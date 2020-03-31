 Skip to content
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(Yahoo)   It's creepy and it's kooky / Mysterious and spooky / It's all together ooky / The Monkeypox disease   (yahoo.com) divider line
19
    More: Scary, Influenza, case of the monkeypox virus, serious viral illness, HIV, New York Times, Symptoms, Common cold, recent case  
•       •       •

479 clicks; posted to Main » on 18 Nov 2021 at 8:38 PM (47 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



19 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
Lsherm [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
This strain of Monkeypox is about 1% fatal, so it's more serious than chickenpox but not nearly as bad as smallpox. Like most "pox" viruses, it looks a lot worse than it actually is, provided you live somewhere where you can get treatment.
 
brax33 [TotalFark]
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
static01.nyt.comView Full Size
 
thehellisthis
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
And less than one day after the CDC reported that they kinda sorta found smallpox in a freezer at a non-disclosed location in Pennsylvania.
 
waxbeans
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
Panic.
 
zimbomba63
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
"Would you like to touch my minkey?"
 
NotARocketScientist
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
Here's a preventative: Don't touch monkeys or their stuff.
 
Some Junkie Cosmonaut
‘’ 39 minutes ago  

waxbeans: Panic.


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
The Irresponsible Captain [TotalFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
lh3.googleusercontent.comView Full Size
 
skipping non-voting comment in contest thread
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
So basically, we will never get to leave our houses again
 
TomDooley
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

Lsherm: This strain of Monkeypox is about 1% fatal, so it's more serious than chickenpox but not nearly as bad as smallpox. Like most "pox" viruses, it looks a lot worse than it actually is, provided you live somewhere where you can get treatment.


It has a 99% survival rate.  So, no worse then the flu.
 
thehellisthis
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

skipping non-voting comment in contest thread: So basically, we will never get to leave our houses again


You just need to get together with some friends and buy an orphan with cowpox.
 
HexMadroom [BareFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
TFA

Monkeypox has been shown to cause death in Africa in "as many as 1 in 10 persons" who contract the disease, the CDC said.

CDC

Monkeypox has been shown to cause death in Africa in "as many as 1 in 100 persons" who contract the disease, the CDC said.
 
Social Justice Warlock
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
wxboy
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

TomDooley: Lsherm: This strain of Monkeypox is about 1% fatal, so it's more serious than chickenpox but not nearly as bad as smallpox. Like most "pox" viruses, it looks a lot worse than it actually is, provided you live somewhere where you can get treatment.

It has a 99% survival rate.  So, no worse then the flu.


It's 10x worse than the flu.

https://www.cdc.gov/flu/about/burden/​2​018-2019.html

The overall burden of influenza (flu) for the 2018-2019 season was an estimated 29 million flu illnesses, 13 million flu-related medical visits, 380,000 flu-related hospitalizations, and 28,000 flu deaths.
 
fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
If meth was not a scary enough reason for you to stay away from scabby-faced people along comes monkeypox.
 
Chevello
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
Ah, prepping for the 6G rollout already?
 
PunGent
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
No Hot Zone reference yet?  Shameful.
 
Lsherm [TotalFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
Not sure why idiots are downvoting me, but it's expected because farkers are stupid.
 
Dr. DJ Duckhunt [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
More Fake News! Libruls just want to stop fine American men like me from F*cking Monkeys. The bastards.
 
Displayed 19 of 19 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Obsolete HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

Want to see behind the curtain? Try

TotalFark

It's how we feed the squirrel

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.