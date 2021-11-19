 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(Axios)   It depends on what your definition of vaccinated is   (axios.com) divider line
52
    More: Facepalm, Vaccination, Vaccine, COVID booster shots, New Mexico state health secretary, health officials, Public health, bottom line, change today  
•       •       •

1342 clicks; posted to Main » on 19 Nov 2021 at 11:50 AM (48 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



52 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest


Oldest | « | 1 | 2 | » | Newest | Show all

 
lindalouwho [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
We need to add booster shots to the definition. For all we know right now, the definition might have to change more than a few times.

What part of trying to keep up with a novel coronavirus isn't understood... by reasonable people, that is.
 
cryinoutloud [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


Did you get a jab?
I, uh, I beg your pardon?
Man: You and your wife, uh, your wife, did she get a jab  Did she go, eh?
Squire: (flustered) Well, she did get a jab, yes.
Man: Aaaaaaaah bet she did, I bet she did, say no more, say no more, know whatahmean, nudge nudge?
 
macadamnut
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
i.imgur.comView Full Size
 
inner ted
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
Wife and I got our booster last week and both kiddos got their first shots yesterday
I can almost taste the freedom
 
Peter von Nostrand
‘’ 43 minutes ago  

macadamnut: [i.imgur.com image 716x716]


Quite telling about you that you think this is clever.
 
forever_blowing_bubbles
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
I was just thinking with all the misinformation and stupidity going around we need to add MORE ambiguity to COVID vaccinations!

/s
 
eKonk
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
Sure, let's define terms, why not?

Fully vaccinated = has had all recommended vaccines, including the booster (if it's been at least 6 months since getting the full initial round, per the CDC).

Vaccinated = Got the first round, either needs to get the booster now or as soon as they become eligible

Partially vaccinated = got at least one shot (Pfizer/Moderna), but not the full recommendation

Medically exempted = has a documented medical reason to avoid the shot, takes reasonable other precautions to avoid becoming infected and/or spreading the virus

Plague rat = piece of crap who has no place in society.
 
Incog_Neeto
‘’ 42 minutes ago  

macadamnut: [i.imgur.com image 716x716]


Gigantic Asshole would have been shorter and saved some text
 
montreal_medic [TotalFark]
‘’ 42 minutes ago  

lindalouwho: We need to add booster shots to the definition. For all we know right now, the definition might have to change more than a few times.

What part of trying to keep up with a novel coronavirus isn't understood... by reasonable people, that is.


Doesn't seem hard to follow the same standard of "current on your shots" that my farking golden retriever has to meet
 
ChrisDe
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
AmbassadorBooze
‘’ 39 minutes ago  

eKonk: Sure, let's define terms, why not?

Fully vaccinated = has had all recommended vaccines, including the booster (if it's been at least 6 months since getting the full initial round, per the CDC).

Vaccinated = Got the first round, either needs to get the booster now or as soon as they become eligible

Partially vaccinated = got at least one shot (Pfizer/Moderna), but not the full recommendation

Medically exempted = has a documented medical reason to avoid the shot, takes reasonable other precautions to avoid becoming infected and/or spreading the virus

Plague rat = piece of crap who has no place in society.


Lets suppose that a person has the first round and is "vaccinated", but are not elligible yet for the booster.  And they keep adding a booster every six months, with a six month interval.  Even if that person gets the boosters on the day they become elligible, they will never be "fully vaccinated"?
 
We Ate the Necco Wafers
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
The bigger problem is people who try to use the term 'immunized' to avoid getting vaccinated.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
RaptorLC [BareFark]
‘’ 39 minutes ago  

macadamnut: [i.imgur.com image 716x716]


I won't shed many tears when Covid causes his lungs to identify as murky swamps filled with blood, pus, and other tasty fluids.
 
capt.snicklefritz [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  

macadamnut: [i.imgur.com image 716x716]


Christ, what an asshole.
 
Martian_Astronomer [TotalFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  

lindalouwho: What part of trying to keep up with a novel coronavirus isn't understood... by reasonable people, that is.


It's proving to be difficult-bordering-on-impossible to get more than 60% of people to do the absolute bare minimum responsible thing to protect themselves and their communities, and now you're going to try to get them to do it more than once?

/ Next you'll be telling people they need to brush their teeth every day
/ Like, what's the point if I have to keep doing it?
 
baorao
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
I don't think we need a whole org chart of definitions.

we can stick to two groups:

understands how vaccinations work
doesnt understand how vaccinations work
 
genner
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
The Homer Tax
‘’ 35 minutes ago  

AmbassadorBooze: Lets suppose that a person has the first round and is "vaccinated", but are not elligible yet for the booster.  And they keep adding a booster every six months, with a six month interval.  Even if that person gets the boosters on the day they become elligible, they will never be "fully vaccinated"?



Everyone is eligible for a booster, just walk in and get one.
 
We Ate the Necco Wafers
‘’ 35 minutes ago  

RaptorLC: macadamnut: [i.imgur.com image 716x716]

I won't shed many tears when Covid causes his lungs to identify as murky swamps filled with blood, pus, and other tasty fluids.


I thought you were talking about ChrisDe's image of Aaron Rodgers. The comment works just as well there too.
 
Marcos P [TotalFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
I'm getting my booster Tuesday the closest place is an hour away oh well free day off from work
 
AmbassadorBooze
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

The Homer Tax: AmbassadorBooze: Lets suppose that a person has the first round and is "vaccinated", but are not elligible yet for the booster.  And they keep adding a booster every six months, with a six month interval.  Even if that person gets the boosters on the day they become elligible, they will never be "fully vaccinated"?


Everyone is eligible for a booster, just walk in and get one.


Not the day after getting the second shot.  Or 5 months and 29 days after the first shot.  And not if you are under 65.

Here is from the CDC website.  It doesn't say "Everybody".
"For individuals who received a Pfizer-BioNTech or Moderna COVID-19 vaccine, the following groups are eligible for a booster shot at 6 months or more after their initial series:
65 years and older
Age 18+ who live in long-term care settings
Age 18+ who have underlying medical conditions
Age 18+ who work or live in high-risk settings"
 
TheOtherGuy
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
Ugh. I'm already getting crap from my elders after I bugged their nursing home about when their booster vaccine clinic was going to be announced.

The side effects hit them harder and now I hear "I don't think I ever want another one of these."

I'm like, I don't blame you because it's unpleasant, but do you remember actually having COVID last year?  You're lucky you survived.  That can happen again, you know.  What would you rather have?  2 weeks in bed and 2 months feeling like a truck ran you over, or 24 - 48 hours of mild symptoms twice a year?

As long as they're giving it away & making it easy to get, I should keep my sleeve rolled up, I think.  Hell, I had to go through more trouble to get a free flu shot this year than I did any of the COVID shots.
 
Tedlick [OhFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
This was never controversial when we weren't considered vaccinated for the flu unless we had this year's shot. Or when I had to get an MMR vaccine when I started attending graduate school in my 40s... despite having had those shots at least once in the past.
 
skyotter
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
I got a COVID booster and now my computer caught Windows 11.

Just saying.
 
Incog_Neeto
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

skyotter: I got a COVID booster and now my computer caught Windows 11.

Just saying.


I've had the first two and my Wi-fi hasn't improved, this 3rd one better fix it or I'm getting de-vaccinated.
 
peterquince
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
This really isn't hard. Vaccinated means you've had at least two shots and the most recent was in the last six months.

As the farker said upthread, it's like keeping your dog up to date on its shots.
 
edmo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
A friend of mine postulates that high infection rates mean "nothing is working" although I think that having a solid third or more of the population unvaccinated is keeping it from working.

Get your shots.
 
AmbassadorBooze
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

peterquince: This really isn't hard. Vaccinated means you've had at least two shots and the most recent was in the last six months.

As the farker said upthread, it's like keeping your dog up to date on its shots.


The CDC still hasn't cleared people under 65 for a booster, unless they are in certain groups.  So after 6 months a healthy adult under 65 that isn't a health worker is no longer fully vaccinated?  And won't be until they are cleared by the CDC for the booster?  That means there are already people who are not "fully vaccinated" or "vaccinated" who are not elligible for a booster.
 
rfenster
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
We need to put some pressure on all of the non-boosted plague rats!
 
thehellisthis
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

edmo: A friend of mine postulates that high infection rates mean "nothing is working" although I think that having a solid third or more of the population unvaccinated is keeping it from working.

Get your shots.


Having a decent chunk of the population licking doorknobs like it's all over doesn't help, either.
 
Snarcoleptic_Hoosier
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

macadamnut: [i.imgur.com image 716x716]


I hope to see that smug face on SorryAntivaxxer
 
SNAFUq
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

Incog_Neeto: skyotter: I got a COVID booster and now my computer caught Windows 11.

Just saying.

I've had the first two and my Wi-fi hasn't improved, this 3rd one better fix it or I'm getting de-vaccinated.


Maybe see if they can turn the booster on and off again before installing it.
 
MythDragon
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
What is "is"?
 
jake3988
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

lindalouwho: We need to add booster shots to the definition. For all we know right now, the definition might have to change more than a few times.

What part of trying to keep up with a novel coronavirus isn't understood... by reasonable people, that is.


It would be thoroughly confusing.  If you've 'only' gotten 2 shots but your 2nd shot isn't passed six months, you can't even have a booster.  If you're younger than say... 30?  40?  and have no major comorbidities... you certainly don't need a booster.

Try coming up with a definition that isn't outrageously confusing.  And given the complete and total incompetence of the CDC through this, I'm sure they'd screw it up.
 
SMB2811
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

lindalouwho: We need to add booster shots to the definition. For all we know right now, the definition might have to change more than a few times.

What part of trying to keep up with a novel coronavirus isn't understood... by reasonable people, that is.


It makes no sense to add boosters to the definition right now because they're not being offered to everyone, only recommended to be offered to some and suggested to a few other groups.
 
peterquince
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

jake3988: lindalouwho: We need to add booster shots to the definition. For all we know right now, the definition might have to change more than a few times.

What part of trying to keep up with a novel coronavirus isn't understood... by reasonable people, that is.

It would be thoroughly confusing.  If you've 'only' gotten 2 shots but your 2nd shot isn't passed six months, you can't even have a booster.  If you're younger than say... 30?  40?  and have no major comorbidities... you certainly don't need a booster.

Try coming up with a definition that isn't outrageously confusing.  And given the complete and total incompetence of the CDC through this, I'm sure they'd screw it up.


Different people have different health needs. News at 11!
 
Oneiros
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

Martian_Astronomer: lindalouwho: What part of trying to keep up with a novel coronavirus isn't understood... by reasonable people, that is.

It's proving to be difficult-bordering-on-impossible to get more than 60% of people to do the absolute bare minimum responsible thing to protect themselves and their communities, and now you're going to try to get them to do it more than once?

/ Next you'll be telling people they need to brush their teeth every day
/ Like, what's the point if I have to keep doing it?


I know!

What's the point of cleaning my house when it's just going to get messy again?

The kitchen and bathroom, sure, I could see cleaning those once in a while, but the rest of the house?

/sarcastic bachelor
//needs to clean the house
 
Lady J [TotalFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

macadamnut: [i.imgur.com image 716x716]


CoVid is super prejudiced and will kill your ass anyway.

so sad
 
OtherLittleGuy [TotalFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

lindalouwho: We need to add booster shots to the definition. For all we know right now, the definition might have to change more than a few times.

What part of trying to keep up with a novel coronavirus isn't understood... by reasonable people, that is.


I prefer a novella coronavirus.
 
Telephone Sanitizer Second Class
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
My definition of vaccinated is whatever the smart sciencey people say it is. Today marks my 6 months after my 2nd Moderna shot, and I'll be getting a 3rd shot on Wednesday. Because I may be an idiot about a lot of things, but I know enough to trust the people who've dedicated their lives to understanding something I don't.

Also, because if I get any side effects after the shot, the next day is Thanksgiving and I can just lie around eating food and getting drunk.
 
AmbassadorBooze
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

Telephone Sanitizer Second Class: My definition of vaccinated is whatever the smart sciencey people say it is. Today marks my 6 months after my 2nd Moderna shot, and I'll be getting a 3rd shot on Wednesday. Because I may be an idiot about a lot of things, but I know enough to trust the people who've dedicated their lives to understanding something I don't.

Also, because if I get any side effects after the shot, the next day is Thanksgiving and I can just lie around eating food and getting drunk.


So, over the weekend are you fully vaccinated or partially vaccinated?
 
Oneiros
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

AmbassadorBooze: The Homer Tax: AmbassadorBooze: Lets suppose that a person has the first round and is "vaccinated", but are not elligible yet for the booster.  And they keep adding a booster every six months, with a six month interval.  Even if that person gets the boosters on the day they become elligible, they will never be "fully vaccinated"?


Everyone is eligible for a booster, just walk in and get one.

Not the day after getting the second shot.  Or 5 months and 29 days after the first shot.  And not if you are under 65.

Here is from the CDC website.  It doesn't say "Everybody".
"For individuals who received a Pfizer-BioNTech or Moderna COVID-19 vaccine, the following groups are eligible for a booster shot at 6 months or more after their initial series:
65 years and older
Age 18+ who live in long-term care settings
Age 18+ who have underlying medical conditions
Age 18+ who work or live in high-risk settings"


Being fat is one of the 'underlying conditions'

So most Americans would qualify

But if you have asthma, you can't get scheduled at CVS, as one of the screening questions asks if you've been short of breath in the last 14 days.

/qualifies for four reasons
//scheduled to get the booster tomorrow
///only hit 6 months two weeks ago
 
capt.snicklefritz [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

AmbassadorBooze: Telephone Sanitizer Second Class: My definition of vaccinated is whatever the smart sciencey people say it is. Today marks my 6 months after my 2nd Moderna shot, and I'll be getting a 3rd shot on Wednesday. Because I may be an idiot about a lot of things, but I know enough to trust the people who've dedicated their lives to understanding something I don't.

Also, because if I get any side effects after the shot, the next day is Thanksgiving and I can just lie around eating food and getting drunk.

So, over the weekend are you fully vaccinated or partially vaccinated?


Partially. The effect is not immediate.

Question. Is being willfully obtuse as exhausting to execute as it is to witness?
 
Somacandra [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

macadamnut: [i.imgur.com image 716x716]


I know a douchecanoe like this. That he compares the existence of mRNA antibodies to the complexities of human gender is indeed quite telling.
 
BretMavrik [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

lindalouwho: We need to add booster shots to the definition. For all we know right now, the definition might have to change more than a few times.

What part of trying to keep up with a novel coronavirus isn't understood... by reasonable people, that is.


Spot on. We're still in the early stages of this. Things we "knew" about it last year have evolved into the things we "know" now. Even if we stopped the spread tomorrow, it's going to take decades for this whole thing to shake out. And we should consider ourselves lucky that the mortality rate is relatively low and use the lessons from this to prepare for the next one.

/Feeling a bit worse after yesterday's booster than I did with the first two.
//Still 100% worth it, and I'll keep doing it as frequently and for as long as necessary.
///The wife is going today, and the rugrats will get theirs as soon as they're eligible.
 
Dr Dreidel [BareFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

jake3988: Try coming up with a definition that isn't outrageously confusing.


"Had all the shots on the timetable."

So if you're 4 months out from your second* dose, and not yet required (recommended, whatever) to get the third - you're vaxxed. On the 1st day after 6 months has passed since that second* dose, you're no longer vaxxed.

It's really not that hard, unless you're looking for it to be confusing. Think of it like your driver's license - it has an expiration date before which time you'll need to renew.

* J&J can suck it
 
Chemlight Battery
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

eKonk: Sure, let's define terms, why not?

Fully vaccinated = has had all recommended vaccines, including the booster (if it's been at least 6 months since getting the full initial round, per the CDC).

Vaccinated = Got the first round, either needs to get the booster now or as soon as they become eligible

Partially vaccinated = got at least one shot (Pfizer/Moderna), but not the full recommendation

Medically exempted = has a documented medical reason to avoid the shot, takes reasonable other precautions to avoid becoming infected and/or spreading the virus

Plague rat = piece of crap who has no place in society.


I propose doing it like TV resolutions (HD/720p, Full HD/1080p, UHD/2160p).

Vaccinated = you've had one jab.

Fully vaccinated = you've had two jabs.

Ultra Vaccinated = you've had the first two jabs plus booster.
 
Somaticasual
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

Peter von Nostrand: macadamnut: [i.imgur.com image 716x716]

Quite telling about you that you think this is clever.


Addendum:
Also, We're laughing at you, not your t-shirt...
 
Tman144
‘’ 1 minute ago  

AmbassadorBooze: eKonk: Sure, let's define terms, why not?

Fully vaccinated = has had all recommended vaccines, including the booster (if it's been at least 6 months since getting the full initial round, per the CDC).

Vaccinated = Got the first round, either needs to get the booster now or as soon as they become eligible

Partially vaccinated = got at least one shot (Pfizer/Moderna), but not the full recommendation

Medically exempted = has a documented medical reason to avoid the shot, takes reasonable other precautions to avoid becoming infected and/or spreading the virus

Plague rat = piece of crap who has no place in society.

Lets suppose that a person has the first round and is "vaccinated", but are not elligible yet for the booster.  And they keep adding a booster every six months, with a six month interval.  Even if that person gets the boosters on the day they become elligible, they will never be "fully vaccinated"?


No, if you had the original vaccine within the last 6 months, then you are fully vaccinated.
 
The Homer Tax
‘’ 1 minute ago  

AmbassadorBooze: The Homer Tax: AmbassadorBooze: Lets suppose that a person has the first round and is "vaccinated", but are not elligible yet for the booster.  And they keep adding a booster every six months, with a six month interval.  Even if that person gets the boosters on the day they become elligible, they will never be "fully vaccinated"?


Everyone is eligible for a booster, just walk in and get one.

Not the day after getting the second shot.  Or 5 months and 29 days after the first shot.  And not if you are under 65.

Here is from the CDC website.  It doesn't say "Everybody".
"For individuals who received a Pfizer-BioNTech or Moderna COVID-19 vaccine, the following groups are eligible for a booster shot at 6 months or more after their initial series:
65 years and older
Age 18+ who live in long-term care settings
Age 18+ who have underlying medical conditions
Age 18+ who work or live in high-risk settings"



You don't need to get a booster the day after getting the second shot.

You're attempting to make this deliberately confusing. This isn't confusing
 
Displayed 50 of 52 comments


Oldest | « | 1 | 2 | » | Newest | Show all


Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Obsolete HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

Want the rest of the Farking story? Try

TotalFark

More threads. More community. More Farking.

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.