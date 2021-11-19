 Skip to content
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(STLToday)   Missouri adds 22% to its COVID death rate. oops   (stltoday.com) divider line
13
    More: Scary, Vaccination, Vaccine, Department of Health and Social Security, Immune system, Chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, Count, Hypertension, Department of Health  
•       •       •

528 clicks; posted to Main » on 19 Nov 2021 at 3:25 AM (1 hour ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



13 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
Dr. DJ Duckhunt [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Probably the fault of my work computer, but that page was an unformatted ad nightmare.
 
Neondistraction
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Do you really think a state would do that?  Just under-report their COVID deaths?
 
jaytkay [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Virtually all preventable since vaccines were widespread. LOL comedy gold.
 
ArcadianRefugee
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Next up: North Dakota.

State Populations:
Wyoming: 581,075
Vermont: 623,251
D.C.: 714,153
Alaska: 724,357
COVID Dead: 764,473*
North Dakota: 770,026

* not sure if these additional are included
 
ArcadianRefugee
‘’ 1 hour ago  

jaytkay: Virtually all preventable since vaccines were widespread. LOL comedy gold.


I still hear "bUT pEopLe wiTH tHe vACciNe caN sTilL GeT cOviD!" from idiots I work with.
 
KodosZardoz
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Dr. DJ Duckhunt: Probably the fault of my work computer, but that page was an unformatted ad nightmare.


It was because of the Covid cooties. It has infected your computer.
 
AmbassadorBooze
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Time for Biden to nuke Missouri.

Problem solved.
 
GalFisk
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Missourable.
 
studebaker hoch
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Neondistraction: Do you really think a state would do that?  Just under-report their COVID deaths?


Sure! But they can't hide the corpses, so they end up reported as totally-not-from-covid "Excess deaths"
 
Oysterman
‘’ 1 hour ago  

AmbassadorBooze: Time for Biden to nuke Missouri.

Problem solved.


i2.wp.comView Full Size
 
erik-k [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

studebaker hoch: Neondistraction: Do you really think a state would do that?  Just under-report their COVID deaths?

Sure! But they can't hide the corpses, so they end up reported as totally-not-from-covid "Excess deaths"


Mmmmh, those were fun times last summer.

The pathetic bleating of the denialists...

"No no it's not the gyna hoax virus, it's some OTHER disease, that can't be detected, that seems to miraculously track covid cases, that causes people to die with the same symptoms as covid. It's not covid because covid iS jUsT tHe FlU!"
 
foo monkey
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
More Liberal propaganda and re-writing "theirstory."  I guarantee you nearly every one of these manufactured deaths had a co-morbid condition, like being unvaccinated.
 
Gyrfalcon
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
That's impossible.  I don't know that many people, so there can't possibly be that many dead people.
 
Displayed 13 of 13 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Obsolete HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

Can't get enough Fark in your life? Try

TotalFark

More threads. More community. More Farking.

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.