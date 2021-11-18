 Skip to content
(Yahoo)   "I wanted to show that having a special needs pet can be a very magical and positive thing. It's really enlightening to take care of something else in your life other than you." Please welcome Sally the Mermaid Cat to Caturday   (yahoo.com) divider line
Bathia_Mapes
1 day ago  

 
valnt9
1 day ago  

 
valnt9
1 day ago  

 
Mudd's woman
1 day ago  



Finnegan has been waiting for Caturday.
 
Snuffybud
1 day ago  

 
Otera
1 day ago  

 
Otera
1 day ago  

 
Otera
1 day ago  

 
lilyspad
1 day ago  


Aww...was hoping to see a pic of her in her mermaid costume!
 
SpaceMonkey-66
1 day ago  



Passed out Toot Monster.....
 
The Ice Queen
1 day ago  
My cats are assholes.
Does that count :D
 
SpaceMonkey-66
1 day ago  



Princess Butt Puppy, lol
 
SpaceMonkey-66
1 day ago  
Today is my Mom's birthday, she would have been 80.  Don't know how I feel about that, am still numb from her recent passing.....
 
Otera
1 day ago  

 
lilyspad
1 day ago  

 
lilyspad
1 day ago  

SpaceMonkey-66: Today is my Mom's birthday, she would have been 80.  Don't know how I feel about that, am still numb from her recent passing.....


(((HUGS))) I'm sorry....those first milestones are the hardest.
 
Otera
1 day ago  

lilyspad: [Fark user image image 850x1274]
Aww...was hoping to see a pic of her in her mermaid costume!







I was upset about the lack of photos in that article too!! Here's a couple of photos of Sally the mermaid cat
 
akimbotoo
1 day ago  

lilyspad: [Fark user image 850x1274]
Aww...was hoping to see a pic of her in her mermaid costume!


Check here Linkie
 
Otera
1 day ago  

 
akimbotoo
1 day ago  

SpaceMonkey-66: Today is my Mom's birthday, she would have been 80.  Don't know how I feel about that, am still numb from her recent passing.....


(((((((HUGS))))))) The first couple years are the hardest sweetie.
 
valnt9
1 day ago  

 
lilyspad
1 day ago  

Otera: lilyspad: [Fark user image image 850x1274]
Aww...was hoping to see a pic of her in her mermaid costume!

[Fark user image 425x283]
[Fark user image 425x425]

I was upset about the lack of photos in that article too!! Here's a couple of photos of Sally the mermaid cat


Hey thanks!  She's lovely!
 
Otera
1 day ago  

 
lilyspad
1 day ago  

akimbotoo: lilyspad: [Fark user image 850x1274]
Aww...was hoping to see a pic of her in her mermaid costume!

Check here Linkie


Thank you!  Pretty girl.  :)
 
Otera
1 day ago  

 
Otera
1 day ago  



Mighta gotten a little chilly for the old men the other day..
 
tigerose
1 day ago  

SpaceMonkey-66: Today is my Mom's birthday, she would have been 80.  Don't know how I feel about that, am still numb from her recent passing.....


That's a hard one, especially since she just passed away. My Mom and I always go out to dinner for our Birthdays, so I suppose that will be the way I celebrate her life when she is gone. (She's 84 now..Dad is 86! For him, I'll get a piece of gourmet cake..or maybe a bear claw..he has a sweet tooth!).

You supported her when she needed it and while she was alive. And that is super important. So yes, be numb. It's ok, and early days yet. Do you have a good memory of her that you cherish? Maybe revisit that memory?
 
Mudd's woman
1 day ago  

SpaceMonkey-66: [Fark user image 329x750]

Passed out Toot Monster.....


Hope you are doing OK.
 
valnt9
1 day ago  

 
tigerose
1 day ago  
I woke up this Morning with Eli the Bitey glued to my thigh..not long after he mewled to be picked up and put on the floor. It was a good thing, as he got me out of bed to take my migraine meds.
 
tigerose
1 day ago  

valnt9: [Fark user image 500x509]


I guess I am going to be getting my 16# turkey out this weekend to defrost. Thinking about brining it. We did one year and it was quite good.

Not going anywhere this year again, which is a blessing. I need the relaxed this year. Still going to be making a pumpkin dessert and all the traditional goodies. Nice to do things on my schedule for a change!
 
Bathia_Mapes
1 day ago  

SpaceMonkey-66: [Fark user image 329x750]

Princess Butt Puppy, lol


Ha!
 
Diocletian's Last Cabbage
1 day ago  


Thank Bast and Odin, what a week!
 
Diocletian's Last Cabbage
1 day ago  

 
valnt9
1 day ago  
I'll be going to my daughter's only because she will be having 2 surprise guests, my son and grandson are driving up for the day. my daughter will scream and scream. good fun. my son normally works all holidays since the grandson normally goes to his mom's. we have never had them join us for the holidays.
 
Diocletian's Last Cabbage
1 day ago  

The Ice Queen: My cats are assholes.
Does that count :D



That's OK.  Anymoar, so am I.


/not much of an asshole
//moar of a dick than an asshole
///swear word slashies!!!
 
lilyspad
1 day ago  

 
Diocletian's Last Cabbage
1 day ago  

Otera: [Fark user image 382x680] [View Full Size image _x_]



 
Fark that Pixel
1 day ago  

 
Fark that Pixel
1 day ago  


The monster truck school bus I am building for Mrs. FTP. Just have to do decals and lights that's about it
 
Diocletian's Last Cabbage
1 day ago  
And now for something completely different.  Me at work...


Pic stolen shamelessly from Farker rosekolodny on a thread that is not this one.
 
Fark that Pixel
1 day ago  

 
Fark that Pixel
1 day ago  

 
lilyspad
1 day ago  

 
Fark that Pixel
1 day ago  

lilyspad: [Fark user image 850x1137]


Awesome picture!
 
Joxertheflighty
1 day ago  

Fark that Pixel: [Fark user image image 850x1122]


Hey that looks like my two bébés

 
Bathia_Mapes
1 day ago  

SpaceMonkey-66: Today is my Mom's birthday, she would have been 80.  Don't know how I feel about that, am still numb from her recent passing.....


((((((HUGS))))))
 
Bathia_Mapes
1 day ago  

Otera: lilyspad: [Fark user image image 850x1274]
Aww...was hoping to see a pic of her in her mermaid costume!

[Fark user image 425x283]
[Fark user image 425x425]

I was upset about the lack of photos in that article too!! Here's a couple of photos of Sally the mermaid cat


♥♥
 
Fark that Pixel
1 day ago  

Joxertheflighty: Fark that Pixel: [Fark user image image 850x1122]

Hey that looks like my two bébés
[Fark user image 425x566]


yep :-)
 
CrankyAndi
1 day ago  




Some kitty got some catnip this afternoon.   Forry loved it.  Coco, well, she ❤ it.  Cinco was more refined.
 
