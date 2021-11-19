 Skip to content
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(BNO News)   We will finally have a woman President, albeit briefly   (bnonews.com) divider line
117
    More: Spiffy, President of the United States, U.S. Vice President Kamala Harris, Vice President of the United States, George H. W. Bush, George W. Bush, White House, Joe Biden, Acting President of the United States  
•       •       •

1822 clicks; posted to Main » on 19 Nov 2021 at 11:05 AM (1 hour ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



117 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest


Oldest | « | 1 | 2 | 3 | » | Newest | Show all

 
NeoCortex42 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Well, Fox and Q-morons will blow a gasket over this and come up with some entertaining conspiracy theories.  That should be fun to watch.

Neat on Harris though.  That'll be a cool bit of trivia to have ownership of.
 
AdmirableSnackbar [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Pssst, Kamala...while he's out, legalize it. And if you're feeling really saucy, kill student loan debt. Good way to pump up those approval numbers.
 
raerae1980 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
HedlessChickn [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
About goddamn time, even if it is only temporary.

As Biden would say: "This is a big farking deal."
 
blatz514 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
media0.giphy.comView Full Size
 
whidbey
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Well that should get the CNN derpage going full throttle.

They've exceeded Fox.
 
brantgoose [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
How to scare the Hellion out of a Republican Mad Libs

Complete the sentence.


President Harris said today:  -----------------------

Example: Good morning!
 
Mad-n-FL
‘’ 1 hour ago  

AdmirableSnackbar: Pssst, Kamala...while he's out, legalize it. And if you're feeling really saucy, kill student loan debt. Good way to pump up those approval numbers.


Put assassination orders on some Russians.

GOP: "new phone, who dis?"
 
scottydoesntknow [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
LOL Harris gets to be president and Pence never got the chance because his master was too scared and narcissistic to allow Pence even a second of power.
 
GardenWeasel [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

whidbey: Well that should get the CNN derpage going full throttle.

They've exceeded Fox.


Cry Havoc and Let Slip the Dogs of Wharrgarbl
 
jjorsett [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

AdmirableSnackbar: Pssst, Kamala...while he's out, legalize it. And if you're feeling really saucy, kill student loan debt. Good way to pump up those approval numbers.


Some day people are going to learn the difference between the presidency and divinity.
 
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I bet first thing she does is re-decorate the oval office.
 
olrasputin [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Kinda comforting actually.

Not even being president can save him from doing his best to chug a gallon of flavorless, slimy blech while he shiats his brains out.
 
UltimaCS
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The President regains his power by sending another written declaration to leaders of Congress.

Phase 1: McConnell pretends not to be home
Phase 2: America impeaches Harris
Phase 3: JFK Jr. ascends to the presidency
Phase 4: ???
Phase 5: Trump is God Emperor for life
 
Claude Ballse
‘’ 1 hour ago  

jjorsett: AdmirableSnackbar: Pssst, Kamala...while he's out, legalize it. And if you're feeling really saucy, kill student loan debt. Good way to pump up those approval numbers.

Some day people are going to learn the difference between the presidency and divinity.


time.comView Full Size
 
whidbey
‘’ 1 hour ago  

olrasputin: Kinda comforting actually.

Not even being president can save him from doing his best to chug a gallon of flavorless, slimy blech while he shiats his brains out.


I see you've been there.
 
Subtonic
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"And thus the United States had its first female President because some old guy wanted to shove a camera up his ass to go spelunking."

*wipes tear from eye*
 
Flowery Twats
‘’ 1 hour ago  

steklo: I bet first thing she does is re-decorate the oval office.


Nah.  She will, however push the big red Diet Coke button.
 
Harry Freakstorm [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
So what happened to the little camera that you swallowed and pooped out later?  Did we run out of tiny, brave cameramen?

Sorry.  Sorry.  Camerapersons

Me?  I poopied in a bucket and gave the bucket to the UPS people.  It saves on water, plumbers and turtles coming out of pipes.
 
GardenWeasel [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

steklo: I bet first thing she does is re-decorate the oval office.


She really should, even if just as a prank.
 
Paris1127
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Newsflash: Biden forces Harris to use back door to get into Oval Office
 
iheartscotch
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I'm sure that the Red Hats are thrilled.
 
big pig peaches
‘’ 1 hour ago  

NeoCortex42: Well, Fox and Q-morons will blow a gasket over this and come up with some entertaining conspiracy theories.  That should be fun to watch.

Neat on Harris though.  That'll be a cool bit of trivia to have ownership of.


Will it be any different from the dumb shiat that is said anytime a president has undergone a routine medical procedure?

/yes, y'all did it with Trump.
 
Therion [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Kamala Harris to be acting president during Biden's colonoscopy

Yet another fark politics tab discussion that starts with poop jokes.
 
inglixthemad
‘’ 1 hour ago  

AdmirableSnackbar: Pssst, Kamala...while he's out, legalize it. And if you're feeling really saucy, kill student loan debt. Good way to pump up those approval numbers.


Even if Joe wanted to, she never would because the of negative ramifications for them both and the terrible precedent it would set for the future. She's a good VP because she knows the place of a VP. No different than when Joe was Obama's VP and knew his place.

I almost hope that Joe get's two terms, and decides to step out the last year to let her run things. Then she could try and run for her own two terms. Not likely that she'd get one, too much racism in this country, but she'd be the first and break that ceiling by default of not being able to say, "We've never had a female President, much less one that was a minority."

Plus, it'd be cool to see that happen before I die of old age.
 
Mega Steve
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Epic Fap Session
‘’ 1 hour ago  

jjorsett: AdmirableSnackbar: Pssst, Kamala...while he's out, legalize it. And if you're feeling really saucy, kill student loan debt. Good way to pump up those approval numbers.

Some day people are going to learn the difference between the presidency and divinity.


Some people will.

But conservatives in this country have literally formed a cult around Donald Trump to supplant their previously stated religion of homophobia and judging others.
 
olrasputin [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

whidbey: olrasputin: Kinda comforting actually.

Not even being president can save him from doing his best to chug a gallon of flavorless, slimy blech while he shiats his brains out.

I see you've been there.


Oh the directions on the bottle are the best part.

"Drink until completely consumed, or until rectal effluent runs clear."

Rectal. Effluent.
 
UltimaCS
‘’ 1 hour ago  
a routine colonoscopy

How often is it her turn? About once every 8 years?
 
Jeebus Saves
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Great.  You just know she's going to raise the price of gas.
 
macadamnut
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


Just one more thing America will never be #1 at.
 
Chevello
‘’ 1 hour ago  
She should hold a press conference as president just to say Hi
 
Christian Bale
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I bet this is the reason for all the crazy coverage of Harris lately
 
Ketchuponsteak
‘’ 1 hour ago  
If she has all her executive orders pre-written, she just needs to sign them during her time as president.
 
nucular_option
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Is it better to be Scaliaed, Bidened, or Clintoned?
 
AbortionsForAll
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Epic Fap Session: supplant


I think you need to reconsider your word choice there.
 
Dead on the River [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
She should pardon TFG just for the lolz.
 
phalamir [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
She isn't President, she is assuming the powers of the President.  Those are not the same thing.  When your wife goes to the grocery store and you are the person left at home over the age of 18, you don't become your wife.
 
Sam Malone
‘’ 1 hour ago  
No "BREAKING: White House Shake Up Leads to Democratic Disarray!" headlines on CNN yet. Chris Cillizza must be on a coffee break. This is really going to disappoint their "burn down CNN HQ and lynch everyone inside" target demographic.
 
justanotherfarkinfarker
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Trump wouldn't even do that. There was a article on this recently. He had that top secret last min emergency ass exam and didn't transfer power.
 
Harry Freakstorm [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Biden comes out of his coloscopy.  All the doctors are wearing realistic ape masks.  Ape soldiers with guns are standing by.
Harris:  Oh, Joe.  It seems I made a small mistake
 
Kuroshin
‘’ 1 hour ago  
She should randomly reorganize the desk drawers in the Oval Office while he's out.

And hide his keys.

/being temporary POTUS means you get to play pranks, right?
 
REDARMYVODKA [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Good. Hope she does something note-worthy during the time.
 
REDARMYVODKA [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

phalamir: She isn't President, she is assuming the powers of the President.  Those are not the same thing.  When your wife goes to the grocery store and you are the person left at home over the age of 18, you don't become your wife.


Don't kink-shame me!
 
Kuroshin
‘’ 1 hour ago  

phalamir: She isn't President, she is assuming the powers of the President.  Those are not the same thing.  When your wife goes to the grocery store and you are the person left at home over the age of 18, you don't become your wife.



Then why am I wearing her clothes?
 
goodncold
‘’ 1 hour ago  

inglixthemad: AdmirableSnackbar: Pssst, Kamala...while he's out, legalize it. And if you're feeling really saucy, kill student loan debt. Good way to pump up those approval numbers.

Even if Joe wanted to, she never would because the of negative ramifications for them both and the terrible precedent it would set for the future. She's a good VP because she knows the place of a VP. No different than when Joe was Obama's VP and knew his place.

I almost hope that Joe get's two terms, and decides to step out the last year to let her run things. Then she could try and run for her own two terms. Not likely that she'd get one, too much racism in this country, but she'd be the first and break that ceiling by default of not being able to say, "We've never had a female President, much less one that was a minority."

Plus, it'd be cool to see that happen before I die of old age.


But she can call in an airstrike on Mar-a-lago right?
 
whidbey
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Christian Bale: I bet this is the reason for all the crazy coverage of Harris lately


Other than she's an intelligent strong-willed woman of color in a top position of power.

Can't have that.
 
bluorangefyre [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Therion: Kamala Harris to be acting president during Biden's colonoscopy

Yet another fark politics tab discussion that starts with poop jokes.


We could've had a lot more of them had Il Douche invoked Section 3 when he had his rear end probed.  But, as stated above, he didn't want Pence to have power for one second.  Was it because he was scared of what Pence would undo, or was he scared of what Pence would do?
 
EvilElecBlanket
‘’ 1 hour ago  
She's going to eat all his Werther's Originals.
 
BigGrnEggGriller [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

jjorsett: AdmirableSnackbar: Pssst, Kamala...while he's out, legalize it. And if you're feeling really saucy, kill student loan debt. Good way to pump up those approval numbers.

Some day people are going to learn the difference between the presidency and divinity.


For libs they're one and the same.
 
Displayed 50 of 117 comments


Oldest | « | 1 | 2 | 3 | » | Newest | Show all


Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Obsolete HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

Want to see behind the curtain? Try

TotalFark

It's how we feed the squirrel

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.