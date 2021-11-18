 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(Chicago Trib)   'The two yoots copied or tried to copy every armed robbery movie out there, right down to the double-cross,' prosecutors say during hearing for two men accused of fatally shooting their 2 accomplices & armored guard   (chicagotribune.com) divider line
10
    More: Scary, Security guard, deadly chain of events, 47-year-old Lashonda Hearts, block of South Saginaw Avenue, Wound, armored car staffers, block of West 83rd Street, Naiqwon Harper  
•       •       •

342 clicks; posted to Main » on 18 Nov 2021 at 10:10 PM (46 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



10 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
bingethinker [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
I guess they forgot the part where the crooks usually get caught or killed.
 
OldRod [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
DarkSoulNoHope
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
Bank Heist (Joker) | The Dark Knight [IMAX]
Youtube vetKTtM7YyU
 
C18H27NO3
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
, Murphy said.
 
pastramithemosterotic
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
In the brief, fleeting moments where I've considered a life of crime to make ends meet, I always imagine myself doing it solo

Cant trust anybody if you're gonna be a thief
 
Birnone
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
They are amateurs. You know how I know that? If you're robbing an armored car, or anyone who is armed, you shoot them first. Then you collect the money. What you don't do is talk to them or fight over the money with them. These two guys disgust me with their ineptitude.
 
drjekel_mrhyde
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
Twannnnnnnnnnn and Dreeeeeeeeee . Inmates in the state of Illinois welcome you to your new home.
/Y'all better know a lot of jokes
 
minnesotaboy
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
You son of a biatch. I'm in.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
sinko swimo
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

pastramithemosterotic: In the brief, fleeting moments where I've considered a life of crime to make ends meet, I always imagine myself doing it solo

Cant trust anybody if you're gonna be a thief


when i was quite young my brother swimmell said to me "sinko, never rob the bank. they never stop looking for you".
 
dentalhilljack
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

OldRod: [Fark user image image 284x216]


What's a "yoot"?
 
Displayed 10 of 10 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Obsolete HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

All the submissions, none of the calories.

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.