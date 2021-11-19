 Skip to content
(Mirror.co.uk)   Man concerned after seeing ghost dog on security camera. No word on why Forest Whitaker was there   (mirror.co.uk) divider line
Pinche Mateo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
NewportBarGuy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
commonsenseevaluation.comView Full Size
 
asciibaron
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
that was an awful movie.  now i have PTSD.
 
spongeboob
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
I remember seeing that video on the shelf and picking it up several times but deciding against renting it
Once I think I rented Frankenhooker instead
 
Tyrone Slothrop
‘’ 38 minutes ago  

asciibaron: that was an awful movie.  now i have PTSD.


Well, now we know you have terrible taste in movies, because Ghost Dog was great.
 
NewportBarGuy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  

asciibaron: that was an awful movie.  now i have PTSD.


Show us on the doll where Ghost Dog touched you.
 
blatz514 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
LimpDickRicky
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
Little tidbit. He trained in the past as an opera singer ..........from Texas
 
SamFlagg [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
I see ghostbusters was already covered, what if instead of Forest in the submitted title it was forrester?

You're the man now Ghost Dog.
 
big pig peaches
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
It's a fox. Foxes don't care about your puny fence.
 
Black_Lazerus
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
But if you saw it ghost dog then he failed his mission.
 
Rapmaster2000
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
I've never seen it, but there's no way it's better than "Black Dog" starring Patrick Swayze, Randy Travis, and MEATLOAF!

The plot is a pretty straightforward "one last score" movie, but it throws in trucker legends and trucker lore.  It's basically a B trucker movie with a much bigger budget.  The driving and stunts are well-done, which is kind of all it needs to do.
 
Natalie Portmanteau
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

Rapmaster2000: I've never seen it, but there's no way it's better than "Black Dog" starring Patrick Swayze, Randy Travis, and MEATLOAF!

The plot is a pretty straightforward "one last score" movie, but it throws in trucker legends and trucker lore.  It's basically a B trucker movie with a much bigger budget.  The driving and stunts are well-done, which is kind of all it needs to do.


Black Dog was better than I thought it was going to be.
 
Tax Boy
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
media-amazon.comView Full Size
 
bronskrat
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
All I saw was img.fark.net
 
cloverock70
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
He's 8yrs old and can't/doesn't do it anymore, but I have a border collie/jack russell mix that used to be able to jump our 6' fence from a sitting position.
 
cloverock70
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

cloverock70: He's 8yrs old and can't/doesn't do it anymore, but I have a border collie/jack russell mix that used to be able to jump our 6' fence from a sitting position.


8' fence. It's 8 feet.
 
Rapmaster2000
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

Natalie Portmanteau: Rapmaster2000: I've never seen it, but there's no way it's better than "Black Dog" starring Patrick Swayze, Randy Travis, and MEATLOAF!

The plot is a pretty straightforward "one last score" movie, but it throws in trucker legends and trucker lore.  It's basically a B trucker movie with a much bigger budget.  The driving and stunts are well-done, which is kind of all it needs to do.

Black Dog was better than I thought it was going to be.


I saw the preview when I had rented "Fear and Loathing".  Maybe it was because I was high, but I (and everyone else in the room) cracked up laughing at the ridiculousness of a trucker movie with Meatloaf in it.  So I had to see it for the laughs.  It's like Commando or Stone Cold in that it's a cheezy and ridiculous movie, but it's not boring.  It's fun.  I would watch it again.
 
WilderKWight
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

cloverock70: cloverock70: He's 8yrs old and can't/doesn't do it anymore, but I have a border collie/jack russell mix that used to be able to jump our 6' fence from a sitting position.

8' fence. It's 8 feet.


And I'm sure there are no trees, rocks, or objects of any kind on the other side of the fence that might give them a leg up.
 
Harry Freakstorm [BareFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
G-g-g-g-ghost dog?
Jinkies, Scooby.  This is a mystery
Rark rat.  Rahm routta rere! (run run run, backup slightly, gunshot and gone)
 
NevynFox
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

Harry Freakstorm: G-g-g-g-ghost dog?
Jinkies, Scooby.  This is a mystery
Rark rat.  Rahm routta rere! (run run run, backup slightly, gunshot and gone)


Fark user imageView Full Size

Fark user imageView Full Size

My ghost dogs. I have a collection now..
 
