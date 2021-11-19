 Skip to content
 
(WRAL)   Two-year-old girl fighting brain cancer loves riding on her family's golf cart. It is one of the few things that makes her happy. Fark cancer... and fark the person that stole the golf cart   (wral.com) divider line
stuffy
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
Kneecap him.
 
fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
This kid is about to be flooded with Barbie electric jeep toys, isn't she?
 
