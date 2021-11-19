 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(Windsor Star)   Dark humor makes great obituaries. Pour one out for Jennifer and fark cancer   (windsorstar.remembering.ca) divider line
26
    More: Sad, Windsor, Ontario, Jennifer Lee Ellis, lieu of flowers, Cremation, Funeral, Chatham-Kent, Ontario, St. Clair College, English-language films  
•       •       •

1339 clicks; posted to Main » on 19 Nov 2021 at 8:30 AM (1 hour ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



26 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
Bathia_Mapes [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 7 hours ago  
♥♥
 
Kat09tails [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Unforgiven
Youtube CXYReuRVnU4
 
robv83
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Ooof
 
pc_gator [TotalFark]
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
RIP Goth Kid

media4.giphy.comView Full Size
 
Tyrone Slothrop
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
"Although a traditional Viking funeral pyre was her preferred choice, due to Windsor bylaws, a boring cremation has taken place."

My uncle's been trying to figue out a way to do a Viking funeral legally.
 
smed7 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
Damnit.  She should be able to have her Viking funeral pyre one way or another.
Seems like the kinda lass I'd enjoy sinking a pint with, god-speed young-lady.
 
Harry Freakstorm [BareFark]
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
customs broker?

Yeah.  I don't understand a lot of customs either.  Like washing your hands after using the toilet.  I mean, I didn't pee in my hands.  A lot.
 
AuralArgument
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
Holy Crap, I've talked with her for work purposes.

RIP awesome customs broker.
 
Nicki Minaj's Cousin's Friend's Swollen Testicle
‘’ 47 minutes ago  

Tyrone Slothrop: "Although a traditional Viking funeral pyre was her preferred choice, due to Windsor bylaws, a boring cremation has taken place."

My uncle's been trying to figue out a way to do a Viking funeral legally.


Did the Vikings care about 'legal'? Do it, and pillage anyone who tries to stop you!
 
Harry Freakstorm [BareFark]
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
Jennifer was a collector of turtle paraphernalia and was an avid enthusiast of office supplies, especially pens.

God:  Office Supply Thief.  I commit thee to the Second Circle of Heck.   Sorry.  I don't make the rules.  The Office Manager does.

Heck's not Hell but there's no causal Friday
 
Optimal_Illusion
‘’ 45 minutes ago  

Tyrone Slothrop: "Although a traditional Viking funeral pyre was her preferred choice, due to Windsor bylaws, a boring cremation has taken place."

My uncle's been trying to figue out a way to do a Viking funeral legally.


Just hire members of the NFL team chuck him into the grave at 50 paces.
 
Optimal_Illusion
‘’ 44 minutes ago  

smed7: Damnit.  She should be able to have her Viking funeral pyre one way or another.
Seems like the kinda lass I'd enjoy sinking a pint with, god-speed young-lady.


They can't burn her body, but holding a raging bonfire at a later date could do in her memory.
 
weirdneighbour
‘’ 41 minutes ago  

AuralArgument: Holy Crap, I've talked with her for work purposes.

RIP awesome customs broker.


RIP, I live an hour from her, I hear good strip clubs in Windsor.
 
Another Government Employee
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
A proper Irish wake for this lady.
 
AuralArgument
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
Optimal_Illusion:

I'll be having a bonfire along concession 6.


I'll make sure it's raging.
 
chucknasty [recently expired TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
the song:
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=7sqyw​_​oyWFE

the Alphaville version is much better but if she was playing at being goth I get it.
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=t1TcD​H​rkQYg

young people dying to cancer deeply saddens me. kids who never get a first kiss, who never learn the ups and downs of relationships, who never own a cat, learn things in school that change them. cancer sucks. sorry. the obit made me maudlin.
 
AuralArgument
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
weirdneighbour:

Alas no more.

All the mid range ones are gone.

They stopped giving licences.
 
BafflerMeal
‘’ 39 minutes ago  

chucknasty: the song:
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=7sqyw_​oyWFE

the Alphaville version is much better but if she was playing at being goth I get it.
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=t1TcDH​rkQYg

young people dying to cancer deeply saddens me. kids who never get a first kiss, who never learn the ups and downs of relationships, who never own a cat, learn things in school that change them. cancer sucks. sorry. the obit made me maudlin.


We all get the same amount of time. Exactly one life
 
NoGods
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
Fark cancer. My older brother was diagnosed with glioblastoma and the doctors gave him 6 months. Unfortunately they were very accurate. I figured out many different anniversaries and dates to remember him. The toughest was the day that I was the exact age he was when he passed away. Thanksgiving weekend will include the 5th anniversary of his death. I plan to have plenty of bourbon and pretend to move on.
 
chucknasty [recently expired TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

BafflerMeal: chucknasty: the song:
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=7sqyw_​oyWFE

the Alphaville version is much better but if she was playing at being goth I get it.
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=t1TcDH​rkQYg

young people dying to cancer deeply saddens me. kids who never get a first kiss, who never learn the ups and downs of relationships, who never own a cat, learn things in school that change them. cancer sucks. sorry. the obit made me maudlin.

We all get the same amount of time. Exactly one life


true but if I spend my time doing world travel and sleeping with many pretty girls and experimenting with enough drugs to realize I don't want to do them anymore and learning to program computers, to say nothing of books, movies and TV shows people missed the finale of. I take your point but some lives are fuller than others. young people dying are robbed of many of life's joys.
 
PunGent
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

NoGods: Fark cancer. My older brother was diagnosed with glioblastoma and the doctors gave him 6 months. Unfortunately they were very accurate. I figured out many different anniversaries and dates to remember him. The toughest was the day that I was the exact age he was when he passed away. Thanksgiving weekend will include the 5th anniversary of his death. I plan to have plenty of bourbon and pretend to move on.


I like the thought that cancer never wins...since it dies too, the very best it can do is tie.
 
jgilb
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

Tyrone Slothrop: "Although a traditional Viking funeral pyre was her preferred choice, due to Windsor bylaws, a boring cremation has taken place."

My uncle's been trying to figue out a way to do a Viking funeral legally.


Just do it.
Better to ask for forgiveness...
 
PunGent
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

Harry Freakstorm: Jennifer was a collector of turtle paraphernalia and was an avid enthusiast of office supplies, especially pens.

God:  Office Supply Thief.  I commit thee to the Second Circle of Heck.   Sorry.  I don't make the rules.  The Office Manager does.

Heck's not Hell but there's no causal Friday


Deliberate, or best typo I'll see all day?
 
Boojum2k [TotalFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
Hoist a drink in her honor and fark cancer!
 
Huck And Molly Ziegler
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

PunGent: NoGods: Fark cancer. My older brother was diagnosed with glioblastoma and the doctors gave him 6 months. Unfortunately they were very accurate. I figured out many different anniversaries and dates to remember him. The toughest was the day that I was the exact age he was when he passed away. Thanksgiving weekend will include the 5th anniversary of his death. I plan to have plenty of bourbon and pretend to move on.

I like the thought that cancer never wins...since it dies too, the very best it can do is tie.


Interesting point. Physiologically, what happens to the cancer cells when the host dies? What happens to the mechanism that causes them to multiply? Do they die immediately? Or, for a little while, are they like vultures on carrion?
 
Displayed 26 of 26 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Obsolete HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

Total access
Total knowledge
Total Fark

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.