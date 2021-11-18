 Skip to content
(WFLA Tampa Bay)   Everyone hates HOAs and their picky rules, right? Sometimes, though, they get it right   (wfla.com) divider line
76
•       •       •

TWX [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
HOAs exist because there are a lot of selfish and irresponsible people and they need some other organization encumbering their property to compel reasonable behavior.

Without HOAs, CC&Rs become enforceable by thread of legal action by the neighbors, rather than threat of fine.
 
edmo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Obviously, it's the War on ChristmasTM
 
ChrisDe
‘’ 1 hour ago  
No, they NEVER get it right.

<clicks>

OK, subby, you might be right on this one.
 
Madman drummers bummers [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
thehellisthis
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Driving Miss Daisy had the best critique on Christmas lights.
 
moothemagiccow
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The HOA is always wrong
fark HOAs
fark "property values"
And fark "single family" zoning
 
137 Is An Excellent Time
‘’ 1 hour ago  
If you don't want an HOA, don't buy in a farking community with them. Go live out in unincorporated bumfarkland, or shut the hell up about it.

God damned, peoples hate for HOAs is so stupid. It's literally DEEDED to your property, so, you know, don't buy it if you don't want it.

Not like I'd buy a house where my next door neighbor has a deeded right to kick me in the junk every third Tuesday of the month either.

¯\_(ツ)_/¯
 
Alunan
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Madman drummers bummers: [Fark user image 446x506]


This is the greatest thing.
 
Salmon
‘’ 1 hour ago  
My Christmas lights are on all year, man.

If the lights are on and the music is rocking, just come in don't bother knocking.
 
DoctorCal
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
Brace yourself for farkers who are bitterly resentful about not being able to store spare Winnebago parts in a rusted out canoe in the driveway.
 
TwowheelinTim [TotalFark]
‘’ 56 minutes ago  

ChrisDe: No, they NEVER get it right.

<clicks>

OK, subby, you might be right on this one.


I disagree, particularly in this family's case. Dude can't do it himself and it was the only availability the contractor had. I think they should cut him some slack. I think I should mention that I f*cking HATE Xmas.
 
Axeofjudgement
‘’ 55 minutes ago  

137 Is An Excellent Time: If you don't want an HOA, don't buy in a farking community with them. Go live out in unincorporated bumfarkland, or shut the hell up about it.

God damned, peoples hate for HOAs is so stupid. It's literally DEEDED to your property, so, you know, don't buy it if you don't want it.

Not like I'd buy a house where my next door neighbor has a deeded right to kick me in the junk every third Tuesday of the month either.

¯\_(ツ)_/¯


If I ever go for a house or property, I wish to live as I grew up.

Meaning I'm stepping outside and pissing into a tree line and not called a sex offender.
 
ssa5
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
I am 4 months removed from living under an HOA of Karens and I still have yet to recover. It may be years until I am once again able to free myself from the horrors of their tyrannical reign. They need support groups for people who have freed themselves of HOAs.
 
EL EM
‘’ 54 minutes ago  

DoctorCal: Brace yourself for farkers who are bitterly resentful about not being able to store spare Winnebago parts in a rusted out canoe in the driveway.


You have been ordered by the court to stay away from my property.
 
Nicholas D. Wolfwood [OhFark]
‘’ 54 minutes ago  

ChrisDe: No, they NEVER get it right.

<clicks>

OK, subby, you might be right on this one.


Normally, I would agree with you.  Despite Florida, despite it being an HOA, my inclination is to say they got it right.

But on the flip side, if it was the only opening the company had in its schedule, and the homeowner was unable to get up on a ladder and do the job personally, I think that might qualify as extenuating circumstances.

So, I guess you could say I'm 'on the fence' on this one, to coin a Farkism.
 
DoctorCal
‘’ 53 minutes ago  

TwowheelinTim: ChrisDe: No, they NEVER get it right.

<clicks>

OK, subby, you might be right on this one.

I disagree, particularly in this family's case. Dude can't do it himself and it was the only availability the contractor had. I think they should cut him some slack. I think I should mention that I f*cking HATE Xmas.


Paul McCartney - Wonderful Christmastime
Youtube 94Ye-3C1FC8
 
Richard Freckle [TotalFark]
‘’ 53 minutes ago  

Madman drummers bummers: [Fark user image image 446x506]


I just want to hijack your image and also add that Christmas has invaded the fringe of October.  Yes friends another month has been taken.  We are under attack people!

/CSB went to get Halloween decor on the 29th and all of it had been put away and there were giant blowup Santas and Christmas trees everywhere.

//I nearly died
 
DoctorCal
‘’ 51 minutes ago  

Nicholas D. Wolfwood: ChrisDe: No, they NEVER get it right.

<clicks>

OK, subby, you might be right on this one.

Normally, I would agree with you.  Despite Florida, despite it being an HOA, my inclination is to say they got it right.

But on the flip side, if it was the only opening the company had in its schedule, and the homeowner was unable to get up on a ladder and do the job personally, I think that might qualify as extenuating circumstances.

So, I guess you could say I'm 'on the fence' on this one, to coin a Farkism.



I don't remember seeing your petition to the Architectural Review Board to build a fence.
 
TwowheelinTim [TotalFark]
‘’ 51 minutes ago  

DoctorCal: TwowheelinTim: ChrisDe: No, they NEVER get it right.

<clicks>

OK, subby, you might be right on this one.

I disagree, particularly in this family's case. Dude can't do it himself and it was the only availability the contractor had. I think they should cut him some slack. I think I should mention that I f*cking HATE Xmas.

[YouTube video: Paul McCartney - Wonderful Christmastime]


Okay, you did that just to be mean. I like your style.
 
Mugato [TotalFark]
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
How is that hurting anyone, exactly if someone puts their lights up early?
 
DoctorCal
‘’ 49 minutes ago  

TwowheelinTim: DoctorCal: TwowheelinTim: ChrisDe: No, they NEVER get it right.

<clicks>

OK, subby, you might be right on this one.

I disagree, particularly in this family's case. Dude can't do it himself and it was the only availability the contractor had. I think they should cut him some slack. I think I should mention that I f*cking HATE Xmas.

[YouTube video: Paul McCartney - Wonderful Christmastime]

Okay, you did that just to be mean. I like your style.


There is truly not a single thing about it to like.
 
dark brew [OhFark]
‘’ 49 minutes ago  

137 Is An Excellent Time: If you don't want an HOA, don't buy in a farking community with them. Go live out in unincorporated bumfarkland, or shut the hell up about it.

God damned, peoples hate for HOAs is so stupid. It's literally DEEDED to your property, so, you know, don't buy it if you don't want it.

Not like I'd buy a house where my next door neighbor has a deeded right to kick me in the junk every third Tuesday of the month either.

¯\_(ツ)_/¯


Nearly 100% of all of the new development in my city is in HOA communities, and currently there are only 7 houses for sale that have no HOA, and only one of those is under 500k --- and I live in freaking Idaho.  Sure, sure I could always just live in a different city and try to find a non HOA home, but we can also acknowledge that HOAs are very prevalent in some areas and most of them are annoying as hell.

Also who gives a shiat if someone leaves up their lights year round?  Put them up, don't, put them up early, take them down late, doesn't ruffle my feathers in the slightest.  None of this shiat matters.
 
OgreMagi
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
I don't want to see a single farking xmas decoration any sooner than black friday.
 
thiefofdreams
‘’ 48 minutes ago  

Richard Freckle: Madman drummers bummers: [Fark user image image 446x506]

I just want to hijack your image and also add that Christmas has invaded the fringe of October.  Yes friends another month has been taken.  We are under attack people!

/CSB went to get Halloween decor on the 29th and all of it had been put away and there were giant blowup Santas and Christmas trees everywhere.

//I nearly died


My wife does snack packs for the after school reading program she runs.

October 28th we went to Walmart to get candy to give out.

They candy was already boxed back up and christmas trees were being put up.

farking christmas can die in a fire.

Let's be thankful, but then lets leave in the middle of the day to go grey thursday shopping, beat up some people for some gear, then come home sleep until 3am then go get in line at walmart to go get into another worldstar hiphop brawl.

Yes truly the season of giving.
 
Someone Else's Alt
‘’ 47 minutes ago  

Mugato: How is that hurting anyone, exactly if someone puts their lights up early?


Tell us you don't know anything about HOAs without saying you don't know anything about HOAs.
 
Trainspotr
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
Put your lights up whenever you want. Don't turn them on until after Thanksgiving.
 
gameshowhost [recently expired TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 46 minutes ago  

137 Is An Excellent Time: Not like I'd buy a house where my next door neighbor has a deeded right to kick me in the junk every third Tuesday of the month either.


oy, no kinkshaming
 
137 Is An Excellent Time
‘’ 46 minutes ago  

Mugato: How is that hurting anyone, exactly if someone puts their lights up early?


There's a house in my neighborhood that does those stupid drive-by lights all year round. (Neon for Easter, Green for St. Paddy's Day, Red, White, and Blue for July 4th, Orange for Halloween, and of course Xmas.)

There's nothing against the law about doing this - and it's on all day and night. 24/7, with a speaker on the lawn playing all the hits of that particular season.

I can see why some people might be annoyed by this type of crap. I'm sure his neighbors are nonplussed about the airport runway worth of lights in their bedroom windows year-round, but, their choice to live next door I guess?
 
Mugato [TotalFark]
‘’ 45 minutes ago  

OgreMagi: I don't want to see a single farking xmas decoration any sooner than black friday.


Which Black Friday? There's like one every month now. It's no longer just the day after Thanksgiving.

I find them kind of annoying too but I also acknowledge that I'm not the only human on the planet.
 
137 Is An Excellent Time
‘’ 45 minutes ago  

dark brew: 137 Is An Excellent Time: If you don't want an HOA, don't buy in a farking community with them. Go live out in unincorporated bumfarkland, or shut the hell up about it.

God damned, peoples hate for HOAs is so stupid. It's literally DEEDED to your property, so, you know, don't buy it if you don't want it.

Not like I'd buy a house where my next door neighbor has a deeded right to kick me in the junk every third Tuesday of the month either.

¯\_(ツ)_/¯

Nearly 100% of all of the new development in my city is in HOA communities, and currently there are only 7 houses for sale that have no HOA, and only one of those is under 500k --- and I live in freaking Idaho.  Sure, sure I could always just live in a different city and try to find a non HOA home, but we can also acknowledge that HOAs are very prevalent in some areas and most of them are annoying as hell.

Also who gives a shiat if someone leaves up their lights year round?  Put them up, don't, put them up early, take them down late, doesn't ruffle my feathers in the slightest.  None of this shiat matters.


Clark Griswold is a goal for many in this hilariously stupid country.

Idaho has plenty of unincorporated areas to live. I doubt Ruby Ridge has an HOA to worry about.
 
nbt
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
If they don't turn the lights on prematurely, who cares when they're installed?  Where I live December is a bit late to be climbing a ladder.
 
Excelsior
‘’ 44 minutes ago  

137 Is An Excellent Time: If you don't want an HOA, don't buy in a farking community with them. Go live out in unincorporated bumfarkland, or shut the hell up about it.

God damned, peoples hate for HOAs is so stupid. It's literally DEEDED to your property, so, you know, don't buy it if you don't want it.


In many regions, "not having an HOA" isn't really much of a choice. In my region, 90% of the town is in one HOA or another, and pretty much 100% of all housing built after 1970.   The cities pretty much made membership to one a requirement in order to get a building permit approved, so the city can off-load the responsibility and cost for things like snow clearing and park/median green maintenance and such directly to the residents of an area.

That said, you do have a choice whether you pick a place in a neighborhood with an 85 page list of rules itemizing the explicitly permitted pantone shades of beige to re-paint your property with every two years, or one in a neighborhood with a 2 page list which basically just prohibits strip mining, hobo encampments in your back yard, or running an unlicensed feral dog sanctuary.
 
DoctorCal
‘’ 44 minutes ago  

OgreMagi: I don't want to see a single farking xmas decoration any sooner than black friday.


Very few people are as giving and caring as I. Here's the double you ordered.

Fark user imageView Full Size
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
OgreMagi
‘’ 44 minutes ago  

Mugato: OgreMagi: I don't want to see a single farking xmas decoration any sooner than black friday.

Which Black Friday? There's like one every month now. It's no longer just the day after Thanksgiving.

I find them kind of annoying too but I also acknowledge that I'm not the only human on the planet.


There is only one black friday despite what walmart might say.
 
OgreMagi
‘’ 43 minutes ago  

DoctorCal: OgreMagi: I don't want to see a single farking xmas decoration any sooner than black friday.

Very few people are as giving and caring as I. Here's the double you ordered.

[Fark user image 400x190] [View Full Size image _x_][Fark user image 777x569] [View Full Size image _x_]


You are a somuvabiatch
 
Excelsior
‘’ 42 minutes ago  

Richard Freckle: I just want to hijack your image and also add that Christmas has invaded the fringe of October.  Yes friends another month has been taken.  We are under attack people!


Our local walmart put up an aisle of christmas decorations mid-September.
 
DoctorCal
‘’ 42 minutes ago  

Mugato: OgreMagi: I don't want to see a single farking xmas decoration any sooner than black friday.

Which Black Friday? There's like one every month now. It's no longer just the day after Thanksgiving.

I find them kind of annoying too but I also acknowledge that I'm not the only human on the planet.


So I guess the day after Thanksgiving must be identified as Biggest Blackest Friday.
 
TwowheelinTim [TotalFark]
‘’ 41 minutes ago  

DoctorCal: TwowheelinTim: DoctorCal: TwowheelinTim: ChrisDe: No, they NEVER get it right.

<clicks>

OK, subby, you might be right on this one.

I disagree, particularly in this family's case. Dude can't do it himself and it was the only availability the contractor had. I think they should cut him some slack. I think I should mention that I f*cking HATE Xmas.

[YouTube video: Paul McCartney - Wonderful Christmastime]

Okay, you did that just to be mean. I like your style.

There is truly not a single thing about it to like.


I disagree.
 
Mugato [TotalFark]
‘’ 41 minutes ago  

137 Is An Excellent Time: I can see why some people might be annoyed by this type of crap. I'm sure his neighbors are nonplussed about the airport runway worth of lights in their bedroom windows year-round, but, their choice to live next door I guess?


If you have to engage in hyperbole to make your point, you don't have a point. Having "runway lights" blasting in the neighbor's yard is a separate issue from putting regular lights on a little earlier than you personally would like.

/don't even particularly like Christmas
//like busybody Karens less
 
Moose out front
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
I owned a townhouse in Colorado with an HOA and a house in Georgia with an HOA. I never had any problems with either of them. The Georgia one had events and newsletters and stuff, but I just ignored it all. The Colorado one I never heard a peep from. Just saw them take care of landscaping in common areas and sent them their check every month.
 
TwowheelinTim [TotalFark]
‘’ 40 minutes ago  

DoctorCal: TwowheelinTim: DoctorCal: TwowheelinTim: ChrisDe: No, they NEVER get it right.

<clicks>

OK, subby, you might be right on this one.

I disagree, particularly in this family's case. Dude can't do it himself and it was the only availability the contractor had. I think they should cut him some slack. I think I should mention that I f*cking HATE Xmas.

[YouTube video: Paul McCartney - Wonderful Christmastime]

Okay, you did that just to be mean. I like your style.

There is truly not a single thing about it to like.


I misread that. I do agree
 
TwowheelinTim [TotalFark]
‘’ 39 minutes ago  

DoctorCal: TwowheelinTim: DoctorCal: TwowheelinTim: ChrisDe: No, they NEVER get it right.

<clicks>

OK, subby, you might be right on this one.

I disagree, particularly in this family's case. Dude can't do it himself and it was the only availability the contractor had. I think they should cut him some slack. I think I should mention that I f*cking HATE Xmas.

[YouTube video: Paul McCartney - Wonderful Christmastime]

Okay, you did that just to be mean. I like your style.

There is truly not a single thing about it to like.


Wait. Like what?
 
137 Is An Excellent Time
‘’ 39 minutes ago  

Mugato: 137 Is An Excellent Time: I can see why some people might be annoyed by this type of crap. I'm sure his neighbors are nonplussed about the airport runway worth of lights in their bedroom windows year-round, but, their choice to live next door I guess?

If you have to engage in hyperbole to make your point, you don't have a point. Having "runway lights" blasting in the neighbor's yard is a separate issue from putting regular lights on a little earlier than you personally would like.

/don't even particularly like Christmas
//like busybody Karens less


Without rules, that is EXACTLY the type of crap that happens. This isn't hyperbole, the guy I'm talking about was on the news for something like 10 million LEDs and he had to upgrade his service to 3-phase to power it all.

Dumb as shiat? Sure.
Illegal? Nope.
HOA? None to be seen.
 
Nicholas D. Wolfwood [OhFark]
‘’ 39 minutes ago  

DoctorCal: Nicholas D. Wolfwood: ChrisDe: No, they NEVER get it right.

<clicks>

OK, subby, you might be right on this one.

Normally, I would agree with you.  Despite Florida, despite it being an HOA, my inclination is to say they got it right.

But on the flip side, if it was the only opening the company had in its schedule, and the homeowner was unable to get up on a ladder and do the job personally, I think that might qualify as extenuating circumstances.

So, I guess you could say I'm 'on the fence' on this one, to coin a Farkism.


I don't remember seeing your petition to the Architectural Review Board to build a fence.


Well, see, when we bought our house in 2014, in a nice quiet area with lots of trees in the northern Virginia DC suburbs, there was no HOA.  Still isn't.

So in 2017, when we wanted to replace the fence around our back yard in anticipation of getting a dog, no petition or approval was needed.

Same as in 2018 when we replaced our shed.  Got a nice 10' x 24' unit, Amish-built.  Came in prefab and was set up in a few hours.

/'Architectural Review Board'?  'ARB'?  Sir, this is an Arby's!
 
Mugato [TotalFark]
‘’ 38 minutes ago  

DoctorCal: So I guess the day after Thanksgiving must be identified as Biggest Blackest Friday.


I guess they should call it Shaq Friday.
 
DrunkenBob
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
But it's ok if they never take down their decoration in the first place, isn't it?
 
TwowheelinTim [TotalFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  

OgreMagi: I don't want to see a single farking xmas decoration any sooner than black friday.


A nice big swig or two of methanol can help you out with that.
 
Begoggle
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
Imagine if there were no HOAs!!
Someone might put up Christmas decorations on their own house, out of season!!!
Can you IMAGINE
 
DoctorCal
‘’ 36 minutes ago  

TwowheelinTim: DoctorCal: TwowheelinTim: DoctorCal: TwowheelinTim: ChrisDe: No, they NEVER get it right.

<clicks>

OK, subby, you might be right on this one.

I disagree, particularly in this family's case. Dude can't do it himself and it was the only availability the contractor had. I think they should cut him some slack. I think I should mention that I f*cking HATE Xmas.

[YouTube video: Paul McCartney - Wonderful Christmastime]

Okay, you did that just to be mean. I like your style.

There is truly not a single thing about it to like.

I disagree.


Ok, there's a little part near the beginning of the video that reminds me of the intro to Old Grey Whistle Test.
 
waxbeans
‘’ 36 minutes ago  

137 Is An Excellent Time: If you don't want an HOA, don't buy in a farking community with them. Go live out in unincorporated bumfarkland, or shut the hell up about it.

God damned, peoples hate for HOAs is so stupid. It's literally DEEDED to your property, so, you know, don't buy it if you don't want it.

Not like I'd buy a house where my next door neighbor has a deeded right to kick me in the junk every third Tuesday of the month either.

¯\_(ツ)_/¯


🍽 🎒  🍆
 
