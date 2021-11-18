 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(Twitter)   Better start planning now   (twitter.com) divider line
29
    More: Cool, shot  
•       •       •

1763 clicks; posted to Main » on 18 Nov 2021 at 8:03 PM (1 hour ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



29 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
Original [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Original Tweet:
 
Devolving_Spud [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Failure to plan is planning to fail!

I'll start preparing my nuts now...
 
king of vegas [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Is that the day your nose gets really long whenever you tell a lie?
 
thealgorerhythm
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Willie & his 'Pistachios' LOL!
Youtube 9QP266j5od8
 
Remnants of Santa [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
That's just nuts.
 
TheCableGuy
‘’ 1 hour ago  

king of vegas: Is that the day your nose gets really long whenever you tell a lie?


No, that's pinochle.
 
stuartp9
‘’ 1 hour ago  
i.makeagif.comView Full Size
 
Excelsior
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Devolving_Spud: Failure to plan is planning to fail!

I'll start preparing my nuts now...


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
kabloink
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Natural pistachios before they dye them beige green

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
MrHormel [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
flappy_penguin [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

TheCableGuy: king of vegas: Is that the day your nose gets really long whenever you tell a lie?

No, that's pinochle.


No that's Becky
 
joaquin closet [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

MrHormel: [Fark user image image 425x439]


Really?
 
4th Horseman
‘’ 1 hour ago  

kabloink: Natural pistachios before they dye them beige green

[Fark user image 318x159]


This is the truth that Big Nuts doesn't want you to know.
 
Grumpy Cat
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The Naked Gun | Red pistachios scene [HD]
Youtube nyGZAg3lo9A
 
Firm Tautology [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Better get cracking.
 
The_Sponge [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

thealgorerhythm: [YouTube video: Willie & his 'Pistachios' LOL!]


Well played.👍👍
 
west.la.lawyer [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
This might belong on the pol-tab

https://www.mybakingaddiction.com/wat​e​rgate-salad/
 
LarryDan43
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
Wonderful
 
knbwhite
‘’ 52 minutes ago  

kabloink: Natural pistachios before they dye them beige green

[Fark user image image 318x159]


Back then you could tell who was hogging all the pistachios by their red fingers.
 
cheap_thoughts
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


The cure!
 
some_beer_drinker [TotalFark]
‘’ 44 minutes ago  

Excelsior: Devolving_Spud: Failure to plan is planning to fail!

I'll start preparing my nuts now...

[Fark user image 850x523]


i am watching that now. funny.
 
The Irresponsible Captain [TotalFark]
‘’ 42 minutes ago  

Firm Tautology: Better get cracking.


c.tenor.comView Full Size
 
TrashcanMan
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

Remnants of Santa: That's just nuts.


Pistachios are drupes.
 
sxacho [TotalFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
I'm already starting to hear pistachio songs on the radio.
 
Colour_out_of_Space
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

TrashcanMan: Remnants of Santa: That's just nuts.

Pistachios are drupes.


Deez nuts also drupe
 
Remnants of Santa [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

TrashcanMan: Remnants of Santa: That's just nuts.

Pistachios are drupes.


Well, duh.  I know pistachios aren't true nuts like peanuts and cashews.
 
freetomato
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
When I was little, my friend and I knocked on a door in Sacramento and yelled "trick or treat!" to a very confused young Israeli man, perhaps a college student. We explained Halloween. He  apologized for not having candy, and asked us to wait. He came back with a huge bag of pistachios. We got two generous handfuls each. Best treat ever (other than being dyed beige green).

/css
 
Denjiro
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

west.la.lawyer: This might belong on the pol-tab

https://www.mybakingaddiction.com/wate​rgate-salad/


Dylan Hollis - WATERGATE SALAD (TikTok Vintage Recipe)
Youtube K4Lf-k1Ph80
 
Sexy Jesus
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
Each pistachio requires one aquifer of water.
 
Displayed 29 of 29 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Obsolete HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

Want to see behind the curtain? Try

TotalFark

It's how we feed the squirrel

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.