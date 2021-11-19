 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(Slate)   Today's Slatesplanation: How to troll an NFT owner. I mean, that seems sort of like beating a 6-year-old in a fight, but whatever floats your boat, man   (slate.com) divider line
29
    More: Obvious, Property, Twitter, NFT owners, Ownership, context of NFTs, own NFT, avatar image, Jeremy Torman  
•       •       •

638 clicks; posted to Main » on 19 Nov 2021 at 10:20 AM (46 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



29 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
syrynxx [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
There's a 17 terabyte torrent of every NFT in existence I just read about.  Imagine how much it must be worth!
 
blatz514 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Harry Freakstorm [BareFark]
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
My Duke's of Hazzard collectable plates are worth more now than when I purchased the set from the Franklin Mint in 1982.   Why, this "Daisy Duke Washes the General Lee" is worth $7 on ebay!
"Pretty bad job of glazing there"
Yeah.  Glazing
 
Grungehamster
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
64.media.tumblr.comView Full Size
 
Prank Call of Cthulhu [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
and the owner is typically feigning outrage as a form of reverse-trolling

LOL I TROL U.
 
Grungehamster
‘’ 39 minutes ago  

syrynxx: There's a 17 terabyte torrent of every NFT in existence I just read about.  Imagine how much it must be worth!


You're confused. The NFT is the hyperlink to the image; the image itself is NFT's Monster.
 
FirstDennis
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
Well, I knew it would happen one day.

I am officailly too old and out of it to understand any of this.

Only thing that makes me feel older is the Grammy Awards.
 
Prank Call of Cthulhu [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
People are paying thousands of dollars to "own" shiat like this:

pbs.twimg.comView Full Size


You know, at least during the Tulip Mania nonsense you got a pretty flower our of the deal.
 
Nonrepeating Rotating Binary
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
Their resale value is near Franklin Mint levels too.
 
HotWingConspiracy [BareFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
Ohanian's profile picture, which Ohanian had bought on the blockchain for more than $7,000 in June. Ohanian insisted he was actually happy that the user had done this. "PLEASE! Right click save as. Make a shirt of it. Share it with the world," he replied. "Original Mona Lisa only gets more valuable every time it's copied and shared."

That's uh...not what drives the value of the Mona Lisa.
 
sanriosucks
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
Not that I'm going to bat for any rich arsehole who makes a foolish investment, but NFTs are just as good as any crypto. Sure it's a pyramid scheme, but as long as an owner sells for more than they bought for, I'm not sure they're getting "trolled". Bored Apes keep going up, like it or not. One day they'll probably crash, but I said that about bitc @$100.
 
I'm no expert but...
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

Grungehamster: syrynxx: There's a 17 terabyte torrent of every NFT in existence I just read about.  Imagine how much it must be worth!

You're confused. The NFT is the hyperlink to the image; the image itself is NFT's Monster.


Which is the thing I struggle to get my head around. All they only really own is the unique 'key' to access the image, not the actual image. What happens if an angry admin decides to get creative with the delete key where the image is hosted? Yeah, backups, etc, but they can go as well. Does the value remain the same?
 
RolandTGunner [TotalFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
"Bored Ape" is the perfect description for people who purchase NFT's.
 
bthom37
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
JFC.  As they're sitting in the scorching remnants of Anchorage, wondering how it got so goddamn hot, I hope our descendants organize expeditions to piss on our graves.
 
Prank Call of Cthulhu [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

sanriosucks: NFTs are just as good as any crypto


I think we can all agree this is a true statement.
 
Super Chronic
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

FirstDennis: Only thing that makes me feel older is the Grammy Awards.


I feel like the Grammy Awards just leapfrogged us Gen-Xers. When I was young, it was all old people music. Now that I'm old, it's all young people music.
 
gnosis301
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
I haven't seen an investment this bad since a simp superchatted a VTuber for $55k.
 
Lexx
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
NFTs are an artificial (and ultimately pointless) attempt to create value by means of scarcity...of items which are inherently abstract and valueless and infinitely replicable.

Who gives a fark that some publicly verifiable receipt history shows that you are the true owner of a jpeg?   The answer is basically "other people who covet the recognition as true owner of the thing".  But when the thing itself exists absolutely everywhere in full fidelity, eventually people will realize that why buy when you can already possess it for free.

The NFT idea has lots of merit for other applications but not this.   This is an attempt to create value through scarcity and scarcity doesn't exist on the internet.
 
New Rising Sun
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

HotWingConspiracy: Ohanian's profile picture, which Ohanian had bought on the blockchain for more than $7,000 in June. Ohanian insisted he was actually happy that the user had done this. "PLEASE! Right click save as. Make a shirt of it. Share it with the world," he replied. "Original Mona Lisa only gets more valuable every time it's copied and shared."

That's uh...not what drives the value of the Mona Lisa.



theLouvre.addEventListener('contextme​n​u', event => event.preventDefault());

Plus maybe a sign on the wall that says "CTRL-C, CTRL-V not permitted" (Défence de CTRL-C, CTRL-V?)
 
Albino Squid
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

I'm no expert but...: Grungehamster: syrynxx: There's a 17 terabyte torrent of every NFT in existence I just read about.  Imagine how much it must be worth!

You're confused. The NFT is the hyperlink to the image; the image itself is NFT's Monster.

Which is the thing I struggle to get my head around. All they only really own is the unique 'key' to access the image, not the actual image. What happens if an angry admin decides to get creative with the delete key where the image is hosted? Yeah, backups, etc, but they can go as well. Does the value remain the same?


Also, the supposed source of the value is the rarity (it's 1 of only 5000 made!), but even then there's absolutely nothing . These are procedurally-generated, poorly-bad digital images where the makers have a massive incentive to keep producing more 'sets' and other people with a drawing tablet have an equal incentive to make derivative products. 1 of 5000 of 10000 is sweet fark all, even if for some inexplicable reason you think that a rare hyperlink to a jpeg of a shiatty procedurally-generated image of a cartoon ape is worth as much as a three-bedroom bungalow.
 
sanriosucks
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

Lexx: NFTs are an artificial (and ultimately pointless) attempt to create value by means of scarcity...of items which are inherently abstract and valueless and infinitely replicable.

Who gives a fark that some publicly verifiable receipt history shows that you are the true owner of a jpeg?   The answer is basically "other people who covet the recognition as true owner of the thing".  But when the thing itself exists absolutely everywhere in full fidelity, eventually people will realize that why buy when you can already possess it for free.

The NFT idea has lots of merit for other applications but not this.   This is an attempt to create value through scarcity and scarcity doesn't exist on the internet.


A verifiable receipt history is the basis of all crypto, but at least with an nft what has been "minted" is visual or audio, as opposed to just an algorithm, which is the case with coins.
Buying and selling because of the belief that something has value is what makes every market work. That the thing that's being bought and sold is what I'd call stupid has no bearing on it.
 
Demetrius [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
Money laundering on a new level.
 
Grungehamster
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

New Rising Sun: HotWingConspiracy: Ohanian's profile picture, which Ohanian had bought on the blockchain for more than $7,000 in June. Ohanian insisted he was actually happy that the user had done this. "PLEASE! Right click save as. Make a shirt of it. Share it with the world," he replied. "Original Mona Lisa only gets more valuable every time it's copied and shared."

That's uh...not what drives the value of the Mona Lisa.


theLouvre.addEventListener('contextmen​u', event => event.preventDefault());

Plus maybe a sign on the wall that says "CTRL-C, CTRL-V not permitted" (Défence de CTRL-C, CTRL-V?)


Fark user imageView Full Size


Clearly we need to disable all inline images to protect these investments.
 
Ivo Shandor [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

I'm no expert but...: Grungehamster: syrynxx: There's a 17 terabyte torrent of every NFT in existence I just read about.  Imagine how much it must be worth!

You're confused. The NFT is the hyperlink to the image; the image itself is NFT's Monster.

Which is the thing I struggle to get my head around. All they only really own is the unique 'key' to access the image, not the actual image. What happens if an angry admin decides to get creative with the delete key where the image is hosted? Yeah, backups, etc, but they can go as well. Does the value remain the same?


It depends. Some NFTs do link to "my-first-homepage.blog.com" and can disappear in a puff of smoke but a lot of them use a distributed peer-to-peer filesystem like IPFS which will preserve the content as long as there are enough people who care enough to host a copy.
 
HotWingConspiracy [BareFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

New Rising Sun: HotWingConspiracy: Ohanian's profile picture, which Ohanian had bought on the blockchain for more than $7,000 in June. Ohanian insisted he was actually happy that the user had done this. "PLEASE! Right click save as. Make a shirt of it. Share it with the world," he replied. "Original Mona Lisa only gets more valuable every time it's copied and shared."

That's uh...not what drives the value of the Mona Lisa.


theLouvre.addEventListener('contextmen​u', event => event.preventDefault());

Plus maybe a sign on the wall that says "CTRL-C, CTRL-V not permitted" (Défence de CTRL-C, CTRL-V?)


I wonder what value Ohanian places on goatse, arguably one of the most copied and shared images on the internet.
 
Loris [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
Sounds like a creative way to launder money to me. But what do I know? I don't have enough money to use a laundry service.
 
Arachnophobe [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
anfrind
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
It's easier to understand why NFTs are so ripe for scams when you understand that the art market is already mostly scams.  Wendover Productions made an excellent explainer video for the art market about a month ago:

The Art Market is a Scam (And Rich People Run It)
Youtube ZZ3F3zWiEmc


/video is 22 minutes, including a sponsor message
 
New Rising Sun
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

Grungehamster: New Rising Sun: HotWingConspiracy: Ohanian's profile picture, which Ohanian had bought on the blockchain for more than $7,000 in June. Ohanian insisted he was actually happy that the user had done this. "PLEASE! Right click save as. Make a shirt of it. Share it with the world," he replied. "Original Mona Lisa only gets more valuable every time it's copied and shared."

That's uh...not what drives the value of the Mona Lisa.


theLouvre.addEventListener('contextmen​u', event => event.preventDefault());

Plus maybe a sign on the wall that says "CTRL-C, CTRL-V not permitted" (Défence de CTRL-C, CTRL-V?)

[Fark user image 578x1500]

Clearly we need to disable all inline images to protect these investments.


Okay, that guy has to be counter-trolling.  No one is that dumb.
 
Displayed 29 of 29 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Obsolete HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

More Fark for your buck

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.