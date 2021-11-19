 Skip to content
CDC may go full Oprah on Covid boosters for adults
Sorelian's Ghost [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Spoiler Alert, anyone that wants a booster can already get one.

/appointment Wednesday.
 
flypusher713
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

Sorelian's Ghost: Spoiler Alert, anyone that wants a booster can already get one.

/appointment Wednesday.


I'm not waiting either.  Pfizer #3 scheduled for Sunday evening.
 
NeoCortex42 [TotalFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
They're going to require them to be administered by Dr. Oz?

Or they're going to "promote" them with Jenna McCarthy?
 
We Ate the Necco Wafers
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
Rite Aid is taking walk-ins between 2 and 3 pm every day.
 
jclaggett
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
I got J&J #2 a month ago.

For *now* I'm holding on and staying in the clinical trials.

But I am very curious about the numbers for people like myself who are in the Active Group. So we got dose #1 around November 2020. How low had our protection gotten before being boosted basically 11 months later.

Obviously it's only been about a month since boosters, and they took 5 vials of blood from me this past Monday.
 
Snut
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

Sorelian's Ghost: Spoiler Alert, anyone that wants a booster can already get one.

/appointment Wednesday.


Seriously though...I got my first shot of Pfizer in October after having been told J&J was just as good back in March.
 
Denjiro
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
They're going to give vaccines full of bees?
 
We Ate the Necco Wafers
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

jclaggett: I got J&J #2 a month ago.

For *now* I'm holding on and staying in the clinical trials.

But I am very curious about the numbers for people like myself who are in the Active Group. So we got dose #1 around November 2020. How low had our protection gotten before being boosted basically 11 months later.

Obviously it's only been about a month since boosters, and they took 5 vials of blood from me this past Monday.


thumbs.gfycat.comView Full Size
 
