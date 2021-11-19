 Skip to content
(WRAL)   You got your girlfriend's 13-year-old daughter pregnant. Do you A) break up with your girlfriend and ask her if you should marry her daughter, B) take her to an abortion clinic or C) try to run over her with your car   (wral.com) divider line
Lambskincoat [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
The girl's mother told WRAL News she is "still in shock."

I'm sure this guy showed no other signs of being a homicidal lunatic rapist during their relationship.
 
ms_lara_croft [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
A'Tuin
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
D) Turn yourself in as a pedophile.
 
buckeyebrain
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
The Aristocrats!!!
 
Subtonic
‘’ 52 minutes ago  

You know, the term 'homicidal lunatic rapist' gets tossed around a lot these days...
 
Smoking GNU [TotalFark]
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
D) All of the above and then run for president on the Family Values ticket.
 
7th Son of a 7th Son
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
The girl's mother told WRAL News that she had a relationship with Rubio, but that she had no idea her daughter was being abused. The mother said she and Rubio were in a relationship for four years

FOUR YEARS??? Since the girl was 9??? Lock her up too.
 
buntz
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
This is just making my head hurt
 
vdrog
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
The mother knew.  The mother likely encouraged it.
 
Bazolar
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
Fayetteville, NC.  That checks out.
 
OhioUGrad
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
I am going to jus guess that WRAL is an Alabama station and wait for the follow-up story about how they are related.
 
Hey Nurse! [OhFark]
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
Mom and daughter are both pregnant by the same guy. Sister and great aunt all rolled into one person. That'll take some explanations when they enroll them at school.
 
NINEv2 [TotalFark]
‘’ 47 minutes ago  

I don't think they can charge her as an adult.
 
Weaver95 [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
Which megachurch do they belong to? Just asking for a friend.
 
Harry Freakstorm [BareFark]
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
Abortions bad!  An honorable death under the wheel of a large automobile is the only option!

We were just sitting here, playing an innocent game of "Spin the Pickle" when suddenly, the doors burst open and this madman came driving in to the house, heading straight for us!  Fortunately, he stopped on a dime.
"That's good"
Unfortunately, that dime was in her pocket

/That's rocky
 
Kuroshin
‘’ 45 minutes ago  

FTFY
 
WhoGAS
‘’ 44 minutes ago  

I was thinking someone on fark.  He calls people bigots if you don't want half-naked preteens shown here.  Wonder if he'll be gone for a while...
 
Begoggle
‘’ 42 minutes ago  

The usuals will be along soon to explain how he isn't "technically" a pedophile.
 
cakeman [TotalFark]
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
Sounds like Happy Family is on the menu.
 
GrizzlyPouch
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
Is it really too much to ask that people like this just not procreate?   Especially with multiple people at the same time
 
Derp Du Jour
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
Its kinda amazing how many times this seems appropriate
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Weaver95 [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 38 minutes ago  

A situation like this just screams "evangelical Christianity" to me. I mean I could be wrong, but the authoritarian christian churches really seem to like rape.
 
wegro [TotalFark]
‘’ 38 minutes ago  

Heh.
 
mrshowrules [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
If it's Texas, C)
 
SirEattonHogg
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
D) Move to West Virginia, marry her, have the kid and then try to run her over later with your car when another pretty 13 year old catches your eye.
 
137 Is An Excellent Time
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
This whole story makes me wanna:

This whole story makes me wanna:
 
forever_blowing_bubbles
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

Tell me you're not from Alabama by not telling me you're not from Alabama.
 
Derek Force
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
I'm glad the girl is still alive and all but....

Rubio then tried to run her over while she was unconscious, according to court documents.

uhh...  how do you screw up running over someone who's unconscious?/  was he like really drunk?

i know where you're going with this, but if he started when she was 9/10, most likely pedophile is the correct term.
 
Pert
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
Hey boss, who should we get to write this story?...

By Chris Lovingood, WRAL anchor/reporter
 
Kuroshin
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

Gotta keep them quivers full...
 
Mega Steve
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

Pedro File was busy on another story
 
blondambition [OhFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  


 
ThePea
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
Two gyno appointments later, all they have to worry about is when this ass gets out of prison.
 
hugram [TotalFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

That farker is always busy.  I regret that I voted for Pedro.
 
Warthog [TotalFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
He seems nice.
 
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

 
Petey4335
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

I got halfway through the book.  I tossed it. forced myself to read the rest a year later.

traumatized
 
big pig peaches
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

A'Tuin: D) Turn yourself in as a pedophile.


You can't say pedophile any more. It's "person who committed a sex offense".

You don't want to hurt the child rapist's feeling, do you?
 
Incog_Neeto
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
Mother didn't know her daughter was being abused for 4 years.  Either she's lying or she's the dumber than a bag full of bricks.

He choked the girl unconscious and tried to run her over.     How do you managed to miss somebody who can't move with your car exactly?
 
jim32rr
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

Yes they are out there

https://nypost.com/2021/11/17/prof-pl​a​ced-on-leave-after-saying-sexual-attra​ction-to-kids-not-always-immoral/
 
Mr. Shabooboo
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

I mean..HE really isn't..He did try to kill the girl...And the baby shes carrying..SO that kinda negates that...
 
Flowery Twats
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

I spell my name, DANGER!

-- REGNAD KCIN
 
