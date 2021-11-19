 Skip to content
(AP News)   The inmates run the asylums in ...where else?   (apnews.com) divider line
cryinoutloud [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
They should give them a special Facebook page just for that prison. The prisoners can engage civilly, work out all their differences, and learn valuable social skills.
 
beezeltown [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"A sergeant testified that the reason he typed up his officers' incident reports was because most struggle with writing."

Of all the mountains of bullshiat in TFA, this, I can believe.

This situation will require Federal involvement, investigation, and resolve to fix the problem.

Florida may be running up against the "what kind of person applies for a $32,000/year job working in a prison?" problem. Prison guard is a shiatty, shiatty, shiatty job, undoubtedly. Antisocial pricks who aren't qualified to be cops and want to bust some heads are ripe for the job.
 
Rucker10
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The most unsurprising headline to ever come out of Florida.
 
jaytkay [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
A better analogy is the Nazis are running the concentration camp.
 
arrogantbastich [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

cryinoutloud: They should give them a special Facebook page just for that prison. The prisoners can engage civilly, work out all their differences, and learn valuable social skills.


Nice optimism!

Myself, I keep waiting for one of these 'punisher' skull jerkoffs to actually read the comic book, snap, and start roll playing that.
 
wegro [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I don't need to click on the link to know they're talking about Raiford.
 
ltdanman44
‘’ 1 hour ago  
deep in the jungle primeval
 
pogopogo [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
As a citizen of Oklahoma, I'd like to thank Florida on behalf of all the downtrodden states. Our states may be terrible in nearly every way, but Florida, oh sweet Florida, you provide us someone to laugh at and help us realize that things could be worse.
 
Bertuccio
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The entire US?  I don't think Florida is unique in that regard.
 
Stonefly [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Arkham! Is it Arkham? I think the answer is Arkham.

/drtfa
 
Begoggle
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Republicans want to privatize all prisons (and all things the government does in general),for this reason.
So they can just openly be fascist authoritarians.
 
wegro [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

pogopogo: As a citizen of Oklahoma, I'd like to thank Florida on behalf of all the downtrodden states. Our states may be terrible in nearly every way, but Florida, oh sweet Florida, you provide us someone to laugh at and help us realize that things could be worse.


I'm not saying our state isn't bat-shiat crazy, but we get a lot more media coverage because of the Florida Public Records Law.
 
pc_gator [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
pics.me.meView Full Size
 
robodog
‘’ 56 minutes ago  

Bertuccio: The entire US?  I don't think Florida is unique in that regard.


I think it's the being open about it that makes them a bit different from most places. Being over in FloriBama means they don't have any social pressure to hide it.
 
We Ate the Necco Wafers
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
Corrections officers are required to file "incident reports" if they see a co-worker acting inappropriately. In some Florida prisons, supervisors often tell them not to email the reports, according to officers who testified at Caruso's hearing. Instead, they're told to tell their supervisor verbally what happened or write it longhand. A superior officer then types it up, choosing the language and framing the event.

A sergeant testified that the reason he typed up his officers' incident reports was because most struggle with writing. Also, most do not have computer access at the prison.

The issue of inmate abuse by racist aside, our educational system in this country is a travesty.
 
jclaggett
‘’ 56 minutes ago  

wegro: pogopogo: As a citizen of Oklahoma, I'd like to thank Florida on behalf of all the downtrodden states. Our states may be terrible in nearly every way, but Florida, oh sweet Florida, you provide us someone to laugh at and help us realize that things could be worse.

I'm not saying our state isn't bat-shiat crazy, but we get a lot more media coverage because of the Florida Public Records Law.


3rd largest state. Stagnant wages. Sunshine Laws. It all combined together.
 
TheJoe03
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
That little fat faced shiat Kyle Rittenhouse got away with murder today, so go America!
 
bighairyguy [TotalFark]
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
Proof we don't care what goes on with who takes care of society's trash.  As long as we don't have to deal with it....
 
capacc
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
The left spends its time debating the issues, the right just start punching. If you want to see the future of America if this is unchecked look to the Middle East. A religious and political autocracy.
 
Mr. Shabooboo
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
You know what would also help...NOT HAVING SO MANY FARKING PRISONS!
Stop pipelining people to long term prison sentences by setting them up for a fall by
having absurd and bizarre parole and release rules.. The system is betting AGAINST the
people, not for them..

And lets also not forget the Prosecuting Attorneys office that has a bunch of people that are trying
to climb the political ladder by using their record of prosecutions as a selling point in the campaign
for office..This DISGUSTING practice needs to end..The whole "virtue signaling" by throwing the book
at certain cases (of course the ones that give good press) is just a playground for sociopaths for attention.
This is WHOLLY abusive situation where  some prosecuting attorney can do, essentially, whatever they would like pump up charges and get in front of cameras and grandstand on cases just for their own personal benefit.  The whole concept of the prosecutors office needs to be reformed completely..

- No more running for political office while working in that job, or even X period afterword
- No use of your record of prosecutions or cases you were involved in for political purposes
- If your found to have lied, fabricated evidence, false charges,collaborated for revenge, YOU GO TO JAIL..
- No more press conferences or public comments about cases..NONE.. (No more virtue signaling shows)
 
