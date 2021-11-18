 Skip to content
 
(Yahoo)   Man complains he's only known for his 13.5 inch penis as he shows pictures of his 13.5 inch penis to TV show hosts. Did he mention his penis was 13.5 inches?   (news.yahoo.com) divider line
42
    More: Giggity, Holly Willoughby, Phillip Schofield, This Morning, Fern Britton, host Josie Gibson, said Gibson's expression, Philip, Jonah Falcon  
offacue [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
What a dick.
 
Benevolent Misanthrope [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
OK, dickhead, what else of note should we know about you.  Accomplishments?  Achievements?  Go ahead - tell us what's notable.

"My dick is 13.5 inches."

<facepalm>
 
cman [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
13.5 inches, and that's when it's soft
 
OldRod [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
No, I asked the genie for a 13.5" pianist!
 
BizarreMan [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  

cman: 13.5 inches, and that's when it's soft


Shower or grower?
 
swaniefrmreddeer [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  

BizarreMan: cman: 13.5 inches, and that's when it's soft

Shower or grower?


If he's a grower, he wouldn't need a bat to play baseball.
 
hugram [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
13.5" penis goes where?
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
I Have A Bo Burnham GIF For That [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
mjjt [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
When he tries to get a job

Lie Detector (Short Film)
Youtube CjVVNuraly8
 
Gubbo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
This thread is right under the Kevin Sorbo thread.

And I read the headlines as Sorbo having a 13.5 inch penis and now I feel a little unwell
 
mofa [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Don't we get articles about how this guy's penis is really big like every month around here? Oh, it's still big, people!
 
gopher321 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
This idiot has been making the talk show circuit for his entire life. I first heard about him over a dozen years ago.

1) Yes he's hung like a horse.

2) No, he doesn't have the biggest dick in the world.
 
Insult Comic Bishounen
‘’ 38 minutes ago  

Gubbo: This thread is right under the Kevin Sorbo thread.

And I read the headlines as Sorbo having a 13.5 inch penis and now I feel a little unwell


Fark user imageView Full Size

We all do.
 
Boo_Guy
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
That mentally ill guy in south america that stretched his foreskin until he couldn't work anymore isn't going to like this dude claiming biggest dick in the world.
 
SumoJeb
‘’ 36 minutes ago  

gopher321: This idiot has been making the talk show circuit for his entire life. I first heard about him over a dozen years ago.

1) Yes he's hung like a horse.

2) No, he doesn't have the biggest dick in the world.


The double dicked dude that was doing the tv show rounds a decade or so ago was more entertaining. He had some great stories.
 
E_Henry_Thripshaws_Disease
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
this is a re-peter
 
JustHereForThePics
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
Is it detachable?
 
Huck And Molly Ziegler
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
Somebody told me this a while back, but I forgot.

With me some things just go in one ear and out the other.
 
epyonyx
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
Ah, the Patrick, Jr...
 
cnocnanrionnag [TotalFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
Is there not an actual photo of this somewhere on the inter-tubes?

Asking for a friend....
 
Alunan
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
Was it Pete Davidson?
 
Resident Muslim [OhFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

gopher321: This idiot has been making the talk show circuit for his entire life. I first heard about him over a dozen years ago.

1) Yes he's hung like a horse.

2) No, he doesn't have the biggest dick in the world.


I thought it was against Fark rules to call out a Farker!!!
Hfff
*leaves thread*
 
Boo_Guy
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
I have the widest dick in the world, they call me the cheesewheel.

I may not touch bottom but I will stretch out the edges.


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
sinko swimo
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

gopher321: This idiot has been making the talk show circuit for his entire life. I first heard about him over a dozen years ago.

1) Yes he's hung like a horse.

2) No, he doesn't have the biggest dick in the world.


ever see the fellow who got breasts for a money bet, then kept them because he kept winning bar bets?
 
covfefe
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

OldRod: No, I asked the genie for a 13.5" pianist!


Okay. Why?
 
olrasputin [TotalFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
Only 13.5"??

Must have a serious case of Winter Penis.
 
thehellisthis
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Boo_Guy
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

cnocnanrionnag: Is there not an actual photo of this somewhere on the inter-tubes?

Asking for a friend....


He's apparently not shy about showing it.

Here's one pic, there are lots more on the intertubes.

NSFW Obviously.
 
englaja
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
Get a load of this guy, bragging just because he has a penis that's an inch larger than mine.
 
LurkerSupreme [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

covfefe: OldRod: No, I asked the genie for a 13.5" pianist!

Okay. Why?


Who else could he get to play the tiny piano he was gifted? Duh!
 
the money is in the banana stand
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
I always wondered what happened to Little Donny after Upright Citizen's Brigade.
 
Resident Muslim [OhFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

Resident Muslim: gopher321: This idiot has been making the talk show circuit for his entire life. I first heard about him over a dozen years ago.

1) Yes he's hung like a horse.

2) No, he doesn't have the biggest dick in the world.

I thought it was against Fark rules to call out a Farker!!!
Hfff
*leaves thread*


Ok, maybe you guys think I'm joking, but honestly it's over two feet.

/my left foot and right foot
(.__. )
 
calufrax
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
Q: What does a man with a two foot penis have for breakfast?

A: This morning, I had a boiled egg!

i.ytimg.comView Full Size
 
tonguedepressor [TotalFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
Maybe he's speaking accumulative
 
Uchiha_Cycliste [TotalFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
When she says that she wont miss how big of a dick you are, it's not a contest.
 
tonguedepressor [TotalFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
Sigh, dick jokes get old pretty fast...chaaaa...like never!!!
 
darkeyes
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
Wait until he finds out the only people he is impressing are other men and centaurs.
 
BuckTurgidson
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
orygubner
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

gopher321: This idiot has been making the talk show circuit for his entire life. I first heard about him over a dozen years ago.

1) Yes he's hung like a horse.

2) No, he doesn't have the biggest dick in the world.


If this is the same guy I remember hearing about, he's actually pretty sad, he's just this random loser with a huge dong and legit no actual viable life skills, and him showing off his giant dong all over the place (howard Stern, TV, porn, etc) sorta ruined his chances for a normal life and career.
 
What_Would_Jimi_Do
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
"You don't do this,donkey-dick. You don't"
 
Pointy Tail of Satan
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
Milton Berle had the biggest in celebrity Hollywood when he was alive. And it was no secret. When he was on Howard's Stern's radio show, he drove Berle crazy joking about it.
 
stuffy
‘’ less than a minute ago  
If it was mine I'd keep it in a customer made teak wood box.
 
