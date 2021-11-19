 Skip to content
 
(CNN)   They eat horses, don't they?
28
posted to Main » on 19 Nov 2021 at 11:20 AM



28 Comments
syrynxx
2 hours ago  
Horsemeat is supposedly tasty and marginally healthier than beef.  There just aren't any horse-approved slaughterhouses in the US, and people tend to frown on eating things with names.
 
wademh
2 hours ago  
Lord Bear
1 hour ago  

syrynxx: Horsemeat is supposedly tasty and marginally healthier than beef.  There just aren't any horse-approved slaughterhouses in the US, and people tend to frown on eating things with names.


I had horse in France one time.  It was ok.  I remember it being pretty tough meat, and heavily seasoned with salt and spices.
 
hobnail
1 hour ago  
It's not bad, but rather dry due to the leanness. The texture of an over cooked pork chop with a flavor similar to a cheap cut of beef.
 
Englebert Slaptyback
1 hour ago  
genner
1 hour ago  
Rene ala Carte
1 hour ago  
Stepqhen
1 hour ago  

I wanted to try this when I was visiting Japan, but it apparently an every day offering in the area I was in so I didn't get to.
 
Stepqhen
1 hour ago  

Marcos P
1 hour ago  
I had it in stew once, it was chewy
 
eckspat
1 hour ago  
Fresh outta grad school, I let my grandma talk me out of a job in Kazakhstan. Because they ate horsemeat. Turned out I had better reasons not to go there.
 
Marcos P
1 hour ago  
Also

DarkSoulNoHope
1 hour ago  
"They eat horses, don't they?"

Golden Corral's New Slogan!

RiffTrax CallBax: Golden Corral
ZMugg
1 hour ago  

Marcos P: I had it in stew once, it was chewy


Pass.
 
iheartscotch
1 hour ago  
I imagine that if it is prepared correctly that horse tastes pretty good.
 
brantgoose
1 hour ago  
Fat Belgian Bastards?
 
iheartscotch
1 hour ago  

You start having less of a problem with it when it's all you've got.

My grandparents raised rabbits. Grandpa would go out and thump one, skin it and grandma would cook it. She'd also use the skins to make hats and gloves.
 
brantgoose
56 minutes ago  
They have to eat the horses. The British hamburger makers have Brexited the horse meat market along with everything else European.
 
spacechecker
47 minutes ago  

Grew up eating rabbit. It's not bad and they're easy to raise and clean. Makes a pretty good gumbo...
 
Claude Ballse
46 minutes ago  

Rabbit is pretty good. My old man knew someone who had rabbit meat, and we brought it home and fried it. Not bad.

Frog legs are fine, though the veins aren't pleasant to look at. And gator isn't bad as long as you avoid the nasty fat.
 
AstroJesus
45 minutes ago  
Now you know why horses say neigh. They don't like any of this stuff going on.
Boy, if Mr. Ed could talk.
 
arrogantbastich
40 minutes ago  
Dragon Ball Z Abridged Eat That Horse
farkitallletitend
23 minutes ago  
That's one tangy burger.
 
ISO15693
11 minutes ago  
They frequently served horse meat at the company cantina when I lived/worked in italy, and it tasted like lean roast beef. It was also readily available at the local markets. Italians often feed it to young kids as a healthier option than beef, because of the high iron content.

Maybe it was because the chef's were Italian, but it was pretty darn good.
 
jdlenke
10 minutes ago  
That's a lot of officials.
 
Inchoate
10 minutes ago  

Basashi is delicious with ginger & onions!  And yeah, if you aren't in Kyushu it can be difficult to find.
 
dereksmalls
6 minutes ago  
" I tell you, this steak still has marks where the jockey was hitting it. "
SirEattonHogg
4 minutes ago  
I've had it.  Sliced real thin for cooking in a hotpot.  This was in China (no surprise there).  Really I can't recall anything unique about it.

Pig brain on the other hand.....
 
