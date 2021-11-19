 Skip to content
 
derpes_simplex
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Critical Recess Theory
 
Marcos P [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Some of the kids are alright (?)

tommyl66
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Read it as "Grass Pants High School" and was looking forward to finding out how that name came about.
 
Ragin' Asian
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Slowly and incrementally. I'm hoping using "gay" and the f word as casual pejoratives becomes as taboo as the n word. I don't think it's going to happen in my lifetime.

That being said, it doesn't diminish the fact the students in the article did a good thing. I hope the bigoted school board members are named and shamed.
 
rainbowbutter
‘’ 1 hour ago  
this is very cool- i don't know where Grant's Pass is in Ore., but there are some backasswards parts and places in the PNW like everywhere else, so it's so great to see stuff like this.  unsurprising that it's still necessary though: that some of the school staff would attempt to mandate a thing like gender identity!- and use school property to do it- in their little autocracy.  the people attracted to these jobs don't change.  but as time passes they may be edged out by a new type, who want to guide instead of dictate, as long as the other adults involved can remember children are people.
and don't start, guy who's going to say that trans kids are probably no more than 1 or 2 out of 7 years worth of students.  that's not the point.  the point is not to be shiatty to each other just because it was good enough for Pap's generation.  that's not a valid philosophy, it's laziness.  treat people how you want to be treated or stay the fark home.
ok, well- i think that's everything.  stay safe, enjoy the rest of the convention; we've got some coffee and pastries in the back for you
 
swahnhennessy
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Ragin' Asian: Slowly and incrementally. I'm hoping using "gay" and the f word as casual pejoratives becomes as taboo as the n word. I don't think it's going to happen in my lifetime.

That being said, it doesn't diminish the fact the students in the article did a good thing. I hope the bigoted school board members are named and shamed.


You're either over 80 or live in a horrible place.
 
Tyrone Slothrop
‘’ 55 minutes ago  

Ragin' Asian: Slowly and incrementally. I'm hoping using "gay" and the f word as casual pejoratives becomes as taboo as the n word. I don't think it's going to happen in my lifetime.

That being said, it doesn't diminish the fact the students in the article did a good thing. I hope the bigoted school board members are named and shamed.


Would it be ok with you to use "gay" to mean happy, and "the f word" to mean cigarette (or bundle of sticks, depending on the variation)?
 
jimpapa
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
I don't mind.
There's a guy dancing with my guy.
 
big pig peaches
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
Meh. I'll be impress when the kids show up at school on the weekend to protest.
 
Snort
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
School board Is probably avoiding a lawsuit.
 
Ragin' Asian
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

Ragin' Asian: Slowly and incrementally. I'm hoping using "gay" and the f word as casual pejoratives becomes as taboo as the n word. I don't think it's going to happen in my lifetime.

That being said, it doesn't diminish the fact the students in the article did a good thing. I hope the bigoted school board members are named and shamed.


And Alabama totally kneecaps my point one thread up.
 
Ragin' Asian
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

swahnhennessy: Ragin' Asian: Slowly and incrementally. I'm hoping using "gay" and the f word as casual pejoratives becomes as taboo as the n word. I don't think it's going to happen in my lifetime.

That being said, it doesn't diminish the fact the students in the article did a good thing. I hope the bigoted school board members are named and shamed.

You're either over 80 or live in a horrible place.


Long Island, NY which is a horrible place. I hear the words on the commuter train from students of a Catholic all boys school I'm sad to say I'm an alumna. They do shut right the fark up when Fire Island season rolls around and find themselves outnumbered 10-1.
 
ArcadianRefugee
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
And then there's the thread just above this one.

*sigh*
 
Great_Milenko
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
Why are schools concerned with gender, chosen or biological, in the first place?

Math is math..  English is english.  Shakespeare is Shakespeare. And yes, biology is biology.  Or are we stuck in that 1950's mentality where boys go to shop class where they learn to smoke cigarettes and objectify women while girls go to home economics to learn how to bake cookies and darn socks?

These kids are going to encounter a lot of things when they leave the confines of their homes and schools.  Whether you personally agree or approve of these lifestyles, the reality is they're real, they're out there, and we don't need another generation of ignorant conservatives being "concerned" about what other people do with their lives.
 
Great_Milenko
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

tommyl66: Read it as "Grass Pants High School" and was looking forward to finding out how that name came about.


Grass skirts were part of the dress code in the late 1950's when Hawaii mania swept America.
 
MFK
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

Great_Milenko: Why are schools concerned with gender, chosen or biological, in the first place?

Math is math..  English is english.  Shakespeare is Shakespeare. And yes, biology is biology.  Or are we stuck in that 1950's mentality where boys go to shop class where they learn to smoke cigarettes and objectify women while girls go to home economics to learn how to bake cookies and darn socks?

These kids are going to encounter a lot of things when they leave the confines of their homes and schools.  Whether you personally agree or approve of these lifestyles, the reality is they're real, they're out there, and we don't need another generation of ignorant conservatives being "concerned" about what other people do with their lives.


Regardless of how conservatives feel about anything, if the youth agrees that this is how it's going to be for them, then that's how it's going to be for everyone moving forward. It's their world, after all and they are just waiting everyone out.
 
thatboyoverthere
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

Great_Milenko: Why are schools concerned with gender, chosen or biological, in the first place?

Math is math..  English is english.  Shakespeare is Shakespeare. And yes, biology is biology.  Or are we stuck in that 1950's mentality where boys go to shop class where they learn to smoke cigarettes and objectify women while girls go to home economics to learn how to bake cookies and darn socks?

These kids are going to encounter a lot of things when they leave the confines of their homes and schools.  Whether you personally agree or approve of these lifestyles, the reality is they're real, they're out there, and we don't need another generation of ignorant conservatives being "concerned" about what other people do with their lives.


Funny how all the organization that actually study biology disagree with transphobes.
 
