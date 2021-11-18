 Skip to content
(Gizmodo)   Up to 1.6 million Americans won't care if I fart   (gizmodo.com) divider line
    Olfaction, study estimates, New research Thursday, aftereffect of covid-19, lingering loss of smell, chronic anosmia, study author Jay Piccirillo, long-term anosmia  
Billy Liar [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
*throws deodorant away*
 
scottydoesntknow [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Gubbo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
There's a loudmouth anti vax moron I know that insists all 1.6 million are lying.

/Not that I know
//Drinks in the same bar
 
cman [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
There's an easy way to restore their sense of smell. Have them clean up catshiat for a whole day.
 
arkansized [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Yeah, but they haven't lost their hearing.
 
riffraff [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Raises hand. I lost it in January. Still mostly gone, but the past couple of weeks I've gotten little bits back.
 
El_Dan
‘’ 1 hour ago  
So that's why it's been so much easier to go down on your mom.
 
drjekel_mrhyde
‘’ 1 hour ago  

riffraff: Raises hand. I lost it in January. Still mostly gone, but the past couple of weeks I've gotten little bits back.


Go eat some White castle with extra onions, and sleep under a thick blanket that night.
 
The Bunyip
‘’ 1 hour ago  
iTs jUsT liKe tHe fLu

/know two people that have not regained sense of smell after 12 months
 
jim32rr
‘’ 1 hour ago  

cman: There's an easy way to restore their sense of smell. Have them clean up catshiat for a whole day.


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
ongbok
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Gotta find a women this has happened to. Can you imagine the blumpkins?
 
jim32rr
‘’ 1 hour ago  

arkansized: Yeah, but they haven't lost their hearing.


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
demonfaerie [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I lost my taste, but kept my sense of smell when I got sick in February 2020. Doctors later think I had covid, because of that, and all the other symptoms. After getting better, I got a odd rash on my torso, and I got a odd smell randomly like a metallic smell with a hint of laughing gas. The smell went away after getting my two Pfizer shots, but it came back when I got my booster. I think my body low key hates me, and wants to tell me that.
 
Opacity [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I'm in this camp. My sense of smell is all but gone. There's a few things that seem to kickstart it. Garlic being one I can control, as in cook something heavy in garlic myself. It's only temporary though. Ten days and I'm back to smelling next to nothing.
 
Devo Cornholiosky
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Footage of Paul Rudd working up some material ahead of time:
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
HighlanderRPI
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Still dwarfed by the number of people who lost their sense of responsibility to care about their fellow human beings
 
Devo Cornholiosky
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Devo Cornholiosky: Footage of Paul Rudd working up some material ahead of time:
[Fark user image 293x200] [View Full Size image _x_]


damnit, wrong thread.  enjoy the clip, anyway.
/fark anti-vaxxers
 
ColonelCathcart
‘’ 1 hour ago  

HighlanderRPI: Still dwarfed by the number of people who lost their sense of responsibility to care about their fellow human beings


When you don't care about my property or think that I am somehow the enemy because of my intersectional values, why should I care about any of you?
 
KungFuJunkie
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I have never had COVID, but am slowly losing my eyesight and hearing. No sympathy from me!
 
kb7rky
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I weathered COVID...now I feel like I'm breathing cigarette smoke all the time, and I have these crazy taste/smell sensations.

Had I not gotten vaccinated, I'd likely be dead, or on a ventilator.
 
farkitallletitend
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Children are similar to farts, you can only put up with your own.
 
Headso
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Damn, I'll need to amend the market share section in my PowerPoint presentation  for investors in my Bluetooth Smellovision Nose Buds.  I'm looking for angels only at this stage.
 
137 Is An Excellent Time
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Pinner
‘’ 1 hour ago  
No more teen spirit.
 
alexxia [TotalFark]
‘’ 56 minutes ago  

jim32rr: cman: There's an easy way to restore their sense of smell. Have them clean up catshiat for a whole day.

[Fark user image image 425x566]


I'm very tired, but I don't understand this ..can someone enlighten me?
 
The_Sponge [TotalFark]
‘’ 50 minutes ago  

arkansized: Yeah, but they haven't lost their hearing.


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
Let them become bus drivers since they won't care how bad the drunk hobos living on the metro smell.
 
whither_apophis [TotalFark]
‘’ 45 minutes ago  

ColonelCathcart: think that I am somehow the enemy because of my intersectional values, why should I care about any of you?


STOP means stop, not roll thru then speed up
 
Serious Post on Serious Thread
‘’ 44 minutes ago  

alexxia: jim32rr: cman: There's an easy way to restore their sense of smell. Have them clean up catshiat for a whole day.

[Fark user image image 425x566]

I'm very tired, but I don't understand this ..can someone enlighten me?


Uhhh...cat people let their cats boss them around? I guess?

/cat person
//kinda funny
///i guess?
 
ColonelCathcart
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
COVID is the most dangerous disease ever. You win Fark. I accept big brother.
 
GitOffaMyLawn [TotalFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  

riffraff: Raises hand. I lost it in January. Still mostly gone, but the past couple of weeks I've gotten little bits back.


Yep, took me about 10 months to get my sense of smell back.

Sometimes it still cuts out, and all I taste is sweet, sour, hot, and salty.
 
ColonelCathcart
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
Another symptom of COVID, according to another study:

Fark user imageView Full Size


This is no Joke.
 
Churchy LaFemme
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
Lost your sense of smell before the vaccine was available? That sucks! Lost your sense of smell after the vaccine was available? Sucks to be you!
 
Somacandra [TotalFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

ColonelCathcart: COVID is the most dangerous disease ever. You win Fark. I accept big brother.


What if big brother has COVID?
 
ColonelCathcart
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

Somacandra: ColonelCathcart: COVID is the most dangerous disease ever. You win Fark. I accept big brother.

What if big brother has COVID?


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Nirbo
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
That first image in the article is some bougie shiat.

I got vaccinated so my cheese plate wouldn't be wasted.
 
Nirbo
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
Also, eat shiat Cathcart.

/you know, just because.
 
thealgorerhythm
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
I actually fear this more than death. I love to eat.
 
jaivirtualcard
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
ColonelCathcart
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

Nirbo: Also, eat shiat Cathcart.

/you know, just because.


Well, since I'm triple vaccinated (and so are all my relatives) - I'd eat a bowl of COVID if you had some:

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
themindiswatching [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
I kinda wonder how American cuisine is going to end up over the next few decades. Maybe boiled beyond recognition will be the hottest food trend of the 2020s or something.
 
flearhcp95
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
I would pay money to lose my senses of taste and smell.  Seriously.
Then no more sugary sodas - I could just drink that sparkley piss water and lose 100#
 
themindiswatching [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

ColonelCathcart: When you don't care about my property or think that I am somehow the enemy because of my intersectional values, why should I care about any of you?


Please tell us more about your "property".

/on second thought, maybe I don't want to know
 
jaivirtualcard
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

flearhcp95: I would pay money to lose my senses of taste and smell.  Seriously.
Then no more sugary sodas - I could just drink that sparkley piss water and lose 100#


Go make out with a covid patient and cross your fingers.
 
johnny queso
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

cman: There's an easy way to restore their sense of smell. Have them clean up catshiat for a whole day.


oddly specific
 
