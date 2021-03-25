 Skip to content
(CNN)   Austria imposes nationwide vaccine mandate, goes into lockdown   (cnn.com) divider line
vudukungfu [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
You realize the horse left the barn over a year ago.
 
AdmirableSnackbar [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Crikey
 
Farking Clown Shoes [TotalFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
Won't someone think of the kangaroos?
 
bostonguy [TotalFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
Schallenberg said his government would look to impose the national vaccine requirement from February 1.

February? FEBRUARY?
 
Bowen [TotalFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
Better stock up on Fosters.
 
Thingster
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
How Austrian of them.
 
Creoena
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
Hopefully other countries follow.  Enough letting plague rats win.
 
Quigley_Wyatt
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

Farking Clown Shoes: Won't someone think of the kangaroos?


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Godscrack
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
ACDC rules
 
TofuTheAlmighty [BareFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
You know which OTHER Austrian issued oppressive demands to promote the public health?
 
Nick Nostril
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
I hope they stocked up on shrimp ahead of time.
 
styckx [OhFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
At this point. Just let natural selection play out

1. Let the morons catch it and spew their conspiracy bullshiat and wait for JFK to return
2. Deny access to an ICU all all the previously mentioned for being a farking moron
3. Those vaccinated and have common decency towards their fellow humans live long and prosper.

Turd Immunity
 
Harry Freakstorm [BareFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
The hills are alive with the spores of COVID!
 
thealgorerhythm
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
Good
 
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
Originally, the lockdown was to prevent the medical system from being overwhelmed. Stopping it it was a forgone conclusion. There's a new flu vaccine every year. This is how covid will go.
 
GoldSpider [BareFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
Shut...
Down...
EVERYTHING!!!!
 
thealgorerhythm
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

Harry Freakstorm: The hills are alive with the spores of COVID!


That"s Tennessee
 
The Repeated Meme
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
Duh, it's an island. Just fire cannons at any incoming boats.
 
robodog
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
So we're going to have a "lockdown" but keep the germ factories known as primary schools open? Makes no freaking sense unless you're going to have a hard mask mandate in schools, and even then a 10 day school break isn't going to kill anyone, just add the 10 days on to the end of the school year.
 
NM Volunteer [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
We should do that here.
 
ElecricalPast
‘’ 1 minute ago  
Who's gonna feed the dingos?

images.newscientist.comView Full Size
 
EvaDewer
‘’ 1 minute ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Generation_D
‘’ less than a minute ago  

styckx: At this point. Just let natural selection play out

1. Let the morons catch it and spew their conspiracy bullshiat and wait for JFK to return
2. Deny access to an ICU all all the previously mentioned for being a farking moron
3. Those vaccinated and have common decency towards their fellow humans live long and prosper.

Turd Immunity


Unfortunately this still puts a ton of people at risk who do the right thing, from mutations the vaccine isn't as good at that appear, to people who legitimately cannot immunize for actual medical reasons, and to kids whose idiot moron parents won't get them vaccine.
 
Jeebus Saves
‘’ less than a minute ago  
How can they have 66% of the population vaccinated and have a higher case count than they did a year ago?  That shouldn't happen.
 
rightClick [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ less than a minute ago  

bostonguy: Schallenberg said his government would look to impose the national vaccine requirement from February 1.

February? FEBRUARY?


supply issue maybe?
 
