(Gothamist)   Come here, NYC school officials. See how stupid you are. The nice engineers told you "don't half-ass the classroom air purifier orders" and what did you do? You made the COVID worse   (gothamist.com) divider line
ZAZ [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Rich places with lower density and less community transmission get the good toys, poor places get the bad toys, and voilà correlation.

A dictionary says I should use the fancy French accent thingy even when I'm writing in English.
 
GardenWeasel [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Show me a failed system, and I'll show you a bean counter at the center of it.
 
I hereby demand that I be given a Fark account [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

GardenWeasel: Show me a failed system, and I'll show you a bean counter at the center of it.


The bean counter was placed there by someone.
 
Warthog [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
It's almost as if airborne viruses that require more than passing exposure to be transmitted are going to spread more in places where the air stagnates, and hit the hardest among unvaccinated populations (5-11 yo).  Who knew?
 
Eightballjacket [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

GardenWeasel: Show me a failed system, and I'll show you a bean counter at the center of it.


From my limited involvement in Government, the bean counters have very little control of the spending policies of the unit they work for.  They are order takers, not order givers.  The corrupt political hacks are at the center of failed systems like, say, the City of Detroit.
 
sxacho [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Worse... or better?
 
SuperChuck
‘’ 1 hour ago  

ZAZ: Rich places with lower density and less community transmission get the good toys, poor places get the bad toys, and voilà correlation.

A dictionary says I should use the fancy French accent thingy even when I'm writing in English.


New York City is poor?
 
gamergirl23
‘’ 1 hour ago  

SuperChuck: ZAZ: Rich places with lower density and less community transmission get the good toys, poor places get the bad toys, and voilà correlation.

A dictionary says I should use the fancy French accent thingy even when I'm writing in English.

New York City is poor?


Parts of it, yes.
 
cwheelie
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The only thing dumber than the people screaming at school board members are the school board members
 
Russ1642
‘’ 1 hour ago  
When you go to purchase something you need to have some specifications. You don't just go with the lowest price because that's always zero. You only look at stuff that meets your specs and completely ignore the rest. But when people are in a rush or short on cash they'll buy complete shiat thinking it's better than nothing. It rarely is.
 
MythDragon
‘’ 1 hour ago  

I hereby demand that I be given a Fark account: GardenWeasel: Show me a failed system, and I'll show you a bean counter at the center of it.

The bean counter was placed there by someone.


Even the bean counter are provided by the lowest bidder.
 
Warthog [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Russ1642: When you go to purchase something you need to have some specifications. You don't just go with the lowest price because that's always zero. You only look at stuff that meets your specs and completely ignore the rest. But when people are in a rush or short on cash they'll buy complete shiat thinking it's better than nothing. It rarely is.


You've just described the entire Walmart business model.
 
Somaticasual
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Warthog: Russ1642: When you go to purchase something you need to have some specifications. You don't just go with the lowest price because that's always zero. You only look at stuff that meets your specs and completely ignore the rest. But when people are in a rush or short on cash they'll buy complete shiat thinking it's better than nothing. It rarely is.

You've just described the entire Walmart business model.


Well, definitely Woot or Wish.com....
 
Oneiros
‘’ 1 hour ago  
This Old House had a segment on making your own filter with a box fan, some standard filters, and duct tape.   Sounds like it would've been better than what the schools got.

How to Make a DIY Air Filter | Ask This Old House
Youtube aw7fUMhNov8


Although, he was using MERV 13, which isn't quite up to HEPA (MERV 17 and above) but it had high airflow with the box fan
 
farkinlovit
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
As a fully vaccinated person with a fully vaccinated child, too bad.  Caught it recently from a plague rat I worked with.  No symptoms but still positive.  Funny part is the plague rats claiming they're fine now, but seemed to have forgotten the three weeks they went through.....

// til they get it again
/// farkin plague rats....
 
swahnhennessy
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Irresponsible Homeowner
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
FTA: "the city purchased two air purifiers for every classroom from a Manhattan-based startup named Delos Living and its upstate partner Intellipure - a choice officials strongly backed ahead of the school year, even though the devices lack HEPA filters, the industry benchmark for air cleaning. "

So, basically $500 fans.
 
jjorsett [BareFark]
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
The DOE said educators with questions about the purifiers should speak with their school's custodial engineer.

Because who would be better at HVAC questions than a janitor?
 
reveal101
‘’ 40 minutes ago  

Warthog: Russ1642: When you go to purchase something you need to have some specifications. You don't just go with the lowest price because that's always zero. You only look at stuff that meets your specs and completely ignore the rest. But when people are in a rush or short on cash they'll buy complete shiat thinking it's better than nothing. It rarely is.

You've just described the entire Walmart business model.


Ah Walmart, where you can get what you need to anything around the home...and none of it well.
 
Geotpf
‘’ 39 minutes ago  

Oneiros: This Old House had a segment on making your own filter with a box fan, some standard filters, and duct tape.   Sounds like it would've been better than what the schools got.

[Youtube-video https://www.youtube.com/embed/aw7fUMhN​ov8]

Although, he was using MERV 13, which isn't quite up to HEPA (MERV 17 and above) but it had high airflow with the box fan


This is specifically mentioned in the farking article.
 
Artcurus
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

Oneiros: This Old House had a segment on making your own filter with a box fan, some standard filters, and duct tape.   Sounds like it would've been better than what the schools got.

[YouTube video: How to Make a DIY Air Filter | Ask This Old House]

Although, he was using MERV 13, which isn't quite up to HEPA (MERV 17 and above) but it had high airflow with the box fan


we won't talk about the shiatty box fan...1959 Kemore for the win
 
farkdd
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
There are a bunch of companies peddling overpriced, usually ionizer-based "air purifiers" that SOUND super cool but are usually either useless or far less effective than simple HEPA purifiers.

The problem is that simple, effective, tried-and-true HEPA filters are basically a HEPA filter + a fan, and are not super expensive, and don't have huge profit margins and teams of commissioned salespeople pushing them down school boards' throats.

It's kinda like how Merrill Lynch has commissioned salespeople & brokers convincing most companies to hire them for your 401Ks, meanwhile Vanguard does it for very very low cost but doesn't spend money on advertising and commissions....
 
HansoSparxx
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

ZAZ: Rich places with lower density and less community transmission get the good toys, poor places get the bad toys, and voilà correlation.

A dictionary says I should use the fancy French accent thingy even when I'm writing in English.


You didn't say 'wala'.  That makes you aces in my book.

/cringe
 
Hyjamon
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

farkinlovit: As a fully vaccinated person with a fully vaccinated child, too bad.  Caught it recently from a plague rat I worked with.  No symptoms but still positive.  Funny part is the plague rats claiming they're fine now, but seemed to have forgotten the three weeks they went through.....

// til they get it again
/// farkin plague rats....


I have heard tales about the memory thing too.

One of my bosses had it.  After time had passed there was the three weeks he was out of it that he doesn't recall signing some documents or decisions made.

sounds like when people are blackout drunk or Ambien walrus.  You think you are conscious, but really you are not.

Now having to deal with a new boss wanting to have our last meeting of the year double as holiday luncheon in a restaurant.

/god I need a new job
 
Carousel Beast
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
Huh. Not a single political mention in the thread. I wonder why that is?
 
kosherkow
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
so residential portable air filters relying on natural ventilation rather than increased mechanical ventilation...?  hard pass..

there have been so many manufacturers out there offering solutions (must which don't pass the smell test), and the best we have found and implemented is needlepoint bipolar ionization units in the supply air duct (but that has serious limitation too)

if interested, there is a great white paper by Steve Taylor (a very respected ME in our industry) that goes into all the details of trying use HVAC systems to reduce COVID and the effects thereof.

https://tayloreng.egnyte.com/dl/6hveh​H​Gx8B/2020-10-14_Updated_TE_COVID19_Whi​te_Paper.pdf_
 
p89tech
‘’ 1 minute ago  
At about $38k for the school year 2020-21, New York State has the highest per student spending of any state in the nation by far. The next closest is New Hampshire at about $28k

NY ranks below average on most metrics designed to measure student performance.

NH ranks above average on most metrics designed to measure student performance.

What makes you think New York State (especially NYC) school spending is about what's good and healthy or best for the students?

To be fair, this is nothing new and the people who run NY public schools are often the product of NY public schools. How are they to know HappyFunTime Brand Air Purifiers from Amazon are likely to be good quality or effective units?
 
