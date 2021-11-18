 Skip to content
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(NPR)   From the "Oh Yeah, That Story Again" media file comes your annual how much more Thanksgiving dinner will cost you this year article   (npr.org) divider line
14
    More: Obvious, Tom Vilsack, Cost, Price, Pumpkin, Potato, cost of a Thanksgiving dinner, Supermarket, Farm Bureau  
•       •       •

136 clicks; posted to Main » and Food » on 19 Nov 2021 at 8:35 AM (56 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



14 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
HotWingConspiracy [BareFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
I just have to make a pie, this is the most affordable Thanksgiving I've had in years.
 
Brunnen-G
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
Surely it's offset by the $0.16 savings from July 4th?
 
ajgeek [BareFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
I'm going with 100% less, as no one in the household feels like it, and everyone just wants to hang out and play video games.

/Also, going Wednesday Addams here.
c.tenor.comView Full Size
 
BitwiseShift [TotalFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
The Farm Bureau stopped actively denying climate change in 2019.  They're waiting for Joe Manchin to come up with a plan.  They also consider Medicare to be, you know, unAmerican.

What's up with NPR?
 
Dead for Tax Reasons
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
the cost of a Thanksgiving dinner for 10 people is up 14% over last year, averaging at $53.31.

wow...$5.33 per person...

at those prices you might as well not bother and just go to mcdonalds and still spend more...
 
Lifeless
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
It's gonna cost me much less, what with all the people I knew who recently chose to die or permanently separate themselves from the realities of the 21st century.
 
olrasputin [TotalFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
Let's see:

9 lb pork shoulder on sale - $27
3 lbs red potatoes - $4
Winter squash - $3
Carrots - $3
TBD veggie - $4
Misc and spices - $5

$46 for probably 8 full servings, plus ~$15 pork leftover to go in the freezer.

/shrug
 
wet drum sandwich [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
Pffft. I would be good with just dumping a bag of frozen prefabricated meatballs into some Progresso tomato soup and heating it up.
 
The Irresponsible Captain [TotalFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
Maybe my family won't cook turkey for three times the number of people that show up.
 
Dead for Tax Reasons
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

wet drum sandwich: Pffft. I would be good with just dumping a bag of frozen prefabricated meatballs into some Progresso tomato soup and heating it up.


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
NM Volunteer [TotalFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
Yep, already saw that.  Marie Callenders frozen turkey dinners went up from $2.50 to $2.98.
 
kindms
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
I get one of the local grocery store newsletters. They sent it out saying things are different but no need to worry about turkey or all the fixins yadda yadda

The best was the line about the cost. They said yes turkeys were slightly up 2.99/2.69 but hey you've been paying us $8.99 for boars head all year!
 
Miss_Dorothy_Kilgallen [TotalFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
Betcha my Thanksgiving dinner will be less than $5!
Fark user imageView Full Size

/I call it "dinde" to make it seem fancy!
 
Ker_Thwap [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
The real cost winner is the number of relatives we infect along the way.
 
Displayed 14 of 14 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Obsolete HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

Come check out what's behind the curtain.

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.