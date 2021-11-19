 Skip to content
 
(SFGate)   Turns out California's summer fires weren't just all-natural organic wild grown fires. Someone slipped some GMO fire into the mix and the whole batch is being recalled for cross contamination   (sfgate.com) divider line
    More: Followup, Jury, Gary Stephen Maynard, Grand jury, Cascade Range, Supreme Court of the United States, United States Department of Justice, Maynard's alleged arson spree, United States Attorney  
thisisyourbrainonFark
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
His black soul was caught by his black Soul.
 
Oneiros
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
"Maynard appears to have taught briefly at Santa Clara University and Sonoma State University, where a Gary Maynard was listed as a lecturer in criminal justice studies specializing in criminal justice, cults and deviant behavior."
 
Gyrfalcon
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
Nice. In case firefighters in the Sierras aren't in enough danger.
 
Mr. Shabooboo
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
Up on the hills their stuff is laced with kerosene..
But yours was really clean..
 
August11
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
Lightning fires behind firefighters sounds like attempted murder.
 
