(Slate)   In case you've been wondering what happened to all those Nazi furries who started crawling out of the woodwork in 2017, Slate has your answer   (slate.com) divider line
alechemist [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
They went to the brony community?
 
baka-san [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
They were ground up for dog food al la Eating Raual?
 
MattytheMouse [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

alechemist: They went to the brony community?


There's an interesting comparison between how the brony community responded to its Nazi problem-not at all-versus how the furry community did. It just goes to show you what the punk scene has always known: if you tolerate even one Nazi in your midst, suddenly, you've got a Nazi problem.
 
Begoggle
‘’ 1 hour ago  
They are everywhere in all "outcast" types of communities.
Video game communities are the worst, for fairly obvious reasons.
 
vonster
‘’ 1 hour ago  
WTF did I just read?
 
genner
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
MattytheMouse [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Begoggle: They are everywhere in all "outcast" types of communities.
Video game communities are the worst, for fairly obvious reasons.


It's boggling to me how internet subcultures have become verse to grounds for Nazis to recruit. It's wild how effective it is.

Like "haha isn't Star Wars great and all? I love Star Wars! Which makes it all the more concerning that the JEWS are letting WOMEN and BLACKS take it away from you!" And this shiat works. It actually works?
 
Claude Ballse
‘’ 1 hour ago  

MattytheMouse: alechemist: They went to the brony community?

There's an interesting comparison between how the brony community responded to its Nazi problem-not at all-versus how the furry community did. It just goes to show you what the punk scene has always known: if you tolerate even one Nazi in your midst, suddenly, you've got a Nazi problem.


external-preview.redd.itView Full Size
 
MattytheMouse [TotalFark]
‘’ 56 minutes ago  

vonster: WTF did I just read?


Get with the times, old man. Being weirded out by furries is so mid-2000s.
 
Bowen [TotalFark]
‘’ 54 minutes ago  

MattytheMouse: Begoggle: They are everywhere in all "outcast" types of communities.
Video game communities are the worst, for fairly obvious reasons.

It's boggling to me how internet subcultures have become verse to grounds for Nazis to recruit. It's wild how effective it is.

Like "haha isn't Star Wars great and all? I love Star Wars! Which makes it all the more concerning that the JEWS are letting WOMEN and BLACKS take it away from you!" And this shiat works. It actually works?


I don't think it's quite that simple. Star Wars has mainstream appeal. You take a movement that fairly or not is on the periphery of society, it's not that hard to hijack.
 
Teddy Brosevelt
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


Keep at it, Furries ✊

/Not a furry myself but I stand with any group that expels Nazis
 
Super Chronic
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
Consider the common, overly reductive misconception espoused in that second piece: "[F]urries-people who dress up as animals, occasionally for sexual purposes." The topic is tantalizing: an outcast group of seeming fetishists, broiled in fascist ideology, served with a side of scandal.

....

As a furry and a furry researcher, I often find myself clearing up misconceptions about what we furries do and what we're all about, which is crucial background for understanding how Nazi furries are, like, a thing.

Pfft. It's about the yiffing and the barely-sublimated bestiality fantasies, you know it, I know it, we all know it.

Also, "furry researcher," WTF
 
Claude Ballse
‘’ 52 minutes ago  

MattytheMouse: Begoggle: They are everywhere in all "outcast" types of communities.
Video game communities are the worst, for fairly obvious reasons.

It's boggling to me how internet subcultures have become verse to grounds for Nazis to recruit. It's wild how effective it is.

Like "haha isn't Star Wars great and all? I love Star Wars! Which makes it all the more concerning that the JEWS are letting WOMEN and BLACKS take it away from you!" And this shiat works. It actually works?


It does. When you're isolated and alone, you'll damn near go along with anything. Not because you initially believe in it, but because when you embrace it you finally have friends.

How far would you go to not be alone after being isolated for so long?

That and it's the same way religious missionaries preach their faith to attract converts; but making it relatable.
 
Rucker10
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
Nazi Furries. I mean, people gotta spend their time doing something I guess.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
freakay
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
I dont know when it happened, but I suppose its natural to admit, if youre honest, that half the time you have no idea what the hell is going on.
 
MythDragon
‘’ 50 minutes ago  

genner: [Fark user image image 850x531]


Hey, I kinda liked Warrant Officer Schrödinger.

As far as Nazis go, he sucks the least.
 
Lexx
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
So...they're just the newest iteration of quisling?
 
iheartscotch
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
I mean...Nazis do want to kill us all, burn down the world and goose-step on the ashes.
 
Sword and Shield [TotalFark]
‘’ 49 minutes ago  

Teddy Brosevelt: [Fark user image 425x433]

Keep at it, Furries ✊

/Not a furry myself but I stand with any group that expels Nazis


Exactly.

Their very existence is a threat.
 
fortheloveof
‘’ 48 minutes ago  

Bowen: MattytheMouse: Begoggle: They are everywhere in all "outcast" types of communities.
Video game communities are the worst, for fairly obvious reasons.

It's boggling to me how internet subcultures have become verse to grounds for Nazis to recruit. It's wild how effective it is.

Like "haha isn't Star Wars great and all? I love Star Wars! Which makes it all the more concerning that the JEWS are letting WOMEN and BLACKS take it away from you!" And this shiat works. It actually works?

I don't think it's quite that simple. Star Wars has mainstream appeal. You take a movement that fairly or not is on the periphery of society, it's not that hard to hijack.


I like Star Wars. I am fine with people being passionate about it and the trivia. I get weirded out by the people that actively choose to cosplay and line up with the 501st storm trooper crap though.

It's not the clone army that was brainwashed they line up with, it is the literal adaptation of farking Nazi storm troopers.

That's who they choose to emulate and dedicate their time and efforts to looking and acting like.

I mean you want to be Han, or Leia, or Cheese, alright I got you. Think they get too much spot light and want to be a rando in the rebel alliance? Okay I can understand that. But to say, "I saw these movies, and understand that the storm troopers are literal sci fi Nazi soldiers and that is who I want to be!" is freaky in a bad way.
 
JessieL [TotalFark]
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
If it weren't for self-hating queer people finding refuge in fascist ideologies, the GOP probably wouldn't exist.
 
MattytheMouse [TotalFark]
‘’ 44 minutes ago  

fortheloveof: Bowen: MattytheMouse: Begoggle: They are everywhere in all "outcast" types of communities.
Video game communities are the worst, for fairly obvious reasons.

It's boggling to me how internet subcultures have become verse to grounds for Nazis to recruit. It's wild how effective it is.

Like "haha isn't Star Wars great and all? I love Star Wars! Which makes it all the more concerning that the JEWS are letting WOMEN and BLACKS take it away from you!" And this shiat works. It actually works?

I don't think it's quite that simple. Star Wars has mainstream appeal. You take a movement that fairly or not is on the periphery of society, it's not that hard to hijack.

I like Star Wars. I am fine with people being passionate about it and the trivia. I get weirded out by the people that actively choose to cosplay and line up with the 501st storm trooper crap though.

It's not the clone army that was brainwashed they line up with, it is the literal adaptation of farking Nazi storm troopers.

That's who they choose to emulate and dedicate their time and efforts to looking and acting like.

I mean you want to be Han, or Leia, or Cheese, alright I got you. Think they get too much spot light and want to be a rando in the rebel alliance? Okay I can understand that. But to say, "I saw these movies, and understand that the storm troopers are literal sci fi Nazi soldiers and that is who I want to be!" is freaky in a bad way.


I had a similar conversation with a Nazi brony the other day, lol
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
FarkOf40000Years
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
My cousin fell into this crap.

Like, even if there WAS a "master race", he imagines they'd accept HIM.
 
zbtop
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
Deo, a furry committed to the project of anti-fascist labor in her own niche

Dude, I live in Portland, and this is too niche even for me.
 
Theeng [TotalFark]
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
Good, fark Nazis.

Also yes, the alt-right parts of multiple fandoms are freaking cancerous.
 
Rucker10
‘’ 40 minutes ago  

fortheloveof: Bowen: MattytheMouse: Begoggle: They are everywhere in all "outcast" types of communities.
Video game communities are the worst, for fairly obvious reasons.

It's boggling to me how internet subcultures have become verse to grounds for Nazis to recruit. It's wild how effective it is.

Like "haha isn't Star Wars great and all? I love Star Wars! Which makes it all the more concerning that the JEWS are letting WOMEN and BLACKS take it away from you!" And this shiat works. It actually works?

I don't think it's quite that simple. Star Wars has mainstream appeal. You take a movement that fairly or not is on the periphery of society, it's not that hard to hijack.

I like Star Wars. I am fine with people being passionate about it and the trivia. I get weirded out by the people that actively choose to cosplay and line up with the 501st storm trooper crap though.

It's not the clone army that was brainwashed they line up with, it is the literal adaptation of farking Nazi storm troopers.

That's who they choose to emulate and dedicate their time and efforts to looking and acting like.

I mean you want to be Han, or Leia, or Cheese, alright I got you. Think they get too much spot light and want to be a rando in the rebel alliance? Okay I can understand that. But to say, "I saw these movies, and understand that the storm troopers are literal sci fi Nazi soldiers and that is who I want to be!" is freaky in a bad way.


It's not a coincidence that when you see a Dark Side or Empire sticker on a truck it's usually next to a "back the blue" sticker or something equally as fascist.
 
Troy Aikman's Giant Thumbs
‘’ 39 minutes ago  

fortheloveof: Bowen: MattytheMouse: Begoggle: They are everywhere in all "outcast" types of communities.
Video game communities are the worst, for fairly obvious reasons.

It's boggling to me how internet subcultures have become verse to grounds for Nazis to recruit. It's wild how effective it is.

Like "haha isn't Star Wars great and all? I love Star Wars! Which makes it all the more concerning that the JEWS are letting WOMEN and BLACKS take it away from you!" And this shiat works. It actually works?

I don't think it's quite that simple. Star Wars has mainstream appeal. You take a movement that fairly or not is on the periphery of society, it's not that hard to hijack.

I like Star Wars. I am fine with people being passionate about it and the trivia. I get weirded out by the people that actively choose to cosplay and line up with the 501st storm trooper crap though.

It's not the clone army that was brainwashed they line up with, it is the literal adaptation of farking Nazi storm troopers.

That's who they choose to emulate and dedicate their time and efforts to looking and acting like.

I mean you want to be Han, or Leia, or Cheese, alright I got you. Think they get too much spot light and want to be a rando in the rebel alliance? Okay I can understand that. But to say, "I saw these movies, and understand that the storm troopers are literal sci fi Nazi soldiers and that is who I want to be!" is freaky in a bad way.


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Theeng [TotalFark]
‘’ 39 minutes ago  

MattytheMouse: fortheloveof: Bowen: MattytheMouse: Begoggle: They are everywhere in all "outcast" types of communities.
Video game communities are the worst, for fairly obvious reasons.

It's boggling to me how internet subcultures have become verse to grounds for Nazis to recruit. It's wild how effective it is.

Like "haha isn't Star Wars great and all? I love Star Wars! Which makes it all the more concerning that the JEWS are letting WOMEN and BLACKS take it away from you!" And this shiat works. It actually works?

I don't think it's quite that simple. Star Wars has mainstream appeal. You take a movement that fairly or not is on the periphery of society, it's not that hard to hijack.

I like Star Wars. I am fine with people being passionate about it and the trivia. I get weirded out by the people that actively choose to cosplay and line up with the 501st storm trooper crap though.

It's not the clone army that was brainwashed they line up with, it is the literal adaptation of farking Nazi storm troopers.

That's who they choose to emulate and dedicate their time and efforts to looking and acting like.

I mean you want to be Han, or Leia, or Cheese, alright I got you. Think they get too much spot light and want to be a rando in the rebel alliance? Okay I can understand that. But to say, "I saw these movies, and understand that the storm troopers are literal sci fi Nazi soldiers and that is who I want to be!" is freaky in a bad way.

I had a similar conversation with a Nazi brony the other day, lol
[Fark user image image 425x736]


That's such a common dodge "Oh my character is a nazi but they're not real so you can't call me a nazi". At least a lot of furry websites have figured that out.
 
abbarach
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

fortheloveof: Bowen: MattytheMouse: Begoggle: They are everywhere in all "outcast" types of communities.
Video game communities are the worst, for fairly obvious reasons.

It's boggling to me how internet subcultures have become verse to grounds for Nazis to recruit. It's wild how effective it is.

Like "haha isn't Star Wars great and all? I love Star Wars! Which makes it all the more concerning that the JEWS are letting WOMEN and BLACKS take it away from you!" And this shiat works. It actually works?

I don't think it's quite that simple. Star Wars has mainstream appeal. You take a movement that fairly or not is on the periphery of society, it's not that hard to hijack.

I like Star Wars. I am fine with people being passionate about it and the trivia. I get weirded out by the people that actively choose to cosplay and line up with the 501st storm trooper crap though.

It's not the clone army that was brainwashed they line up with, it is the literal adaptation of farking Nazi storm troopers.

That's who they choose to emulate and dedicate their time and efforts to looking and acting like.

I mean you want to be Han, or Leia, or Cheese, alright I got you. Think they get too much spot light and want to be a rando in the rebel alliance? Okay I can understand that. But to say, "I saw these movies, and understand that the storm troopers are literal sci fi Nazi soldiers and that is who I want to be!" is freaky in a bad way.


Same.  Currently posting this from a Rebel Alliance laptop.  No, really!

Fark user imageView Full Size


TBF I was looking for something small/light with good specs, and this happened to be on closeout at the time...it was not a major deciding point.  But a happy coincidence, none the less.
 
