 Skip to content
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(The Daily Beast)   Shouting "White power" and "Kill all the n-words" on a stage is no way to go through life, son (of the president of an Alabama school board)   (thedailybeast.com) divider line
20
    More: Murica, High school, school board president's son, Alabama school district's inaction, Racism, Race, Jocelyn Logan, members of the school board, Education  
•       •       •

674 clicks; posted to Main » on 19 Nov 2021 at 7:30 AM (33 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



20 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
vudukungfu [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Sounds like a right coward, that guy
 
ChrisDe
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
Wonder where he learned that?
 
OrionXVI
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

ChrisDe: Wonder where he learned that?


Alabama.
 
Tyrone Slothrop
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
Ladies and gentlemen, the future Republican nominee for President.
 
Gyrfalcon
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
What a delightful town. Why do we need to keep that state again?
 
dracos31
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
But remember, there is no racism anymore because Obama and suchas, which means Libs are the real racists for bringing this up.
 
Harry Freakstorm [BareFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
Son (of the president of an Alabama school board) is about to learn a valuable lesson:   That, as son (of the president of an Alabama school board) aint nothing gonna happen to him

"It's not like they will do anything about it," Logan said her son told her, before she approached the school board and called on the school district's president Amy Carter to resign
 
buster_v
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
What the hell is the point of that?
 
ArcadianRefugee
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
her son was mimicking a TikTok video and, despite appearing to look into the camera, wasn't aware that he was being recorded

"He was only joking and it's their fault for recording him. "
 
Harry Freakstorm [BareFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
Sorry, kid.  You can't join the klan until you're 18.  Rules iz rules.  But, you can go to rallies, help with the setup and cleanups.  You can stand in the back of the barn and salute and yell.
 
Headso
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
It's Alabama subs, so it's Son/Grandfather
 
AppleOptionEsc
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

Harry Freakstorm: Sorry, kid.  You can't join the klan until you're 18.  Rules iz rules.  But, you can go to rallies, help with the setup and cleanups.  You can stand in the back of the barn and salute and yell.


You can, however go freelance/intern if you come up to Wisconsin, apparently.
 
IvanTheSilent
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
Sherman, where are you?
 
thealgorerhythm
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

Gyrfalcon: What a delightful town. Why do we need to keep that state again?


It keeps Tennessee from leaking into the Gulf and Mississippi from falling over
 
Nana's Vibrator
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
HERITAGE ISN'T HATE!!!
 
MBooda
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
Cullman City Schools would clearly punish our son if he made a video threatening the white students

Yes, I distinctly recall when Cullman City Schools punished Eddie Murphy.

Eddie Murphy - Kill the White People- Saturday night live . COMEDY
Youtube VtuYWlh6fJ4
 
Mr. Shabooboo
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

OrionXVI: ChrisDe: Wonder where he learned that?

Alabama.


It's 1960 all over again...and again...and again...It's like Groundhog Day in these places.

encrypted-tbn0.gstatic.comView Full Size

pbs.orgView Full Size
 
spongeboob
‘’ 1 minute ago  

dracos31: But remember, there is no racism anymore because Obama and suchas, which means Libs are the real racists for bringing this up.


And some White person was sentenced to jail even though White skin is supposed to be a get out of jail free card*

*paraphrased from an actual Fark comment posted this month
 
Monkeyfark Ridiculous
‘’ 1 minute ago  

Gyrfalcon: What a delightful town. Why do we need to keep that state again?


There's a whole list of reasons:
1. Marshall Space Flight Center
2. National Voting Rights Museum
3. uhhh
 
iheartscotch
‘’ 1 minute ago  
Imagine being so intellectually stunted that you say something like that in a public forum.
 
Displayed 20 of 20 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Obsolete HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

Want more news before we break it? Try

TotalFark

See what's behind the green door
and help keep the tap flowing

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.