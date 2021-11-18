 Skip to content
(Twitter)   Sure Mike messed up bad by cheating, but the person who wanted revenge on Mike and attempted to spray paint his car only to spray paint someone else's car messed up bad as well   (twitter.com) divider line
Original [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Original Tweet:
 
iron de havilland [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
khitsicker [TotalFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
64.media.tumblr.comView Full Size
 
Burn_The_Plows
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
See what happens when you find a stranger in the Alps?
 
Burn_The_Plows
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

khitsicker: [64.media.tumblr.com image 500x271] [View Full Size image _x_]


Nicely played.
 
tzzhc4
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

khitsicker: [64.media.tumblr.com image 500x271]


....When You Find a Stranger in the Alps?
 
exqqqme
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
free_candy_van.jpg
 
LordOfThePings [OhFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
Can it carry a tune?

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Hoopy Frood
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
Mike may or may not be a cheater, but he's not the asshole who tagged your car.
 
khitsicker [TotalFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

LordOfThePings: Can it carry a tune?

[Fark user image 850x478]


strange. I thought that only happened to Morris Marina's
 
Monac
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
"Oh, what a tangled web we weave when first we practice to vandalize a car for revenge."
 
El_Dan
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
Does Mike work for the TV station or something? How is this newsworthy?
 
MurphyMurphy
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
I blame Jake from state farm.

Not the new one; the old, disgruntled one.
 
HighlanderRPI
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
Oopsie! Oh well...

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Jeebus Saves
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
3.bp.blogspot.comView Full Size
 
Porous Horace [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
Flubbed Mike hunt.
 
SumoJeb
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Englebert Slaptyback
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
pics.imcdb.orgView Full Size
 
jaivirtualcard
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
I probably am going to be called sexist for saying this, but I have a feeling females ruining males cars is a lot more acceptable than the other way around.

/just sayin
 
