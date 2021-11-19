 Skip to content
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(CTV News)   Look at my balls. LOOK AT THEM   (calgary.ctvnews.ca) divider line
5
    More: Silly, Golf, Jack Armstrong, friend of Jack, golf balls, different places, Costa Rica, else Armstrong loves, Rules of golf  
•       •       •

206 clicks; posted to Main » on 19 Nov 2021 at 3:35 PM (5 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



5 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
elvisaintdead [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
beezeltown [TotalFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
Working in trusts & estates, and having a mother who was a realtor for 30 years, I've seen a lot of old folks' collections of eccentricity.

One of my current clients, a doctor on her last legs in life, built a 3000 sq ft addition to her house several years ago--to house her beanie baby collection. She has no children or immediate family. When she goes, part of our duties will be clearing out all that shiat.

This guy's collection shouldn't be too hard to consolidate. Hire a sports memorabilia expert (or two) to go through the collection, pull anything of value, then auction the rest in bins.
 
LarrySouth
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
Guy looks pretty good for 93...
 
The_Sponge [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 minute ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


/Fark's new mascot?
 
Billy Liar [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 minute ago  
Jack Armstrong, The All-American Canadian Boy!
 
Displayed 5 of 5 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Obsolete HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

Come for the Total, stay for the Farking.

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.