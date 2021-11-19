 Skip to content
(AP News) Africa is overcoming COVID with fewer than 1 in 10 vaccinated (apnews.com)
18
Tanqueray [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
They take Hydroxychloroquine every Sunday for malaria.
 
beezeltown [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Anti-vaxxers are adding this article to their spank bank....

/they don't give a shiat about reasons, just helps confirm their bias
 
NewportBarGuy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Africa can do a lot of sh*t with 1/100th what we have...

They have to... We generally don't ever think to invest there except to steal their resources.
 
Bungles
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
Young, rural, and warm is likely the heart of it.
 
NM Volunteer [TotalFark]
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
You can't catch COVID if you die fighting in Tigray.
 
thatboyoverthere
‘’ 47 minutes ago  

Bungles: Young, rural, and warm is likely the heart of it.


Also all the people who are anti disease containment have died from the rampant disease from the crushing poverty caused by colonization
 
Xai [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
It isn't surprising, they live outdoors, in fresh air and don't commute to work/work in enclosed boxes with recirculating air.
 
TheJoe03
‘’ 44 minutes ago  

Xai: It isn't surprising, they live outdoors, in fresh air and don't commute to work/work in enclosed boxes with recirculating air.


Africa isn't a monolith. Why do people insist it's one place with no diversity or differences, it's a continent of a billion people. Madagascar isn't like Tunisia which isn't like the Congo.
 
wandero
‘’ 43 minutes ago  

Bungles: Young, rural, and warm is likely the heart of it.


That bit in there about previously having had malaria is interesting too.

I remember there was some data last year about how cigarette smokers were inexplicably at lower risk of infection from COVID-19, and they figured out that, essentially, the smoke had damaged/occupied the part of the lung that COVID would usually glom onto. I wonder if that's part of it here.
 
Rapmaster2000
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
BCG vaccine is highly correlated by nation with lower coronavirus infection and death.

I actually can't believe that Real Americans have not latched on to this yet.  But if they did, that would be fine.  It would eliminate what little TB we have left in America.
 
flamark [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 39 minutes ago  

Xai: It isn't surprising, they live outdoors, in fresh air and don't commute to work/work in enclosed boxes with recirculating air.


You know Africa has many big urban areas with mass transit, high density developments and all the features of any big city.
 
maxandgrinch [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
Could it be they consume fewer highly processed foods with additives and chemicals to compromise their systems?

/going to need a RedBull and some Twinkies to ponder this one
 
Hyjamon
‘’ 36 minutes ago  

thatboyoverthere: Bungles: Young, rural, and warm is likely the heart of it.

Also all the people who are anti disease containment have died from the rampant disease from the crushing poverty caused by colonization


FTA: "the average age is 20 versus about 43 in Western Europe"

holy snit, they basically don't have 60 yr olds?
 
thatboyoverthere
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

Xai: It isn't surprising, they live outdoors, in fresh air and don't commute to work/work in enclosed boxes with recirculating air.


The largest city in Africa has nine million people in it.
 
HotWingConspiracy [BareFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
I really hope they find that it's genetic, I want that to be the last thing some racist hayseed hears prior to having the tubes put down his throat.
 
ThatSillyGoose
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
Fark is hilarious.

You guys are sitting here praising Africa for their 1 in 10 vaccine rate, while simultaneously and constantly shiatting on places like Florida which actually is one of the few states in the country with a vaccine rate of over 60%.   And also just happens to currently have the lowest Covid rate in the country.

https://www.mayoclinic.org/coronaviru​s​-covid-19/vaccine-tracker
 
Aussie_As [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
"On Friday, researchers working in Uganda said they found COVID-19 patients with high rates of exposure to malaria were less likely to suffer severe disease or death than people with little history of the disease. "We went into this project thinking we would see a higher rate of negative outcomes in people with a history of malaria infections because that's what was seen in patients co-infected with malaria and Ebola," said Jane Achan, a senior research advisor at the Malaria Consortium and a co-author of the study. "We were actually quite surprised to see the opposite - that malaria may have a protective effect.""

Before you know it the Ivermectin crowd will be holding malaria parties.
 
Aussie_As [TotalFark]
‘’ less than a minute ago  

ThatSillyGoose: Fark is hilarious.

You guys are sitting here praising Africa for their 1 in 10 vaccine rate, while simultaneously and constantly shiatting on places like Florida which actually is one of the few states in the country with a vaccine rate of over 60%.   And also just happens to currently have the lowest Covid rate in the country.

https://www.mayoclinic.org/coronavirus​-covid-19/vaccine-tracker


You're going to need to demand a refund on that science degree you took, you got ripped off badly.
 
