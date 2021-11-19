 Skip to content
(CBC)   BC's Lower Mainland is beyond Hope   (cbc.ca) divider line
real_headhoncho [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Local joke gets +1
 
sithon [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Badumm tsshh
 
jtown
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
comicvine.gamespot.comView Full Size
 
Derp Du Jour
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
Looks abandoned
 
SumoJeb
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
pbs.twimg.comView Full Size

I don't think the salmon and steelhead redds are supposed to be in the ocean like that.

For future internet users viewing this post as a cached file in some dusty dark corner of the web, salmon and steelhead were a type of fish that lived in the oceans and bred in the rivers.
 
God Is My Co-Pirate
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
It'll be months before the Coquihalla is repaired. Hopefully rail lines are up again sooner but it's not looking great.
 
