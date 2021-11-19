 Skip to content
 
(Mirror.co.uk)   Bisque of rage
19
•       •       •

vudukungfu [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Now just hold on uno menudo
 
Cafe Threads [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
How many times are we going to feature this woman on Fark?
 
One Size Fits Some
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

Cafe Threads: How many times are we going to feature this woman on Fark?


Until we determine the sharpness of her knees, apparently.
 
Russ1642
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
Coming To America... "Where's the Spoon"... Eddie Murphy as Saul the Jewish Guy
Youtube N3jx4WIUYy4
 
Rapmaster2000
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
I'm no makeup artist, but I think drawn-on eybrows should be symmetrical in both size and location or else don't draw them at all.
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Mukster
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
Shouldn't she have just moved to a different table where the soup was "just right"? Perhaps after a stop at a table where it was too cold?
 
LarryDan43
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
Was it cold cucumber?
 
ImpendingCynic
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
Vicious ways.
 
abhorrent1
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
Woman throws boiling soup in cafe worker's face

No, she didn't.
 
FleshFlapps
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

One Size Fits Some: Cafe Threads: How many times are we going to feature this woman on Fark?

Until we determine the sharpness of her knees, apparently.


How sharp are they?

Too sharp
 
Somaticasual
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

Rapmaster2000: I'm no makeup artist, but I think drawn-on eybrows should be symmetrical in both size and location or else don't draw them at all.
[Fark user image 310x465]


Maybe she's just naturally skeptical...
 
Mr. Shabooboo
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
This story is still a bunch of tripe.. But now this is the third time around for green on Fark...
 
big pig peaches
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
Isn't soup supposed to be hot? Unless she ordered gazpacho.

Evertime I go to a restaurant with gazpacho on the menu I want to order it and then when it's served, request they heat it up.
 
Petite Mel
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

abhorrent1: Woman throws boiling soup in cafe worker's face

No, she didn't.


This. The article leaves some details out.
She was complaining that it was too hot when she got it home, but by the time she was back to complain, it was cold.
The burning the worker was talking about was from the seasoning in her eyes.

/still shiatty behavior, but get the facts straight, Mirror.
 
Russ1642
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

big pig peaches: Isn't soup supposed to be hot? Unless she ordered gazpacho.

Evertime I go to a restaurant with gazpacho on the menu I want to order it and then when it's served, request they heat it up.


Fark user imageView Full Size

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Xai [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
We raised a family there, in Temple.

I can see why he married into a house in the middle of nowhere.
 
Dead for Tax Reasons
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
haven't seen a bisque attack like that since the ceasefire a decade ago
 
Dead for Tax Reasons
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

Russ1642: big pig peaches: Isn't soup supposed to be hot? Unless she ordered gazpacho.

Evertime I go to a restaurant with gazpacho on the menu I want to order it and then when it's served, request they heat it up.

[Fark user image 640x480]
[Fark user image 500x368]


Fark user imageView Full Size


gazpacho soup day - november 25th!
 
Sin_City_Superhero
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
Bisque it.
 
