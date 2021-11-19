 Skip to content
(Jerusalem Post)   Pro tip: If you do feel the need to disinfect your cash for fear of covid, burning it may not be the best method   (jpost.com) divider line
bloobeary [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
"The Bank of Israel, after investigating, decided to fully reimburse the sum, ynet reported."

"Hello, yeah... you know that money I got out of your bank on Tuesday? I sort of set fire to it. oopsie. Can you give me a free replacement?"

Those things really should have DO NOT MICROWAVE disclaimers printed on them.
 
casey17 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I mixed Thieves Oil with isopropyl alcohol and sprayed my bills with that. The people at the weed store seemed to like it.  :-)
 
Angry Drunk Bureaucrat [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
OK, so semi-real question here: what would happen if, say, everyone in the USA decided just to literally burn all the cash in circulation?  Does that money just disappear?  Does the value of the economy drop by the amount of burned cash?
 
asciibaron
‘’ 1 hour ago  
uh-huh, uh-huh. 

/justified and ancient.
 
Atomic Jonb
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Actually subs, it is.  And we should make an infografic extolling that.
 
ZMugg [TotalFark]
‘’ 55 minutes ago  

Atomic Jonb: Actually subs, it is.  And we should make an infografic extolling that.


"Piss Off The Libs" should be in the largest font.

That should work.
 
Kuroshin
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
I'm running a free cash-burning service.  Don't attempt to burn the cash yourself, because handling the contaminated bills can cause infection via physical transfer.  Instead, just ship them directly to me, and I'll burn them in my sanitized facility.

/seriously, send me cash
 
Anim
‘’ 54 minutes ago  

Angry Drunk Bureaucrat: OK, so semi-real question here: what would happen if, say, everyone in the USA decided just to literally burn all the cash in circulation?  Does that money just disappear?  Does the value of the economy drop by the amount of burned cash?


Let's try it and see what happens, you start.

I'm definitely no economist, but I think bringing down the internet would have a bigger effect than burning all of the cash.

Extremely cool of the bank to refund her money though, I'd bet all the money I burnt that my bank wouldn't do the same.
 
Angry Drunk Bureaucrat [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 50 minutes ago  

Anim: Let's try it and see what happens, you start.


But for a sock full of nickels, I don't really have any cash on me.
 
Sentient
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
If grandma is microwaving bowls of bleach, she may have more pressing issues than a fear of COVID.
 
Harry Freakstorm [BareFark]
‘’ 50 minutes ago  

Angry Drunk Bureaucrat: OK, so semi-real question here: what would happen if, say, everyone in the USA decided just to literally burn all the cash in circulation?  Does that money just disappear?  Does the value of the economy drop by the amount of burned cash?


Naw.  It's just placeholders for value.  The gummint burns cash all the time but they just print replacements.

But if ADB flew his Money Inflammatore satellite across the U S setting fire to all the money no matter where it was. they'd figure an apt replacement.  Canadian Tire Coupons until the mint prints up more.  Debit cards would still work.  You were too interested in impressing Jennifer Anniston and and getting her in to that macramé bikini and forgot about debit cards.

IIRC, they have cash in reserves.
And the US has a nice barter policy where you can accept anything in payment as long as it's agreed upon by both parties and the monetary amount is reported on taxes (hee hee).
 
REDARMYVODKA [BareFark]
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
Well, fark me.

I'm off to go put my gold bullion, 2 Picassos, and a case of printer ink in my burn barrel and see what kind of windfall i get!
 
Oliver Twisted
‘’ 48 minutes ago  

Anim: Angry Drunk Bureaucrat: OK, so semi-real question here: what would happen if, say, everyone in the USA decided just to literally burn all the cash in circulation?  Does that money just disappear?  Does the value of the economy drop by the amount of burned cash?

Let's try it and see what happens, you start.

I'm definitely no economist, but I think bringing down the internet would have a bigger effect than burning all of the cash.

Extremely cool of the bank to refund her money though, I'd bet all the money I burnt that my bank wouldn't do the same.


Some banks have departments specifically to determine the value of damaged currency and the Treasury Department has a free service.  Show me the money

They are incredibly good at it but I don't know how long it could take.
 
Nirbo
‘’ 46 minutes ago  

Kuroshin: I'm running a free cash-burning service.  Don't attempt to burn the cash yourself, because handling the contaminated bills can cause infection via physical transfer.  Instead, just ship them directly to me, and I'll burn them in my sanitized facility.

/seriously, send me cash


Do you accept Canadian Dollars or Monopoly money?

/which one is currently worth more?
 
Harry Freakstorm [BareFark]
‘’ 46 minutes ago  

Angry Drunk Bureaucrat: Anim: Let's try it and see what happens, you start.

But for a sock full of nickels, I don't really have any cash on me.


Oh, look at Mr. Gotrocks and his cash reserves!  A whole sock full of nickels.  What can you do with a sock full of nickels?
(Smack)
Oh!  What a sap... he had
(thump)

/Firesign Theater
//second time today
 
We Ate the Necco Wafers
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
Kamala Harris doesn't want you burning your "legal tender." She's afraid that the government will lose its ability to track your exchange of tender via the serial numbers and the ability to estimate your location based on the mint stamps.

As a died in the wool liberal, this is something I fully support. If you have nothing to hide, how you spend your money shouldn't be something to worry about. If you have something to hide, though, I don't know how long I'd want to hold onto that cash.
 
We Ate the Necco Wafers
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
dyed
 
talkertopc
‘’ 43 minutes ago  

Kuroshin: I'm running a free cash-burning service.  Don't attempt to burn the cash yourself, because handling the contaminated bills can cause infection via physical transfer.  Instead, just ship them directly to me, and I'll burn them in my sanitized facility.

/seriously, send me cash


Do you know how I know you're trying to scam people: you're not charging people for your money laundering service.
 
Nirbo
‘’ 42 minutes ago  

Angry Drunk Bureaucrat: OK, so semi-real question here: what would happen if, say, everyone in the USA decided just to literally burn all the cash in circulation?  Does that money just disappear?  Does the value of the economy drop by the amount of burned cash?


The chairman of the fed gets fired and immediately is replaced by Donald Trump.

If you burn all your I voted stickers he gets to be President again.
 
Atomic Jonb
‘’ 38 minutes ago  

ZMugg: Atomic Jonb: Actually subs, it is.  And we should make an infografic extolling that.

"Piss Off The Libs" should be in the largest font.

That should work.


"Kamala Harris Doesn't Want You to Know This One Secret."
 
patrick767
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
Bullshiat. If you burn your money to ash, I guarantee it will be disinfected! Subby's such a moran!
 
We Ate the Necco Wafers
‘’ 36 minutes ago  

Atomic Jonb: "Kamala Harris Doesn't Want You to Know This One Secret."


The foil really does have to be Harris or Pelosi.

Kamala Harris wants to mandate colonoscopies for every man over 45 years old.
 
Kuroshin
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

talkertopc: Kuroshin: I'm running a free cash-burning service.  Don't attempt to burn the cash yourself, because handling the contaminated bills can cause infection via physical transfer.  Instead, just ship them directly to me, and I'll burn them in my sanitized facility.

/seriously, send me cash

Do you know how I know you're trying to scam people: you're not charging people for your money laundering service.



I thought about charging, but in these trying times, I can't in good conscience charge hard-working people for performing a public health service.  People don't need another shakedown, they need someone who is genuinely willing to help.  I'm that someone.

Nirbo: Do you accept Canadian Dollars or Monopoly money?

/which one is currently worth more?


Only Loonies.  They burn better, due to the feathers.
 
indy_kid
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

Anim: Angry Drunk Bureaucrat: OK, so semi-real question here: what would happen if, say, everyone in the USA decided just to literally burn all the cash in circulation?  Does that money just disappear?  Does the value of the economy drop by the amount of burned cash?

Let's try it and see what happens, you start.

I'm definitely no economist, but I think bringing down the internet would have a bigger effect than burning all of the cash.

Extremely cool of the bank to refund her money though, I'd bet all the money I burnt that my bank wouldn't do the same.


As long as a bank can recover the serial number, you should get your money back. The only exception I know of is when you turn in a partial note. IIRC, it has to be 60-70% of the note, so that someone doesn't just tear a note in half and tries to get reimbursed for both halves.
 
Anim
‘’ less than a minute ago  

Oliver Twisted: Anim: Angry Drunk Bureaucrat: OK, so semi-real question here: what would happen if, say, everyone in the USA decided just to literally burn all the cash in circulation?  Does that money just disappear?  Does the value of the economy drop by the amount of burned cash?

Let's try it and see what happens, you start.

I'm definitely no economist, but I think bringing down the internet would have a bigger effect than burning all of the cash.

Extremely cool of the bank to refund her money though, I'd bet all the money I burnt that my bank wouldn't do the same.

Some banks have departments specifically to determine the value of damaged currency and the Treasury Department has a free service.  Show me the money

They are incredibly good at it but I don't know how long it could take.


Ahh, that's good to know. Time to buy some bleach, fire up the microwave and test out Chase's damaged currency department.
 
