(Twitter)   And this is why Florida needs new senators   (twitter.com) divider line
46
    More: Florida, shot  
•       •       •

‘’ 2 hours ago  
Original Tweet:
 
AirForceVet [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
I completely concur with Submitter's headline.

/Flush Rubio and Scott down the nearest drain.
 
BizarreMan [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

AirForceVet: I completely concur with Submitter's headline.

/Flush Rubio and Scott down the nearest drain.


You'd have to fix it first.
 
Jake Havechek [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Don't give them any federal disaster relief next hurricane. Let the farkers suffer.
 
syrynxx [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
That's not even weather-related flooding.  That's just the way things are now and will only get worse.
 
bloobeary [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Surf's up, I guess.
 
Circusdog320 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Those guys need to pull themselves up by their own galoshes straps!  Soon to be hip wader straps!
 
Tanqueray [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Hell, AOC and the squad voted against the infrastructure bill, too.
 
NewportBarGuy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I'm pretty sure the amount of money it would take to save Miami from it's inevitable reclamation by the sea would double the National Debt.
 
bloobeary [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Cache
‘’ 1 hour ago  
...Florida Senators Rubio and Scott voted AGAINST the infrastructure bill

They will still take credit for it, and their idiot followers won't know or care.
 
AdmirableSnackbar [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

BizarreMan: AirForceVet: I completely concur with Submitter's headline.

/Flush Rubio and Scott down the nearest drain.

You'd have to fix it first.


In a drain system after a flood seems like their natural habitat. They all float down there.
 
Prank Call of Cthulhu [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
You misspelled "no," subby. They need no Senators. The state is too backwards and regressive to be allowed to have a say in what goes on at the Federal level.
 
Seasons I'v Withered [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I thought there was a (No Wake) zone at night on the Intracoastal Waterway.
 
Bowen [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Rubio and Scott (and 90% of their supporters) don't give a fark about flooding in Miami.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
The Irresponsible Captain [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
They knew what kind of scum they were voting for when it floated out of the sewer in front of them. Let them suffer.
 
inglixthemad
‘’ 1 hour ago  

AirForceVet: I completely concur with Submitter's headline.

/Flush Rubio and Scott down the nearest drain.


The only areas that should get infrastructure money should be House districts with Democratic representation, IF they voted for the package.

Think of how much money we'll save if we stop giving money to areas / whole states that vote against bills. Obviously they don't want that ebil big gubbermint money.
 
apotheosis27
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I live literally 100 yards behind the cameraman.  Yesterday was insane, I had to drive through it.  Saw about 6 cars stranded.
 
qorkfiend
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Bowen: Rubio and Scott (and 90% of their supporters) don't give a fark about flooding in Miami.

[Fark user image image 425x293]


I might even classify it as "approve of flooding in Miami".
 
BitwiseShift [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The GOP has a curious affection for death and destruction, an affection that opposes planning.   It's almost like a Gentleman's Genocide, quiet and behind the scenes and without any direct lines of responsibility.
 
State_College_Arsonist
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Miami has periodically flooded for years due to king tides, this has nothing to do with your spending bill.
 
sxacho [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
That happens right in front of my house in Sarasota too. I make the kids put on their flood shoes and we go out in the rain and push drowned cars up to higher ground. It's good fun and they feel like heroes.
 
Great_Milenko
‘’ 1 hour ago  
One thing trump was right about is the utter uselessness of L'il Marco.
 
vudukungfu [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Sir? This street is a no-wake zone
 
Great_Milenko
‘’ 1 hour ago  

BitwiseShift: The GOP has a curious affection for death and destruction, an affection that opposes planning.   It's almost like a Gentleman's Genocide, quiet and behind the scenes and without any direct lines of responsibility.


Anything that clears out the poors is a plus in their book.

If half the earth's population dies, that eases our fossil fuel demands and will curtail climate change.
 
Cheron
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Double standard. Cities put in waterfront dining/shopping districts and everyone says how great they are. Florida does it, with parking, and all of a sudden it is a bad idea.
 
geekbikerskum
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Bowen: Rubio and Scott (and 90% of their supporters) don't give a fark about flooding in Miami.

[Fark user image 425x293]


For anyone who's wondering, the blue county between Orlando and JAX is Alachua County.  Presumably it's blue because of the presence of Gainesville and the U of Florida.
 
snocone [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
MAGA boat parade canceled?
 
Fireproof [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Jake Havechek: Don't give them any federal disaster relief next hurricane. Let the farkers suffer.


You can't say that Trump didn't use similar policies...
 
Fireproof [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Tanqueray: Hell, AOC and the squad voted against the infrastructure bill, too.


*Googles*

Huh, it's true.
 
thornhill
‘’ 1 hour ago  
This pretty much happens once a month in Miami.
 
MBooda
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Bowen: Rubio and Scott (and 90% of their supporters) don't give a fark about flooding in Miami.

[Fark user image 425x293]


Bugs Bunny is going to need a jigsaw.

/sorry, attractiveandsuccessfulsaw
 
Abe Vigoda's Ghost
‘’ 1 hour ago  

BizarreMan: AirForceVet: I completely concur with Submitter's headline.

/Flush Rubio and Scott down the nearest drain.

You'd have to fix it first.


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Sin'sHero [TotalFark]
‘’ 56 minutes ago  

apotheosis27: I live literally 100 yards behind the cameraman.  Yesterday was insane, I had to drive through it.  Saw about 6 cars stranded.


You may want to think about moving somewhere safe, like Del Boca Vista.
 
ralanprod [TotalFark]
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
Rick Scott is a thief of monumental proportions, and Marco Rubio is a cuckold.

Florida Republicans don't care.

They could hold campaign rallies in full Nazi uniforms and Florida Republicans wouldn't care.

They could defecate on the on the flag during a Fox News interview and Florida Republicans would still vote for them.

And those two scumbags know it.
 
Godscrack
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
Is that all water?
 
Oneiros
‘’ 49 minutes ago  

Fireproof: Tanqueray: Hell, AOC and the squad voted against the infrastructure bill, too.

*Googles*

Huh, it's true.

*Googles*

Huh, it's true.


It was a protest vote.   They said they weren't going to vote for it unless the other bill got voted on first... because if it didn't, it had much lower chance of passing.

Congress has turned into a lot of hostage taking ever since they stopped compromising and went to the extremes on each side.

I had a meeting with Steny Hoyer back when I was a municipal elected official," (so before 2014) and he blamed on it on removal of earmarks, as they were used to give something nice to a district to get someone's vote so things didn't end up blocked like what had been happening.

I think the primary system also causes the problem- we end up selecting the most extreme people from each party, turning it into a final vote of who's least bad rather than actually getting to vote for someone who doesn't suck
 
justanotherfarkinfarker
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
Well yeah the highest point in FL outside of the panhandle is a trash dump. I'm not really a fan of dumping billions to "save" the FL coast. It's a dead city with the ocean rising. Even without the ocean rising it's farking stupid to build the stuff they have there, the entire state is a farking sinkhole pit of dissolving limestone.
 
Tyrosine
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
Meh. These idiots put their stupidity on full public display well before they ran for election and the people of Florida still voted for the, so they get what they deserve.
 
Znuh [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
They're Post-Fact, Post-Reality based like most of the GQP. 

Who needs to contend with actual reality when crapping your pants and yelling at the sky feel so 'good'

/And by 'good', we're talking mentally ill at best, and 'oligarch levels of pocketing money while the world burns' bad.
 
NateAsbestos [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

State_College_Arsonist: Miami has periodically flooded for years due to king tides, this has nothing to do with your spending bill.


What exactly do you think "infrastructure" is?

"New Orleans flooded due to a hurricane! I has nothing to do with maintaining levees!"
 
arrogantbastich [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
LOL! fark 'em.
 
TypoFlyspray
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

bloobeary: [Fark user image 500x503]


And then it will fit in a shoebox.
 
Sofa King Smart
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

Tanqueray: Hell, AOC and the squad voted against the infrastructure bill, too.


go on... for what reason did they vote against it?
right... because that was the leverage they were using to get joe mansion and the other conservative nitwits to also pass the BBB act... they knew if they passed one bill and not the other that they would no longer have any leverage and joe would kill it in the senate...
 
State_College_Arsonist
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

NateAsbestos: State_College_Arsonist: Miami has periodically flooded for years due to king tides, this has nothing to do with your spending bill.

What exactly do you think "infrastructure" is?

"New Orleans flooded due to a hurricane! I has nothing to do with maintaining levees!"


How would you go about stopping flooding in Miami?  The required sea wall and gate system would probably eat most of the bill.
 
TypoFlyspray
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

AdmirableSnackbar: BizarreMan: AirForceVet: I completely concur with Submitter's headline.

/Flush Rubio and Scott down the nearest drain.

You'd have to fix it first.

In a drain system after a flood seems like their natural habitat. They all float down there.


66.media.tumblr.comView Full Size


Dude, when you hit one, you put it out of the park.  Well done.
 
