(The Scottish Sun)   No one wants Dick n Mix   (thescottishsun.co.uk) divider line
22
    More: Creepy, Crime, The Sun, Plea, News of the World, Summary offence, Newspaper, News International, News Corporation  
•       •       •

22 Comments     (+0 »)
justanotherfarkinfarker
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Sometimes you gotta show that candy who is boss
 
special20
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"Parker, 45, also admitted a second "outing" for his genitals when he tried to break into the Tesco Superstore in Bathgate, early the next morning, Livingston Sheriff Court was told.
Once again he pulled his trousers down to his ankles as he tried to prise open an entrance door to the store Blackburn Road in the early hours of the morning."

Amazing what you can do when you O.D. on Viagra.
 
Harry Freakstorm [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Once again he pulled his trousers down to his ankles as he tried to prise open an entrance door to the store Blackburn Road in the early hours of the morning.

If his peener can pry open a door, best not fark with him.  Put him in jail and ten minutes later, he's trouserless and free.
 
Dr.Fey [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"If I knew it was going to be that kind of cinema..."
 
Doctor Funkenstein
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I actually know a few dudes who are into that, Subs.  I'm not here to judge.
 
Salmon
‘’ 1 hour ago  
It's not like you guys haven't thought about it.
 
Some Junkie Cosmonaut
‘’ 56 minutes ago  

Harry Freakstorm: Once again he pulled his trousers down to his ankles as he tried to prise open an entrance door to the store Blackburn Road in the early hours of the morning.

If his peener can pry open a door, best not fark with him.  Put him in jail and ten minutes later, he's trouserless and free.


And you've 6 jail guards with holes through the back of their necks and broken jaws - we won't even talk about poor PC Suggs - thank gods for armored trousers
 
bughunter
‘’ 54 minutes ago  

Harry Freakstorm: Once again he pulled his trousers down to his ankles as he tried to prise open an entrance door to the store Blackburn Road in the early hours of the morning.

If his peener can pry open a door, best not fark with him.


external-preview.redd.itView Full Size
 
Nirbo
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
Here in Canada we have Bulk Barn.

I'm not packing in bulk though, so I'd be embarrassed to try this there.
 
Uchiha_Cycliste [TotalFark]
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
media-amazon.comView Full Size

+
cdn.shopify.comView Full Size

... i think I'm into it. Good ol' lighthouse chex.
 
Marcos P [TotalFark]
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Leftover Cocaine [TotalFark]
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

Does anyone want a Jelly Baby?
 
p51d007
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
He just wanted his "candy cane" covered with sprinkles!
 
I just lurk here
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

/ amateurs
 
Jake Havechek [TotalFark]
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
What's Lauren Boebert's husband doing in Scotland?
 
MythDragon
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
If I'm gonna flash my junk by anything, it'll  be this
media-amazon.comView Full Size

That way people have a good comparison.
 
berylman [TotalFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
Oh c'mon there was no physical contact whatsoever. The candy is unblemished!
/reminds me of a story where some hobo at a hospital urinated close to a fridge holding thousands of dollars in medication and they threw it all out due to "an abundance of caution"
 
BumpInTheNight [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

berylman: Oh c'mon there was no physical contact whatsoever. The candy is unblemished!
/reminds me of a story where some hobo at a hospital urinated close to a fridge holding thousands of dollars in medication and they threw it all out due to "an abundance of caution"


What if he'd sneezed?  We just don't know
 
Somaticasual
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

berylman: Oh c'mon there was no physical contact whatsoever. The candy is unblemished!
/reminds me of a story where some hobo at a hospital urinated close to a fridge holding thousands of dollars in medication and they threw it all out due to "an abundance of caution"


Hey.
One man's "abundance of caution" is the Janitor's "Best Day at work. Ever."
 
Conservative Evangelical Millennial Cyclist
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

MythDragon: If I'm gonna flash my junk by anything, it'll  be this
[media-amazon.com image 850x850]
That way people have a good comparison.


For how thin it is?
 
Rectum damn near killed em
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
64.media.tumblr.comView Full Size
 
Subtonic
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
Was that wrong? Should I not have done that?
 
