week and the locals seemed to all be in agreement - they should have called the cops to report a 'suspicious' person, rather than take the time to arm themselves and run him down with their truck. And this was coming from Republicans. So I have a little, small ray of hope that the Arbery family will see justice. But my heart is sick from the Rittenhouse verdict, so who knows?
 
dionysusaur
40 minutes ago  

Grungehamster: They have literally already decided to go with "they were in fear for their life because he looked suspicious to them and then tried to flee them."


Such big, strong men in a 6000# truck, in mortal fear of a black pedestrian headed away from them.  Poor dears!
 
vilesithknight
40 minutes ago  

fragMasterFlash: Don't bother hating yourself, subby. Just like everything else in your life, someone else will take care of that for you.


Wait, you disagree with the headline? You're actually defending the 3 rednecks?
 
Mrtraveler01
40 minutes ago  

Another Government Employee: BorgiaGinz: Will this be another bullshiat acquittal?

Here are your odds:

Hung jury (with greater than 9 guilties)  5:4
Conviction on at least one count            4:1
Full acquittal                                           10:1

If there is a conviction, the chances of a successful appeal will be 3:2.


I'm not in the jury so the odds of it being hung are low.
 
fsbilly
37 minutes ago  

Doctor Funkenstein: should have a cinder block tied around their neck and be tossed into a very deep lake.


The 'woke left' everybody. Threatening to lynch people for their words.
 
eagles95
36 minutes ago  

Abe Vigoda's Ghost: [Fark user image 800x382]

Damn. He should at least try a be a bit subtle.


He's just telling the jury that if they see Kyle he's about that tall.
 
the unabomber was right
36 minutes ago  
I feel like more people should be paying attention to this trail than the Rittenhouse one.
 
vilesithknight
36 minutes ago  

fsbilly: Doctor Funkenstein: should have a cinder block tied around their neck and be tossed into a very deep lake.

The 'woke left' everybody. Threatening to lynch people for their words.


Get the cinder block Funkenstein, we caught one.
 
i state your name
36 minutes ago  
Way back when I was still in college, I briefly considered going to law school, but I thought at the time it might be too difficult/intellectually rigorous for me. In the years since a number of lawyers we've seen on the public stage and in big televised trials have disabused me of that notion. Ah well, missed opportunities.
 
Kuroshin
35 minutes ago  

fsbilly: Doctor Funkenstein: should have a cinder block tied around their neck and be tossed into a very deep lake.

The 'woke left' everybody. Threatening to lynch people for their words.



I'm not on the Left, so I'll go ahead and repeat it so that we cover the political spectrum:

"Anyone who uses the word "woke" with any measure of seriousness should have a cinder block tied around their neck and be tossed into a very deep lake." - non-Lefty
 
HotWingConspiracy
34 minutes ago  

fsbilly: Doctor Funkenstein: should have a cinder block tied around their neck and be tossed into a very deep lake.

The 'woke left' everybody. Threatening to lynch people for their words.


We all know that people who use "woke" derisively really want to say "n***er lover"
 
HansoSparxx
32 minutes ago  

fsbilly: Doctor Funkenstein: should have a cinder block tied around their neck and be tossed into a very deep lake.

The 'woke left' everybody. Threatening to lynch people for their words.


How dare they not tolerate your intolerance!
 
Jesterling
32 minutes ago  

Mrtraveler01: Another Government Employee: BorgiaGinz: Will this be another bullshiat acquittal?

Here are your odds:

Hung jury (with greater than 9 guilties)  5:4
Conviction on at least one count            4:1
Full acquittal                                           10:1

If there is a conviction, the chances of a successful appeal will be 3:2.

I'm not in the jury so the odds of it being hung are low.



View Full Size



Talk about shiatty timing - I'm a lot more worried about shiat going sideways if these racists coonts are acquitted.
 
