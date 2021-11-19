 Skip to content
(CNN)   You're not crazy -- your mom loves her grandkids more than she loves you. And you should see how she feels about all those guys at the local bar   (cnn.com) divider line
13
AlgaeRancher [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
I feel all parents should talk their kids the truth:

"I don't want children, I want grandchildren, you are the means to an end so stop acting like the world revolves around you and grow up, be successful and give me what I am putting up with you for ".
 
RogermcAllen [OhFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
It is a lot easier to like children when you don't have to put up with their shiat every farking day.
 
Mad_Radhu
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
It's like the main evolutionary reason we live long enough to become grandparents, and not much longer.
 
Sin_City_Superhero
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
Children are a treasure, and should be buried accordingly.
 
foo monkey
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
Subby is making the assumption all of us have mothers who are capable of love.
 
Schlubbe [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
And all the ones behind the 7-11 dumpster, too
 
Trocadero
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
But who loves you more than a grandfather?
CFitzsimmons
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

RogermcAllen: It is a lot easier to like children when you don't have to put up with their shiat every farking day.


Amen. Some co-workers have kids under 10 who come to my office because I give them stupid toys from the dollar store. They are happy to see me and then they leave. It's perfect.
 
iheartscotch
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
It's probably the whole "I can give this one back at any time without consequences" thing
 
akya [OhFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
I get it, Kids are easier to love.  They generally don't call you out on your bullshiat, and when/if they do, you can write it off as them being dumb kids who don't know any better.

/Why yes, my parents are unvaccinated plague rats, who aren't allowed to see their grand kids in person,  why do you ask?
 
Teddy Brosevelt
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
My folks and the wife's mom love their grandcats.  They'd rather grandkids but they're getting grandcats.  Teaching old people to properly cope with being told they aren't getting something they want is important and we're doing our part.
 
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
Maxor
‘’ 1 minute ago  

Teddy Brosevelt: My folks and the wife's mom love their grandcats.  They'd rather grandkids but they're getting grandcats.  Teaching old people to properly cope with being told they aren't getting something they want is important and we're doing our part.


Oh you poor poor soul, they are cultivating their pure unadulterated revenge upon you while you think you're teaching boomers something other than tantrums till they get their way. ... . They are Boomers they know no other way and it's to late to change it.
 
