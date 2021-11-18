 Skip to content
(ABC7 Chicago) Video High school kid uses wrong door to exit building. Does he get: a) A warning not to do it again; b) Detention; c) Pinned against the wall and strangled by an off-duty cop with a loaded gun? Well, y'know this is Fark   (abc7chicago.com) divider line
Lambskincoat [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
I don't know why anyone in their right mind would send their kids to a HS with police for security.
 
Marcus Aurelius [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

Lambskincoat: I don't know why anyone in their right mind would send their kids to a HS with police for security.


The police have to be at the school.  It's an easier way for them to make quota.
 
Bootleg [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Why was security plain clothes? Is he trying to blend in with a bunch of teenagers or something?
 
SpaceMonkey-66 [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

Marcus Aurelius: Lambskincoat: I don't know why anyone in their right mind would send their kids to a HS with police for security.

The police have to be at the school.  It's an easier way for them to make quota.


And keep that school to prison pipeline moving....
 
MorningBreath [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I'm going to have to go with a) A warning
 
Jeebus Saves
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Cops should not be in schools.
 
chitownmike
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Lambskincoat: I don't know why anyone in their right mind would send their kids to a HS with police for security.


Um, public school...
 
lilbjorn
‘’ 1 hour ago  
TFA failed to indicate just how dark-skinned the student was.
 
forever_blowing_bubbles
‘’ 1 hour ago  

lilbjorn: TFA failed to indicate just how dark-skinned the student was.


Dark Mocha ... amazingly the cop was a lighter mocha but all blue
 
Boo_Guy
‘’ 1 hour ago  
There really needs to be a push to get cops out of schools, they aren't helping.

In my area they just got the boot after deciding they weren't a positive experience for the kids and may even be detrimental to some.
 
indylaw
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Lambskincoat: I don't know why anyone in their right mind would send their kids to a HS with police for security.


Because private school is too expensive?
 
Gyrfalcon
‘’ 1 hour ago  

lilbjorn: TFA failed to indicate just how dark-skinned the student was.


Same color as the cop.
 
iheartscotch
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Jeebus Saves: Cops should not be in schools.


Cops should be space wizards with laser swords who believe in being a force for truth and justice in the galaxy.

/ yes. I just seriously suggested that we actually form an order of monks who believe in a hokey space religion.
 
MusicMakeMyHeadPound [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

lilbjorn: TFA failed to indicate just how dark-skinned the student was.


Sheesh. Know how I know you didn't actually click TFA?
 
Badafuco [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
F*cking pigs.
 
Bondith [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The 17-year-old senior said the incident started when he and his friends tried to leave through the wrong door.

shiat like this doesn't happen at Midvale School for the Gifted.
 
kpaxoid
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Gyrfalcon: lilbjorn: TFA failed to indicate just how dark-skinned the student was.

Same color as the cop.


And thank goodness for that.
 
Tabletop
‘’ 1 hour ago  
For leaving out the wrong door? That doesn't make a lick of sense. If they were coming in through a side door that's a security issue, but who gives a shiat how they leave?
 
bughunter
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Tabletop: For leaving out the wrong door? That doesn't make a lick of sense. If they were coming in through a side door that's a security issue, but who gives a shiat how they leave?


I think we'd prefer they not leave on a gurney.
 
Mock26
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Bootleg: Why was security plain clothes? Is he trying to blend in with a bunch of teenagers or something?


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Combustion [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

iheartscotch: Jeebus Saves: Cops should not be in schools.

Cops should be space wizards with laser swords who believe in being a force for truth and justice in the galaxy.

/ yes. I just seriously suggested that we actually form an order of monks who believe in a hokey space religion.



Ain't no match for a good blaster at your side, kid.
 
Benevolent Misanthrope [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Chicago police confirmed they have also launched an internal investigation into the incident, but wouldn't say whether the officer involved has been put on desk duty.

He proved his loyalties to violence outweigh his loyalties to his race.  He just made it out of the minors.  No more harassing kids, he'll be allowed to kill adult black people now!
 
quo vadimus
‘’ 1 hour ago  
School cop assholery trifecta in play.

I'm pretty sure he gives his gun to someone else after failing to reholster it? WTH?

And he's really, really lucky none of the bystanders wanted to grab it with harmful intent, swinging it around without purpose as he was.
 
chitownmike
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Tabletop: For leaving out the wrong door? That doesn't make a lick of sense. If they were coming in through a side door that's a security issue, but who gives a shiat how they leave?


Still a security issue
 
xalres
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Lambskincoat: I don't know why anyone in their right mind would send their kids to a HS with police for security.


When your only option is public school in an inner city you don't really have a choice. A better question is why any administrators would want a bunch of insecure roid-raging Baconators at their school, given their propensity for horrific violence for no goddamn reason.

/Attended an inner city high school patrolled by cops.
//Did you know the LAUSD has its own police force?
 
chitownmike
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Benevolent Misanthrope: Chicago police confirmed they have also launched an internal investigation into the incident, but wouldn't say whether the officer involved has been put on desk duty.

He proved his loyalties to violence outweigh his loyalties to his race.  He just made it out of the minors.  No more harassing kids, he'll be allowed to kill adult black people now!


What the fark is wrong with you?
 
kosherkow
‘’ 1 hour ago  

chitownmike: Tabletop: For leaving out the wrong door? That doesn't make a lick of sense. If they were coming in through a side door that's a security issue, but who gives a shiat how they leave?

Still a security issue


how...?  is he letting people in or just leaving?  remember this is a school, not a prison, despite the vast similarities.
 
skiinstructor
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
back in the late 70's we had a campus cop at my high school, no big deal, ed never talked to anybody who didnt need talking to, and all he carried was cuffs and a radio, good guy...
 
Mock26
‘’ 55 minutes ago  

kosherkow: chitownmike: Tabletop: For leaving out the wrong door? That doesn't make a lick of sense. If they were coming in through a side door that's a security issue, but who gives a shiat how they leave?

Still a security issue

how...?  is he letting people in or just leaving?  remember this is a school, not a prison, despite the vast similarities.


I imagine the fear is that someone could be let in so in order to try and prevent this the school simply declares certain doors off limits. They cannot lock them for safety reasons but they can say they cannot be used except in emergencies.
 
chitownmike
‘’ 54 minutes ago  

kosherkow: chitownmike: Tabletop: For leaving out the wrong door? That doesn't make a lick of sense. If they were coming in through a side door that's a security issue, but who gives a shiat how they leave?

Still a security issue

how...?  is he letting people in or just leaving?  remember this is a school, not a prison, despite the vast similarities.


Hey, you do you. But I'm glad my daughter's school has cops.
 
chitownmike
‘’ 52 minutes ago  

Mock26: kosherkow: chitownmike: Tabletop: For leaving out the wrong door? That doesn't make a lick of sense. If they were coming in through a side door that's a security issue, but who gives a shiat how they leave?

Still a security issue

how...?  is he letting people in or just leaving?  remember this is a school, not a prison, despite the vast similarities.

I imagine the fear is that someone could be let in so in order to try and prevent this the school simply declares certain doors off limits. They cannot lock them for safety reasons but they can say they cannot be used except in emergencies.


Look at you, being responsible, what are you doing here?
 
drjekel_mrhyde
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
Cop pretty much jacked up a nerd.
 
Latinwolf
‘’ 49 minutes ago  

Bootleg: Why was security plain clothes? Is he trying to blend in with a bunch of teenagers or something?


Probably got the idea from those guys"

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
nquadroa
‘’ 48 minutes ago  

chitownmike: kosherkow: chitownmike: Tabletop: For leaving out the wrong door? That doesn't make a lick of sense. If they were coming in through a side door that's a security issue, but who gives a shiat how they leave?

Still a security issue

how...?  is he letting people in or just leaving?  remember this is a school, not a prison, despite the vast similarities.

Hey, you do you. But I'm glad my daughter's school has cops.


Why? They just run and hide when they're actually needed like during a school shooting and commit violence when not needed like this.

It's not a normal reaction to start beating up a child and pointing a weapon at him for going out a forbidden door.
 
MythDragon
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
CSB.
I was in Iraq when the Mosul dinning facility bombing happened (though in Baghdad, not Mosul). Did they have stupid rules after that?  You bet they did.

They banned bags of all kinds. Backpacks, napsacks, ect. They had erected really tall concrete barriers around, creating only a few physical ways to get in. I was on the way after stopping by the PX. And I get stopped by some PFC who says I can't bring bags in.  I say its just a plastic shopping bag with a pair of shower shoes in. No bags. Look inside, literally just one pair of shower shoes. Nope, I cannot carry in a bag. Oh...I can't carry it huh? So I shove the whole mess into a cargo pocket right in front of him.  Look, I'm not carrying it now!  Oh, ok, that's fine.  Go right in.

On the way out I went out the only other gap in the barricades.  "Hey! You're not allowed to go through there!  (Like 8 feet away) you have to go through *this* way." There's not a sign or a blockage across it. "Doesn't matter you can't exit that way, you have this way!" Ok, well I know for next time. Have a good day. "NO! YOU CANT EXIT THAT WAY! " But...I'm already out. "You. Have. To. Exit. This. Way." Ok, fine. Whatever. I walk through the hole I was 2 feet from I just left to exit from the other hole "NOOOOOO! You can't come in this way!" So I walk over to him,, step inside, and then back out. 'So....can I leave now?' "Yes."
 
Recoil Therapy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 45 minutes ago  

Mock26: kosherkow: chitownmike: Tabletop: For leaving out the wrong door? That doesn't make a lick of sense. If they were coming in through a side door that's a security issue, but who gives a shiat how they leave?

Still a security issue

how...?  is he letting people in or just leaving?  remember this is a school, not a prison, despite the vast similarities.

I imagine the fear is that someone could be let in so in order to try and prevent this the school simply declares certain doors off limits. They cannot lock them for safety reasons but they can say they cannot be used except in emergencies.


When my kids were in HS I think they had something similar (I tended not to pay 'that' much attention to their 'this is an outrage' of the day).  The door was locked but with a crashbar on it that would unlock the door after 7 seconds 'and' set off an alarm (with a camera installed after it was discovered that 'hey, if we push on this bar, we've got seven seconds to walk away before the alarm goes off causing mass chaos...').  Still usable in emergencies but not for regular use.
 
drjekel_mrhyde
‘’ 43 minutes ago  

kosherkow: chitownmike: Tabletop: For leaving out the wrong door? That doesn't make a lick of sense. If they were coming in through a side door that's a security issue, but who gives a shiat how they leave?

Still a security issue

how...?  is he letting people in or just leaving?  remember this is a school, not a prison, despite the vast similarities.


I won't lie(from the CPS system). We use to let our friends in from other schools in to just fark around and vise versa. I found out that all public and private schools in the system aren't the same. My buddy public school had a mini Taco Bell in it, while we(private) had to put up with cold Domino's pizza.
 
Bootleg [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 42 minutes ago  

MythDragon: CSB.
I was in Iraq when the Mosul dinning facility bombing happened (though in Baghdad, not Mosul). Did they have stupid rules after that?  You bet they did.

They banned bags of all kinds. Backpacks, napsacks, ect. They had erected really tall concrete barriers around, creating only a few physical ways to get in. I was on the way after stopping by the PX. And I get stopped by some PFC who says I can't bring bags in.  I say its just a plastic shopping bag with a pair of shower shoes in. No bags. Look inside, literally just one pair of shower shoes. Nope, I cannot carry in a bag. Oh...I can't carry it huh? So I shove the whole mess into a cargo pocket right in front of him.  Look, I'm not carrying it now!  Oh, ok, that's fine.  Go right in.

On the way out I went out the only other gap in the barricades.  "Hey! You're not allowed to go through there!  (Like 8 feet away) you have to go through *this* way." There's not a sign or a blockage across it. "Doesn't matter you can't exit that way, you have this way!" Ok, well I know for next time. Have a good day. "NO! YOU CANT EXIT THAT WAY! " But...I'm already out. "You. Have. To. Exit. This. Way." Ok, fine. Whatever. I walk through the hole I was 2 feet from I just left to exit from the other hole "NOOOOOO! You can't come in this way!" So I walk over to him,, step inside, and then back out. 'So....can I leave now?' "Yes."


Fun story, our Battalion had to provide the manning for that stupid security at the smaller DFAC on Victory. My favorite part of it was the guy that had a foreign ID, so we had to search him, but had authorization to carry a sidearm (And was armed). Completely pointless but, y'know, that's how the Army rolls.

/Also all bags were banned, but armor pouches and mask carriers were allowed.
//Had to show us there was a mask int he carrier, at least
///Not that there wasn't run to shove something else in there, mind.
 
Benevolent Misanthrope [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 41 minutes ago  

chitownmike: Benevolent Misanthrope: Chicago police confirmed they have also launched an internal investigation into the incident, but wouldn't say whether the officer involved has been put on desk duty.

He proved his loyalties to violence outweigh his loyalties to his race.  He just made it out of the minors.  No more harassing kids, he'll be allowed to kill adult black people now!

What the fark is wrong with you?


About the time I became openly gay, I learned to think like a cop from time to time.  I find it especially useful when doing my best to avoid the f*cking pigs beating the shiat out of me for being gay or avoiding situations where a cop might decide to burn down my home or shoot me instead of the burglar I'm reporting.
 
Sin_City_Superhero
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
I'm not saying it's right, but I understand.  Who among us hasn't wanted to rough up a teenager at some point?

/jk
 
Mock26
‘’ 37 minutes ago  

Recoil Therapy: Mock26: kosherkow: chitownmike: Tabletop: For leaving out the wrong door? That doesn't make a lick of sense. If they were coming in through a side door that's a security issue, but who gives a shiat how they leave?

Still a security issue

how...?  is he letting people in or just leaving?  remember this is a school, not a prison, despite the vast similarities.

I imagine the fear is that someone could be let in so in order to try and prevent this the school simply declares certain doors off limits. They cannot lock them for safety reasons but they can say they cannot be used except in emergencies.

When my kids were in HS I think they had something similar (I tended not to pay 'that' much attention to their 'this is an outrage' of the day).  The door was locked but with a crashbar on it that would unlock the door after 7 seconds 'and' set off an alarm (with a camera installed after it was discovered that 'hey, if we push on this bar, we've got seven seconds to walk away before the alarm goes off causing mass chaos...').  Still usable in emergencies but not for regular use.


Yeah, back at my high school we had a lot of secondary that over the years we turned into exit only doors. If I remember correctly when I was there there were only three points of entry, one set of double doors at the old front entrance, three sets of double doors at the new main entrance on the school's extension, and one single door between the two. But, there were about a half dozen different exits that were permissible exits when school was let out and about a dozen more emergency only exits.
 
fat_free
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

chitownmike: kosherkow: chitownmike: Tabletop: For leaving out the wrong door? That doesn't make a lick of sense. If they were coming in through a side door that's a security issue, but who gives a shiat how they leave?

Still a security issue

how...?  is he letting people in or just leaving?  remember this is a school, not a prison, despite the vast similarities.

Hey, you do you. But I'm glad my daughter's school has cops.


[csb]: My public high school had an off-duty cop as the security guard, and also drug confiscator/dealer/user. He would bust kids for weed, then re-sell it to other students on Friday. He was also high AF on cocaine fairly frequently. He was reassigned after one of the girls he was dealing to/farking on the side got knocked up; the girl's dad kicked the shiat out of him, AND the cop's wife (who was also HS vice-principal) supposedly beat the shiat out of him too BUT stayed with him bc the school got sued and she lost her job. He retired 10 years ago or so (thanks police union).[/csb]
 
drjekel_mrhyde
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

Sin_City_Superhero: I'm not saying it's right, but I understand.  Who among us hasn't wanted to rough up a teenager at some point?

/jk


I understand you're kidding but this kid is a nerd. His school is ranked 13th in Chicago, and is really close to Crane and Marshall high schools on the west side.
 
Alien Robot
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
media-amazon.comView Full Size

They once made a movie about this.
 
Petey4335
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

Jeebus Saves: Cops should not be in schools.


No. Cops should be in school.  15 hours per year of continuing education. Classes such as:
-De-escalation
-Anger management
-Ethics

They should also have to:
- pass a state licensing exam
- register with the state and national database in order to practice their profession.
- To work in another state, have to apply by comity using the national database
- Report any and all local, state, and federal investigations for citations whether cleared or not.
- Carry personal or employer provided liability insurance, where the insurance company has access to the above records.
- Not be able to unionize.  Before complaints about 'what about attorney costs that are presently covered by the union?' Work in attorney costs into the insurance plan.


Somewhat like the most of the rest of us licensed professionals who have an obligation to the community at large for public safety.
 
wingnut396
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

Combustion: iheartscotch: Jeebus Saves: Cops should not be in schools.

Cops should be space wizards with laser swords who believe in being a force for truth and justice in the galaxy.

/ yes. I just seriously suggested that we actually form an order of monks who believe in a hokey space religion.


Ain't no match for a good blaster at your side, kid.


ARrhahahhrhahhagggahggrrrra agggrrharghra!
 
LoneVVolf
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

Jeebus Saves: Cops should not be in schools.


I think cops not having been through school is what's causing most of this trouble...
 
OgreMagi
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
Situations always escalate when cops are involved because cops want to escalate it to the point that they can get their "killed someone" merit badge.

ACAB
 
Geotpf
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

fat_free: chitownmike: kosherkow: chitownmike: Tabletop: For leaving out the wrong door? That doesn't make a lick of sense. If they were coming in through a side door that's a security issue, but who gives a shiat how they leave?

Still a security issue

how...?  is he letting people in or just leaving?  remember this is a school, not a prison, despite the vast similarities.

Hey, you do you. But I'm glad my daughter's school has cops.

[csb]: My public high school had an off-duty cop as the security guard, and also drug confiscator/dealer/user. He would bust kids for weed, then re-sell it to other students on Friday. He was also high AF on cocaine fairly frequently. He was reassigned after one of the girls he was dealing to/farking on the side got knocked up; the girl's dad kicked the shiat out of him, AND the cop's wife (who was also HS vice-principal) supposedly beat the shiat out of him too BUT stayed with him bc the school got sued and she lost her job. He retired 10 years ago or so (thanks police union).[/csb]


Confused?  You won't be, after this episode of...Soap!!!!

static.tvtropes.orgView Full Size
 
