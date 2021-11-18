 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(WZZM 13 Grand Rapids)   News: Police come to your house for a domestic disturbance. Fark: Police arrest you for nine bucks   (wzzm13.com) divider line
18
    More: Dumbass, Hunting, American films, Police, English-language films, Agriculture, natural resource, search of the homeowner, White-tailed deer  
•       •       •

390 clicks; posted to Main » on 18 Nov 2021 at 10:30 PM (26 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



18 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
vudukungfu [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Doe!
 
hugram [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Nine bucks?
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
ecmoRandomNumbers [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
This is such bullish*t! White guys are getting away with murder in this country. Seriously.
 
maxandgrinch [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Spotlight truck hunter doesn't seem like the hard working industrious type who ever be able to pay the $59,000 in fines either.
 
Incident on 57th Street [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
kendelrio
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
Could have been two dollars...

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
moothemagiccow
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
This is why only cops should have guns
 
kdawg7736 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
Just saw the picture, but most states only allow you to take one per tag. This is overkill.
 
Boo_Guy
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
So did he plan on selling the antlers or meat? Or does he just enjoy killing deer?

/or both?
 
Trik
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
Speaking of domestic disturbances has there been a Zac Stacy topic yet?
I can't find one...
 
mrparks
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
So Bambi, a single parent child, is especially distraught by the death of his mother and isn't really whole again until he finds a girlfriend.
This also explains why there are so many strippers named Bambi.
 
jaivirtualcard
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
During an interview at the jail, Ernst told conservation officers he had no connection to the poached bucks, and said he could not hunt because his hunting license had been revoked.

You are not helping your case.
 
chitownmike
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

Boo_Guy: So did he plan on selling the antlers or meat? Or does he just enjoy killing deer?

/or both?


Who buys antlers?
 
jaivirtualcard
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

chitownmike: Boo_Guy: So did he plan on selling the antlers or meat? Or does he just enjoy killing deer?

/or both?

Who buys antlers?


Antler buyers
 
chitownmike
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

jaivirtualcard: chitownmike: Boo_Guy: So did he plan on selling the antlers or meat? Or does he just enjoy killing deer?

/or both?

Who buys antlers?

Antler buyers


Uh, your mom. Or something
 
drogg
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


/oblig
 
bucket_pup [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
Come to Montgomery County, MD and we'll give you a damn medal for this. Farking tick hotels deer are.
 
Latinwolf
‘’ less than a minute ago  
Looks at article, good one subby.
 
Displayed 18 of 18 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Obsolete HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

Come for the Total, stay for the Farking.

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.